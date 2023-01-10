ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake police officer charged with felony forgery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake police officer was arrested and charged with felony forgery of a public record, the city announced Friday. Skysha S. Nettle’s arrest came after an investigation by the Chesapeake Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, but the city didn’t share additional information about what exactly was forged.
