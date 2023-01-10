England set to ban plastic cutlery to cut back on waste and marine environment pollution

England is set to ban single-use cutlery in an effort to reduce waste, a spokesperson for the Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs has confirmed.

The spokesperson did not confirm any additional information but said an announcement will be made Saturday.

The Daily Mail reported that single-use plastics will be banned by the end of 2023, including plastic plates, trays, bowls, cutlery, balloon sticks and specific poly­styrene cups and food containers.

The ban will cover packaging for food and drinks eaten at restaurants, cafes, or taken as to-go orders, but does not include similar items used for to-go orders and drinks in supermarkets and shops.

"Even if disposed of correctly, plastic plates and cutlery may end up in incineration which generates carbon emissions on top of emissions released upon production," the department previously said in an assessment about recycling and pollution.

Data on plastic bans

Over the past few years, plastic bags and straws have been some of the leading targets of anti-pollution campaigns.

But single-use plastic bans are fairly new, so numbers are scarce.

In 2002, Ireland officials announced those who used plastic bags would have to pay for them. By 2014, Ireland reported a 95% reduction in plastic-bag use .

And in 2011, San Jose, California enacted an ordinance banning plastic bags. In 2012 , San Jose officials conducted litter surveys and reported:

An 89% bag litter reduction in the storm drain system

A 60% bag litter reduction in creeks and rivers

A 59% bag litter reduction in city streets and neighborhoods

Concerns about plastic bans

Starting May 4, 2022, New Jersey retail stores, grocery stores and food service businesses may not provide or sell single-use plastic carryout bags and polystyrene foam food service products Brian Johnston

Plastic bans can lead to more contamination in the recycling process, observers say.

Recycling contamination happens when non-recyclable items are mixed with recyclables, or when recyclable items are put in the incorrect recycling bins, according to Stanford University .

After New York enacted a statewide law in March 2020 that banned most plastic carryout bags, the University of Buffalo looked at the law's "unintended consequences" and found that the recycling contamination rate doubled, adding to transportation costs.

Critics of the bans have also argued that such laws hurt small business owners and plastic-bag manufacturers.

