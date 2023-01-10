Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Gov. Hobbs optimistic about working with Republicans
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s Family political editor Dennis Welch sat down with Gov. Katie Hobbs on Thursday for a wide-ranging interview, where she said she is hopeful she can work across the aisle to get things done for Arizonans. The Democratic governor acknowledged it’s going to be an uphill battle to push her priorities through a state Legislature controlled by Republicans.
12news.com
'Flip that seat': Marlene Galan Woods, widow of Grant Woods, exploring a run for Congress against Schweikert in '24
ARIZONA, USA — Marlene Galan Woods, the widow of former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods and chair of Democrat Adrian Fontes' successful campaign for secretary of state, says she is considering whether to challenge seven-term Republican Congressman David Schweikert in 2024. "I want to flip that seat," Woods said...
KTAR.com
Arizona Republican legislative leaders respond to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ speech
PHOENIX – Arizona Republican legislative leaders issued their response to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ State of the State address Monday, criticizing the Democrat on several issues. The GOP message was delivered by Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borelli and House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci in a 3½-minute video posted to social media.
Phoenix New Times
Make Way for Rachel Jones, the Next Gen of Windbag MAGA Acolytes in Arizona
For MAGA practitioners in the Arizona State Legislature, it’s out with the old, in with the new. The sun may have set on the political contretemps of "Conspiracy Czar” Mark Finchem and "Windy” Wendy Rogers. But thanks to the November elections, they’ve been swiftly supplanted with new foot soldiers from the ranks of former President Donald Trump’s election-denying cesspool of political inexperience and ignorance.
Washington Examiner
Arizona Republicans walk out on Katie Hobbs's first State of the State address
Republican lawmakers in Arizona wasted no time letting new Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs know how they feel about her Monday as they walked out of Hobbs's first State of the State address. Several of the GOP lawmakers turned their backs on the new governor and walked out as she outlined...
Yahoo!
Republicans who snubbed Gov. Katie Hobbs will quickly become irrelevant
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs delivered her first State of the State speech on Monday, only to watch as a handful of Republican legislators walked out or turned their backs. The state of the state Legislature, it seems, is …. Rude. Granted, it wasn’t exactly the Gettysburg Address, but Hobbs delivered...
AZFamily
Lawmakers introduce controversial bill to repeal right-to-work law in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is a “right-to-work” state but could that change? A bill was just introduced to repeal the state’s current right-to-work law. It’s controversial because people disagree on whether that would help or hurt you, the employee. It all comes down to how...
KTAR.com
Arizona Democrats present legislative priorities for 2023 session
PHOENIX — Ahead of Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first State of the State address, Arizona Democrats unveiled their 2023 legislative blueprint on Monday. The minority party in both chambers of the Legislature presented an eight-part “Blueprint for a Better Arizona” that addresses some of the state’s leading topics such as the water crisis, reproductive rights and education.
Gov. Hobbs lays out objectives and accuses Gov. Ducey of hiding facts
In her State of the State Address, Governor Hobbs told lawmakers the water crisis is worse than they were led to believe.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State Rep. David Cook Shares Successes from Ad Hoc Committee on Wildfires and Hopes for Future Legislation
Arizona State Representative David Cook (R-Globe) led the House Ad Hoc Committee on Forest and Wildlife Management, and following the committee’s conclusion, Cook shared the successful results and efforts made by the committee in a massive final report Tuesday. “I want to thank all the members that served on...
kjzz.org
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on her faith, her career and a bruising campaign
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has been in office a little over a week, and she’s deep into the job already. After pledging to be bipartisan, the Democrat’s first State of the State address angered some Republican lawmakers so much they walked out during the speech. She has issued several executive orders — one designed to protect LGBTQ state workers has led to threats of a lawsuit. And Arizonans will learn even more about her intentions when Hobbs releases her first budget later this week.
Gov. Hobbs promises to protect Southern AZ priorities
Arizona Governors traditionally bring their State of the State messages out of the Capitol building to areas like Southern Arizona.
Gov. Hobbs tells lawmakers her priorities
New Governor Katie Hobbs outlined her priorities as the Arizona Legislature began its' new session. Hobbs first call was to act quickly to beat a March deadline to remove a funding cap
Tom Horne focused on test scores and discipline, says ‘race is irrelevant’ in American life
Republican Tom Horne says he intends to work across the aisle to improve education in Arizona, but his views on discipline, social emotional learning and racial issues in schools are so far to the right that finding a middle ground with Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Katie Hobbs will prove challenging, if not impossible. With a […] The post Tom Horne focused on test scores and discipline, says ‘race is irrelevant’ in American life appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Educators react to Governor’s school plans
Education is a key part of the agenda for new Governor Katie Hobbs. KGUN 9 on Your Side talked to educators at the public school—and university level about the Governor’s proposals.
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona Freedom Caucus says will file lawsuit challenging Hobbs’ first executive order
The Arizona Freedom Caucus announced it would be filing a lawsuit challenging Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first executive order barring discrimination in hiring practices. Caucus leaders claim Hobbs is illegally legislating to, “advance her woke agenda,” by issuing executive orders.
High school students protest anti-LGBTQ sentiment in GOP-led legislature
Across the street from the state Capitol, while lawmakers gathered in advance of the new legislative session, Arizona high school students laid out 180 black body bags in protest. “We are trying to let our legislators know that every single step they take, bill they vote on, there is a life on the line,” said […] The post High school students protest anti-LGBTQ sentiment in GOP-led legislature appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Hobbs talks water management in State of State, launches groundwater council
PHOENIX –Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs addressed water management during her State of the State speech Monday afternoon, and she signed an executive order to set up a council focused on groundwater management. Hobbs spoke of the Colorado River water cuts that went into effect at the start of the...
Despite increased use, analysis says Arizona’s school choice program saving taxpayers money
(The Center Square) – In her Jan. 9 State of the State address, Gov. Katie Hobbs said the expansion of Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Account program would bankrupt the state’s budget. “Funding this expansion is poised to cost Arizona taxpayers an estimated $1.5 billion over the next 10...
Gov. Hobbs: Water supply won't support planned development
A study conducted by the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) released on Monday concluded that the sub-basin is 4.4 million-acre feet short of water for future development.
