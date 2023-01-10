Paul Rudd battles Jonathan Majors in new ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ trailer

Quantumania is not a real word, but if you look at it long enough you’ll see that the words ant and man are contained within it. Considering that the previous two “ Ant-Man ” movies were brimming with visual flair, we have to expect some playfulness with this fact when the title appears on the screen.

Something else we can expect is a lot of CGI, as the latest trailer makes it clear that most of the movie will be set in the “quantum realm”—a micro-universe that’s something like a subatomic Atlantis with its own laws of physics. Far out.

Anyhow, Paul Rudd is back as Scott Lang, and he is lured by his desire to get back the time he’s lost with his daughter, now a young woman played by Kathryn Newton . Remember how cute she was as a tyke in the last movie, playing in a make-believe action-adventure obstacle course in the house? Who wouldn’t want to deal with the devil to get that back?

The devil in this case is Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors , who first appeared in the role in the Disney+ series “Loki.” Also, keep your eyes open for a glimpse of MODOK, a fan-favorite villain created by Jack Kirby. He’s that robot dude with a giant face.

Peyton Reed is back in the director’s chair for this final entry in the “Ant-Man” trilogy, but based on the newest trailer the movie seems much more serious than the other two. It lacks the zings that Rudd (and Evangeline Lilly ) so easily bandied back and forth, and since so much of it is set in the quantum realm, the clever use of shifting perspective is gone. For many, the “Ant-Man” films are all about bathtubs appearing like giant smooth canyons , or shrinking down a skyscraper and moving it around like luggage . Time will tell if there’s any of that in the new one when it hits theaters on February 17.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions