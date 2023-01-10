ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Rudd battles Jonathan Majors in new ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ trailer

By Jordan Hoffman
 5 days ago
Quantumania is not a real word, but if you look at it long enough you’ll see that the words ant and man are contained within it. Considering that the previous two “ Ant-Man ” movies were brimming with visual flair, we have to expect some playfulness with this fact when the title appears on the screen.

Something else we can expect is a lot of CGI, as the latest trailer makes it clear that most of the movie will be set in the “quantum realm”—a micro-universe that’s something like a subatomic Atlantis with its own laws of physics. Far out.

Anyhow, Paul Rudd is back as Scott Lang, and he is lured by his desire to get back the time he’s lost with his daughter, now a young woman played by Kathryn Newton . Remember how cute she was as a tyke in the last movie, playing in a make-believe action-adventure obstacle course in the house? Who wouldn’t want to deal with the devil to get that back?

The devil in this case is Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors , who first appeared in the role in the Disney+ series “Loki.” Also, keep your eyes open for a glimpse of MODOK, a fan-favorite villain created by Jack Kirby. He’s that robot dude with a giant face.

Peyton Reed is back in the director’s chair for this final entry in the “Ant-Man” trilogy, but based on the newest trailer the movie seems much more serious than the other two. It lacks the zings that Rudd (and Evangeline Lilly ) so easily bandied back and forth, and since so much of it is set in the quantum realm, the clever use of shifting perspective is gone. For many, the “Ant-Man” films are all about bathtubs appearing like giant smooth canyons , or shrinking down a skyscraper and moving it around like luggage . Time will tell if there’s any of that in the new one when it hits theaters on February 17.

GoldDerby

Box office preview: MLK Jr. weekend offers new movies from Tom Hanks and Gerard Butler, plus a ‘House Party’ remake

After a great start to the New Year, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend offers another four-day weekend, which has often been the best week in the month of January to have a substantial hit. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview. Three years ago, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunited for “Bad Boys for Life,” a movie that opened with $73 million over the four-day weekend. Two months later, COVID hit and movie theaters shut down, allowing that buddy comedy to become the biggest hit of 2020 with just $204.5 million in North America. Even before that, this holiday...
GoldDerby

Regina King movies: 10 greatest films ranked from worst to best [PHOTOS]

Over the course of a film career that has grown over three decades, writer/director Regina King has built one of the most impressive sets of credits of any actor working today. From her early performances in films by John Singleton, King has worked with such other distinguished directors as Cameron Crowe, Taylor Hackford and Barry Jenkins, delivering performances that have showcased her skills in comedy, romance and even action films. All of this work culminated in an Academy Award win for her stunning performance in 2018’s “If Beale Street Could Talk.” SEEOscar Best Supporting Actress Gallery: Every Winner in Academy Award History King’s...
GoldDerby

‘Meet the Experts’ film makeup and hair panel: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Blonde,’ ‘Emancipation’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

How critical to the success of a project is a director’s ability to clearly communicate their vision to the film’s creative department heads? What are the most common challenges experienced on set by the makeup and hair department These were some of the secrets revealed by four top film makeup and hair Oscar contenders when they joined Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 awards contenders: Heike Merker (“All Quiet on the Western Front”), Camille Friend (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), Tina Roesler Kerwin (“Blonde”) and Christien Tinsley (“Emancipation”). Watch our fascinating full group roundtable panel above and...
GoldDerby

Film composers Oscar shortlist panel: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘Glass Onion’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Three of the composers who made it onto the 2023 Oscars shortlist for Best Score recently sat down with Gold Derby to talk about their films: Volker Bertelmann (Netflix’s “All Quiet on the Western Front”), Simon Franglen (Disney’s “Avatar: The Way of Water”) and Nathan Johnson (Netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”). Among other topics, the men reveal what iconic movie scores from their childhoods helped influence their decisions to become composers, what film genres they would love to work on in the future, and how the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on their production schedules. We talked with Bertelmann, Franglen...
GoldDerby

SAG Experts slugfest: Snubs (Michelle Williams!) and surprises (Adam Sandler!) abound

Ana de Armas! Adam Sandler! But where the hell is Michelle Williams? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down the snubs and surprises of Wednesday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations. Just like last year, there was a big shocker in the lead actress lineup. De Armas made it in for “Blonde” over the widely predicted Williams (“The Fabelmans”). Golden Globe snubbee Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) also got in. So where does the Oscar race stand now? And might AMPAS end up nominating Williams in supporting actress, which is starting to solidify? SEE Full list of SAG Awards...
GoldDerby

Oscars 2023: ‘RRR’ makes its push for a Best Picture nomination

Few if any movies from last year have enjoyed the kind of grassroots and word-of-mouth success as S.S. Rajamouli’s “RRR,” a three-hour Telegu-language epic that has left audiences around the world standing on their feet and awards voters infatuated as well. The blockbuster, the most expensive Indian production of all time, has grossed more than $170 million worldwide and enjoyed sold-out screenings in major cities across the United States since last March. In those 10 months, “RRR” – a blend of numerous hits and Oscar winners, including Rajamouli favorites such as “Braveheart” and “Gladiator” – has become a legit sensation on...
GoldDerby

Critics Choice 2023: Clayton Davis (Variety) tops all Experts predicting movie winners

Congratulations to our Expert Clayton Davis (Variety) for a great score of 66.67% when predicting the 2023 Critics Choice movie winners on Sunday night. He is best among 16 journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores. Almost 3,000 people worldwide predicted these film champs with our top scorer getting 14 of 21 categories correct. That included tough ones like Best Actor (Brendan Fraser), Best Supporting Actress (Angela Bassett) and Best Picture (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). The ceremony was hosted by Chelsea Handler in Los Angeles. SEE 2023 Critics Choice Award winners complete list You can see how your...
GoldDerby

‘Meet the Experts’ film songwriters roundtable: ‘RRR,’ ‘Spirited,’ ‘Tell It Like a Woman’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I just love to do it. It’s breathing to me. If I couldn’t do it, I wouldn’t be able to live. What I love more than anything is writing songs. It’s that simple,” says Diane Warren about what being a songwriter means to her. Her original song “Applause” from the anthology film “Tell It Like a Woman” made the Oscars shortlist this year along with M.M. Keeravani‘s “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” and Benj Pasek‘s “Good Afternoon” from “Spirited.” We talked to the three artists for our “Meet the Experts” film songwriters panel. Watch our group discussion above. Click on each...
GoldDerby

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ editor): ‘Editing is like painting with all the different elements of film making’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Editing is like painting with all the different elements of film making,” declares Oscar-winning editor Mikkel E.G. Nielsen A.C.E. (“Sound of Metal”) about his work on “The Banshees of Inisherin.” For our recent webchat he adds, “You have a script, you have the actors giving an interpretation of the script and then you have the elements of sound and visuals and music,” he says. “It’s about trying to bring all these amazing performances together with a great script and then try to find as good a balance as possible and take you through this whole journey.” Watch our exclusive video...
GoldDerby

Film Shorts roundtable: ‘Almost Home,’ ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,’ ‘The Elephant Whisperers,’ ‘The Flagmakers’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

What do you enjoy the most about the art of short films? How do you decide if a story should be a short film or feature length? How have streaming platforms impacted short films? What were the most difficult scenes to cut in order to keep your film under 40 minutes? These were some of the secrets revealed by four of today’s top filmmakers when they joined Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with Film Shorts Oscar contenders: Nils Keller (“Almost Home”), Peter Baynton (“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”), Doug Blush (“The Elephant Whisperers”) and...
GoldDerby

‘Last Film Show’ director Pan Nalin on casting newcomer Bhavin Rabari instead of ‘corrupted’ professional actor: ‘We hit the jackpot’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It was exciting news when India chose to send us as an entry,” says director Pan Nalin, whose movie “Last Film Show” was chosen to represent his country at the 95th Academy Awards. It has since been shortlisted as one of 15 potential nominees for Best International Feature. “We make thousands of movies in India. There are all kinds of films with big studios and streamers.” Watch our video interview above. “Last Film Show” tells the story of nine-year-old Samay (Bhavin Rabari), a young boy who falls in love with the art of filmmaking. He befriends a film projectionist and trades...
GoldDerby

Simon Franglen (‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ composer) on ‘hugely satisfying’ success and 1-word tease for ‘Avatar 3’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“First of all, I’m astonished,” Simon Franglen reveals about the mega-success of Disney’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” at the box office and with awards groups, where it’s one of the 15 films on the Oscar shortlist for Best Score. The composer and co-writer of “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” adds, “I’ve been working on this for five years, so there’s a sense of relief as well. There were 3,800 people working on this film. For my team, I had a 105-piece orchestra, which we recorded in Los Angeles. There’s three hours of finished score in this film...
GoldDerby

How ‘Glass Onion’ production designer Rick Heinrichs found inspiration in an actual onion [Exclusive Video Interview]

When production designer Rick Heinrichs joined “Glass Onion,” he knew exactly where to begin his research for the titular dome atop tech billionaire Miles Bron’s (Edward Norton) Grecian estate in Rian Johnson’s murder mystery sequel. “I took an onion out of the fridge literally and started to cut the layers,” he tells Gold Derby (watch above). And what did the Oscar winner learn? “That you cry when you cut into them,” Henrich quips. “ realized how structural it all was and how thick the layers were. And in the scale of the dome that we ended up using for ‘Glass Onion,’...
GoldDerby

Nathan Johnson (‘Glass Onion’ composer) on ‘giddy feeling’ of making the Oscar shortlist [Exclusive Video Interview]

“We’ve been working on this movie for the last couple years and it’d kind of a giddy feeling to finally get it out in the wild and to let people start responding to it,” reveals Nathan Johnson, the composer of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” on Netflix. His soundtrack is one of only 15 that made it onto the Oscar shortlist for Best Score, which means he’s one step closer to a potential nomination. He continues on, “In a way, just seeing people’s response to the movie kind of feels like when [director Rian Johnson] first sent me the...
GoldDerby

‘The Woman King’ deserves Oscars attention for more than just Viola Davis

With all the chatter about the 2022 movies that are already well on their way to Oscar night, it’s time to shine one last spotlight on Gina Prince-Bythewood’s historical epic “The Woman King.” Released last September, the movie stars Oscar winner Viola Davis in another unforgettable role as Nanisca, the general of the Agojie, an all-woman army protecting the African kingdom of Dahomey during the 1800s. If that idea sounds familiar, that’s because the Agojie were the inspiration for “Black Panther” comic book writer Christopher Priest to create the Dora Milaje, Wakanda’s woman army that would play a huge role in...
GoldDerby

Oscar spotlight: Viola Davis’ crowning achievement in ‘The Woman King’ shouldn’t be ignored

In the opening sequence of Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman King,” there is a moment in which Nanisca (Viola Davis) slings her machete over her shoulder and stares down the small encampment of men she and her coterie of female soldiers are about to attack. Not an ounce of fear pierces through her steely eyes nor flashes across her stone face, since, clearly, she has fought many battles, both emotional and physical, and walked away from each one a bit more hardened than when she marched into it. Yet her icy demeanor is caked in a thick enough layer of weariness...
GoldDerby

2023 Critics Choice Awards winners list: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ leads the way with 5 wins

The biggest night of the year for critics ended with “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” The beloved multiverse movie that almost defies genre classification won five awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Best Original Screenplay for the Daniels, Best Editing, and Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan. That “Everything Everywhere” would dominate the show was far from a surprise: the movie led all features with 14 nominations, including four acting citations for Quan, Michelle Yeoh (who lost Best Actress to Cate Blanchett for “TAR”), and Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis (who both lost in the Best...
GoldDerby

Oscars spotlight: Don’t overlook ‘Bardo’ cinematographer Darius Khondji for 2nd career bid

Anyone requiring proof of veteran cinematographer Darius Khondji’s versatility need look no further than his work on two very different autobiographical projects this past year—James Gray’s subdued, ‘80s-set “Armageddon Time” and Alejandro González Iñárritu’s lush, ultra-modern “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.” For the latter, Khondji placed second to Florian Hoffmeister (“TÁR”) at the 2022 EnergaCAMERIMAGE Festival, winning the Silver Frog. SEE Alejandro G. Iñárritu: ‘Bardo’ is an ‘intimate experience’ that contemplates the ‘labyrinthine way that our memory works’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Recent recipients of the cinematography-centric event’s runner-up prize to also compete at the Oscars include Bruno Delbonnel (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”), Łukasz Żal (“Cold...
GoldDerby

12 unforgivable SAG TV snubs: ‘The Crown’ cast, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Andrew Garfield…

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards TV nominations were announced January 11. While Gold Derby had predicted most of the nominees (31 out of 40), there were several seemingly safe bets left out (see the complete list of nominations). Scroll down to see the most shocking SAG Awards nominations snubs. Lily James and Sebastian Stan – the Emmy, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice Award-nominated stars of “Pam and Tommy” – both failed to land on the acting guild’s radar. The Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor lineup is indeed the wonkiest of the year, with hopefuls Stan, Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner...
GoldDerby

Michelle Yeoh on ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ breaking the glass ceiling for Asian actors: ‘I hope we’ve ninja-kicked it to hell’

After the success of “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Michelle Yeoh hopes “we’ve broken that glass ceiling” for Asian actors and Asian stories in Hollywood. She’ll even go a step further (no pun intended). “I hope we’ve ninja-kicked it to hell and it will never come back like Humpty Dumpty together again,” Yeoh said Friday during the panel for her new Disney+ series “American Born Chinese” at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. But the newly minted Golden Globe winner cautioned that for this “true representation” to continue, TPTB must be invested in the telling stories about people who’ve for...
