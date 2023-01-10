Read full article on original website
WHP announces unprecedented incentives for new state trooper applicants
The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) is excited to offer an exceptional opportunity to become a Wyoming State Trooper.
WY Highway Patrol Promotes Truckers Against Trafficking Campaign In Sheridan
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is spreading awareness of a growing crime in which truck drivers, among many others, could be targets of the perpetrators. This past Friday (January 13th), the Patrol was promoting the Truckers Against Trafficking Campaign in the Sheridan area. Troopers along with members of Uprising, passed out...
Casper Woman Crowned Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming 2023
"Just because you're a mom with a disability doesn't mean you can't continue with day-to-day life." There was only one contestant for the Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming program today, Jan. 14, but the room was full of supporters. Teka Perry was crowned today as the new Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming. During the...
Cheyenne March, Other Events Mark MLK Day/Equality Day In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming was far from the front lines of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. But residents and businesses here observe the day set aside to honor the movement’s highest-profile leader – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It was...
Sustainable suicide lifeline funding gets initial approval
CHEYENNE — A bill that would create a sustainable trust fund for a suicide prevention and mental health crisis system was the subject of debate Thursday. The House Revenue Committee was split 6-3 in its vote to approve House Bill 65, and an amendment to remove the $40 million appropriation for the 988 system trust fund account was defeated before the bill advanced.
Daddy Day Care From The Floor Of The Wyoming Senate
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For at least one of Wyoming’s 93 state lawmakers, Friday was take-your-child-to-work day. Babysitting duties fell to State Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, at a most unfortunate time as he was at the Capitol for the fourth day of the Wyoming Legislature’s 2023 session.
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
Private Wind Farms Want State To Keep Assessment Authority; Wyo Counties Say That Blows
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that would keep property tax assessments with the state – instead of counties – passed unanimously out of the Wyoming Legislature’s House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Friday. But House Bill 3 didn’t move...
Governor Gordon Appoints Byron Mathews State Fire Marshal
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Byron Mathews as State Fire Marshal and Director of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety. Matthews replaces Mark Young, who is retiring after serving as interim State Fire Marshal following the retirement of Michael Reed in August, 2022.
Pair Of Trooper K-9s Keep Wyoming Capitol Safe During Legislative Session
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Arrive at the state Capitol in Cheyenne early enough and you may see two of Wyoming’s most vital security experts in action. Scout, age 7, and 8-year-old Duster are black Labrador retrievers tasked with sweeping the building for explosives every...
Deacon Says Expanding Medicaid Not ‘The Fiery Pit Of Socialism’ As Bill Moves Forward
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Extending postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to 12 months is a step closer to happening in Wyoming. House Bill 4 passed out of the Legislature’s House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee on a 6-5 vote Friday and moves to the House of Representatives floor for discussion.
Bill Would Make Drone ‘Trespassing’ In Wyoming A Crime, But Some Say It’s Too Lenient
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There was no resolution Friday for a bill that would make trespassing by drone a criminal offense in Wyoming, as the legislature’s Senate Judiciary Committee paused its debate until Monday. Senate File 34 is intended to make flying drones over...
No More Spanking In Wyoming Schools? Legislation Moves Forward To Crack Down On It
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A law change that would remove legal protections from public school staffers who spank or swat students cleared a Wyoming legislative committee Friday on a unanimous vote. If it passes the Legislature, Senate File 47 would remove legal immunity from teachers,...
Couple’s Library Tour Of Wyoming Continues; Impressed With Story, Moorcroft, Newcastle
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. And the Clearmont library, while “inconspicuous,” is worth seeking out. That’s the most recent report from new Wyoming residents Vern and Shireen Liebl, who have made it their mission to visit every library in their new home state.
Governor Gordon Orders Flags Be Flown at Half-Staff Statewide on Sunday, January 15 in Honor of Wyoming EMT
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide on Sunday, January 15 in honor and memory of Tyeler Harris, an Emergency Medical Technician from Saratoga. On December 21, Harris was responding to an accident on Interstate 80 during a winter storm when he was fatally struck by a semi-truck. Services for Harris will be held Sunday in Riverton.
Citizen Rescuers Were Trapped In Cab Of Vehicle At Keyhole When Plunged Through Ice
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Mark Caughlan took over as chief ranger for Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails, he began scheduling trainings for rangers across the Cowboy State. One of those sessions – for ice water rescues – became even more relevant in...
Wyoming Legislators Say No To $40 Million Expense To Build Bike Routes And Paths In State
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that sought $40 million from the state’s General Fund for a grant program to build safe pedestrian and bicycle routes, as well as more soft-surface trails throughout Wyoming, was narrowly defeated Thursday despite arguments from proponents that the projects would improve safety and could help quickly pay for themselves by increasing tourism.
A Lucky Wyoming Man Grateful To Survive A Grizzly Attack
Lee Francis is a 65 year old Dentist from Evanston, WY. Francis and his son, who is also a Dentist, were on a mule deer hunt in northern Wyoming in the fall of 2022 when he was attacked and survived a grizzly bear. The two Dentists are not strangers to...
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in Cheyenne
A man was seriously injured Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle in northeast Cheyenne. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Windmill Road. Farkas did not have specific information, but says the man "lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash."
SBE welcomes Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Board of Career and Technical Education (SBCTE) and Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) will hold its next virtual meet at 9 a.m. on January 19, 2023, at which time it will officially welcome newly elected Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megen Degenfelder to the board.
