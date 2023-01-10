ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 2

Related
CBS News

Unusually brightening star captures attention as a stellar oddity

Astronomers might have solved the mystery behind an unusually brightening star. University of Washington doctoral student Anastasios Tzanidakis and research assistant professor of astronomy James Davenport were searching for "stars behaving strangely" when they received an alert about a potential stellar oddity from the Gaia spacecraft. The space observatory, launched...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

589K+
Followers
78K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy