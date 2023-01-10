Read full article on original website
Lori Harvey Holds Hands with Boyfriend Damson Idris After Star-Studded Birthday Bash
Lori Harvey went Instagram official with boyfriend Damson Idris on Friday Lori Harvey stepped out to celebrate her birthday in style with her man by her side. The model and daughter of Steve Harvey was spotted leaving the Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood, California, after her star-studded 26th birthday bash over the weekend with boyfriend Damson Idris. Harvey was captured walking hand-in-hand with Idris, 31, while wearing a black cutout dress. Idris, meanwhile, wore black slacks and a matching button-up shirt with a white blazer thrown on top. At another...
Selena Gomez Seemingly Responds to Body-Shaming Comments After 2023 Golden Globes Appearance
Selena Gomez appeared to react to her online critics with a laugh. After attending the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, the Only Murders in the Building star apparently received comments from internet users regarding her physical appearance while posing for the cameras at the event. Wearing a show-stopping Valentino design...
Selena Gomez Wore a White Cropped Jacket in Her Instagram Selfies, and We Found a Similar Style for Under $100
One shopper said that it “goes with everything” Cropped jackets are making a comeback, and Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity to prove it. This week, aside from giving fans some exciting news (she's back on Instagram!), the Rare Beauty founder also gave fans something exciting to look at: a white cropped leather jacket. In a carousel of three mirror selfies, Gomez posed in the casual, cool-looking jacket. To round out the look, she appeared to be wearing all-black underneath, although it's hard to tell, and her hair was...
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
Lori Harvey Appears to Shut Down Rumor That She Dated Both Diddy and His Son: 'Absolutely Not True'
Lori Harvey is clearing up some misconceptions about her love life. The model and entrepreneur, 26, sat down with E! News host Adrienne Bailon in a video interview released Thursday and said she often hears claims that she is in a relationship with someone whom she hasn't even met in person.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’
Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Amy Robach Spotted Out in NYC with Estranged Husband Andrew Shue amid T.J. Holmes Romance
Amy Robach and estranged husband Andrew Shue were captured meeting on the streets of New York City on Thursday. Photos of the exes showed a downcast Robach handing off their shared family dog to Shue in what appeared to be an emotional exchange. In the images, Shue holds the little dog's leash and stands a few feet away from his former partner, as they both engage in conversation outside on the sidewalk.
All the Details on Natalie Joy's Gorgeous Engagement Ring from 'Bachelor' Alum Nick Viall
The Bachelor alum and his longtime girlfriend announced the news with a shared Instagram post on Thursday Nick Viall and his girlfriend Natalie Joy are engaged — and the Bachelor alum expressed his love with, not a rose, but show-stopping, sparkling diamond ring. The affianced couple announced the exciting news on Thursday with a joint Instagram post, which included a close-up look at Joy's stunning new bling. After nearly two and half years of dating, Viall, 42, got down on one knee with an 18K yellow gold set engagement ring, which...
Pamela Anderson on Finally Telling Her 'Whole Story' in Her Own Words: 'It's Been a Healing Process'
"I had no idea how much anger I had inside," the actress tells PEOPLE Pamela Anderson is finally telling her story. In a new documentary and memoir (both out Jan. 31), the actress shares her life story in her own words. Last year, when the Hulu series Pam & Tommy dramatized her love affair and marriage to rocker Tommy Lee and the theft of their personal tapes, Anderson didn't say a word. But now she's ready to set the record straight. As she explains in an interview and...
Who Is Ons Jabeur's Husband? All About Karim Kamoun
As Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur's fame grows, her husband Karim Kamoun is along for the ride in more ways than one. With some of the top players in tennis retiring from the courts, including Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, there is a new generation of players taking over. One of these is Jabeur, who became the No. 2 women's player in the world in June 2022. That same year, she reached the final at Wimbledon, but lost to Elena Rybakina. In 2023, Jabeur was featured in the Netflix docuseries Break Point.
All About Bella Ramsey, the 19-Year-Old Star of HBO's 'The Last of Us'
Bella Ramsey stars alongside Pedro Pascal in the new post-apocalyptic drama Bella Ramsey has come a long way since playing a pint-sized ruler on Game of Thrones. The 19-year-old English actress is costarring alongside fellow GoT alum Pedro Pascal in the highly anticipated video game turned original series, The Last of Us, on HBO. Ramsey plays Ellie Williams, a teenager who is immune to the fungus that has turned the world into a post-apocalyptic landscape filled with "infected." Joel Miller, portrayed by Pascal, is a smuggler on a journey...
Kylie Jenner Shares Comparison Photos of Herself and Mini-Me Daughter Ahead of Stormi's Birthday
Kylie Jenner is marveling at the similarities between her and daughter Stormi ahead of the little girl's 5th birthday Kylie Jenner loves how much she and her daughter look alike! The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a side-by-side photo of herself and daughter Stormi, at around the same age. Though Stormi will celebrate her 5th birthday next month, the photo appears to be from sometime in her toddler years, where she wears a purple princess dress and a tiara. The close-up of Stormi's face is next to a sepia-toned photo...
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Finally Reunite — and Walk Hand-in-Hand! — on the Set of AJLT
"Shh. Don’t tell anyone," the And Just Like That… Instagram account shared alongside first-look photos of Parker and Corbett filming the HBO Max revival of Sex and the City And just like that… Carrie and Aidan have reunited! On Friday, the official And Just Like That... Instagram account shared several photos of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett holding hands as they walked down the street in New York City while filming the series. The post was captioned, "Shh. Don't tell anyone." "Shhhh. X, SJ," Parker, 57, replied in...
Rihanna Is 'Crushing Hearts and Snappin' Necks' in Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Campaign
On Thursday, the singer and lingerie brand released the sexy ad campaign across social media Rihanna is ready for Valentine's Day. On Thursday, the 34-year-old musician shared a steamy video announcement for Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day campaign where she posed seductively in a black lace see-through bodysuit. A s the words "V-DAY 2023" came on screen, the video cut to different poses of Rihanna as the sound of glass breaking played in the background against a mid-tempo beat. "phuck yo roses ♥️," wrote Rihanna as the lingerie brand also...
Lauren Sánchez Wishes 'Man of My Dreams' Jeff Bezos Happy Birthday: 'I Love You with All My Heart'
"You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for," the Emmy-award-winning journalist wrote to the billionaire, who turned 59, on Instagram Lauren Sánchez shared a loving message for Jeff Bezos on his 59th birthday. The Emmy-award winning journalist, 53, honored the billionaire's milestone Thursday with a pair of romantic posts on her Instagram page. The first featured a collection of photos from the couple's relationship and the many glamorous adventures they have been on together — including images from their March 22 trip to Columbia...
Here's What the 'Glee' Cast Has Said About the Upcoming Docuseries 'The Price of Glee'
At the Jingle Ball in December, McHale–who played Artie on Glee–told InTouch Weekly that while he had no hand in the docuseries' creation, he was willing to debunk any rumors that the show may propagate. "You don't necessarily want to give something more attention than it maybe deserves...
Sarah Ferguson Mourns 'Sissy' and 'Devoted Friend' Lisa Marie Presley: 'I Am Deeply Saddened'
Fergie shared a photo with Lisa Marie Presley and said, "I am here for your family to support and love them" Sarah Ferguson is adding to the many tributes remembering Lisa Marie Presley. Fergie, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, shared a photo on her Twitter and Instagram pages with Presley, who died on Tuesday at age 54. "I say hello to you everyday and I love you my sissy and I will continue to say hello to you everyday," Fergie, 63, wrote. "You were my sissy,...
Nick Jonas Says He and Wife Priyanka Chopra Celebrated Daughter Malti's First Birthday 'in Style'
The musician revealed during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that he and his wife recently celebrated their daughter just days ahead of her official birthday on Jan. 15 Nick Jonas is sharing how he and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated their daughter's first birthday. The Jonas Brothers musician, 30, revealed during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that baby Malti celebrated her special day with a big party "over the weekend," just days ahead of her official birthday on Jan. 15. "We had to celebrate," Jonas told host...
Billy Bush Says 'It Feels Awful' to Have Done One of Lisa Marie Presley's Final Interviews
"My heart is very heavy," the Extra host tells PEOPLE of interviewing Elvis Presley's daughter just two days before her sudden death at 54 Billy Bush is still in shock over Lisa Marie Presley's death. "It feels awful," the Extra host tells PEOPLE of interviewing Lisa Marie at Tuesday's 80th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, less than 48 hours before her death. "I feel my heart is very heavy for pretty much anyone in pain." The only child of singer Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday after being rushed to...
