ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 1

Related
Sheridan Media

WY Highway Patrol Promotes Truckers Against Trafficking Campaign In Sheridan

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is spreading awareness of a growing crime in which truck drivers, among many others, could be targets of the perpetrators. This past Friday (January 13th), the Patrol was promoting the Truckers Against Trafficking Campaign in the Sheridan area. Troopers along with members of Uprising, passed out...
SHERIDAN, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Casper Woman Crowned Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming 2023

"Just because you're a mom with a disability doesn't mean you can't continue with day-to-day life." There was only one contestant for the Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming program today, Jan. 14, but the room was full of supporters. Teka Perry was crowned today as the new Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming. During the...
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheyenne March, Other Events Mark MLK Day/Equality Day In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming was far from the front lines of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. But residents and businesses here observe the day set aside to honor the movement’s highest-profile leader – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It was...
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

Sustainable suicide lifeline funding gets initial approval

CHEYENNE — A bill that would create a sustainable trust fund for a suicide prevention and mental health crisis system was the subject of debate Thursday. The House Revenue Committee was split 6-3 in its vote to approve House Bill 65, and an amendment to remove the $40 million appropriation for the 988 system trust fund account was defeated before the bill advanced.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Daddy Day Care From The Floor Of The Wyoming Senate

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For at least one of Wyoming’s 93 state lawmakers, Friday was take-your-child-to-work day. Babysitting duties fell to State Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, at a most unfortunate time as he was at the Capitol for the fourth day of the Wyoming Legislature’s 2023 session.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
LANDER, WY
svinews.com

Governor Gordon Appoints Byron Mathews State Fire Marshal

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Byron Mathews as State Fire Marshal and Director of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety. Matthews replaces Mark Young, who is retiring after serving as interim State Fire Marshal following the retirement of Michael Reed in August, 2022.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Pair Of Trooper K-9s Keep Wyoming Capitol Safe During Legislative Session

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Arrive at the state Capitol in Cheyenne early enough and you may see two of Wyoming’s most vital security experts in action. Scout, age 7, and 8-year-old Duster are black Labrador retrievers tasked with sweeping the building for explosives every...
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

Governor Gordon Orders Flags Be Flown at Half-Staff Statewide on Sunday, January 15 in Honor of Wyoming EMT

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide on Sunday, January 15 in honor and memory of Tyeler Harris, an Emergency Medical Technician from Saratoga. On December 21, Harris was responding to an accident on Interstate 80 during a winter storm when he was fatally struck by a semi-truck. Services for Harris will be held Sunday in Riverton.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislators Say No To $40 Million Expense To Build Bike Routes And Paths In State

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that sought $40 million from the state’s General Fund for a grant program to build safe pedestrian and bicycle routes, as well as more soft-surface trails throughout Wyoming, was narrowly defeated Thursday despite arguments from proponents that the projects would improve safety and could help quickly pay for themselves by increasing tourism.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in Cheyenne

A man was seriously injured Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle in northeast Cheyenne. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Windmill Road. Farkas did not have specific information, but says the man "lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash."
CHEYENNE, WY
svinews.com

SBE welcomes Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Board of Career and Technical Education (SBCTE) and Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) will hold its next virtual meet at 9 a.m. on January 19, 2023, at which time it will officially welcome newly elected Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megen Degenfelder to the board.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy