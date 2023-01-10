ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Georgia Releases Official Statement on the Passing of Devin Willock & Chandler LeCroy.

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and football staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car accident on Sunday morning, the University of Georgia confirmed in a statement. "The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Two other...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy