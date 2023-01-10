Read full article on original website
Ocean heat shatters record with warming equal to 5 atomic bombs exploding "every second" for a year. Researchers say it's "getting worse."
During World War II, the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb over Hiroshima, Japan, wiping out 90% of the city. Last year, researchers say, the ocean heated up an amount equal to the energy of five of those bombs detonating underwater "every second for 24 hours a day for the entire year."
4-year-old whale of one of the world's rarest species is "likely to die" after becoming heavily entangled, NOAA says
One of the few remaining individuals of the rarest whale species in the world is now "likely to die" after becoming severely entangled, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday. The 4-year-old marine mammal is a North Atlantic right whale, a species with only a few hundred remaining members.
Nuclear Fusion: Inside the breakthrough that could change our world | 60 Minutes
On December 5th, scientists at the National Ignition Facility reached a breakthrough in nuclear fusion by producing a reaction with an energy gain. It could be a step toward a world in the distant future where fusion is a source of power.
Will California storms help break historic drought?
California has been pummeled by extreme weather for days. But will the deluge help break the West's historic drought? Ben Tracey takes a look.
Unusually brightening star captures attention as a stellar oddity
Astronomers might have solved the mystery behind an unusually brightening star. University of Washington doctoral student Anastasios Tzanidakis and research assistant professor of astronomy James Davenport were searching for "stars behaving strangely" when they received an alert about a potential stellar oddity from the Gaia spacecraft. The space observatory, launched...
Powerful Falcon Heavy launches two Space Force satellites in spectacular fashion
With a thundering roar, SpaceX launched a triple-core Falcon Heavy rocket for the U.S. Space Force on Sunday, boosting a military communications satellite into space along with a maneuverable payload carrier hosting five classified technology demonstration packages. Generating more than 5 million pounds of thrust from 27 Merlin engines powering...
