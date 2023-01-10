ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Gov. Hobbs optimistic about working with Republicans

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s Family political editor Dennis Welch sat down with Gov. Katie Hobbs on Thursday for a wide-ranging interview, where she said she is hopeful she can work across the aisle to get things done for Arizonans. The Democratic governor acknowledged it’s going to be an uphill battle to push her priorities through a state Legislature controlled by Republicans.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona Republican legislative leaders respond to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ speech

PHOENIX – Arizona Republican legislative leaders issued their response to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ State of the State address Monday, criticizing the Democrat on several issues. The GOP message was delivered by Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borelli and House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci in a 3½-minute video posted to social media.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Make Way for Rachel Jones, the Next Gen of Windbag MAGA Acolytes in Arizona

For MAGA practitioners in the Arizona State Legislature, it’s out with the old, in with the new. The sun may have set on the political contretemps of "Conspiracy Czar” Mark Finchem and "Windy” Wendy Rogers. But thanks to the November elections, they’ve been swiftly supplanted with new foot soldiers from the ranks of former President Donald Trump’s election-denying cesspool of political inexperience and ignorance.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona Democrats present legislative priorities for 2023 session

PHOENIX — Ahead of Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first State of the State address, Arizona Democrats unveiled their 2023 legislative blueprint on Monday. The minority party in both chambers of the Legislature presented an eight-part “Blueprint for a Better Arizona” that addresses some of the state’s leading topics such as the water crisis, reproductive rights and education.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on her faith, her career and a bruising campaign

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has been in office a little over a week, and she’s deep into the job already. After pledging to be bipartisan, the Democrat’s first State of the State address angered some Republican lawmakers so much they walked out during the speech. She has issued several executive orders — one designed to protect LGBTQ state workers has led to threats of a lawsuit. And Arizonans will learn even more about her intentions when Hobbs releases her first budget later this week.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Tom Horne focused on test scores and discipline, says ‘race is irrelevant’ in American life

Republican Tom Horne says he intends to work across the aisle to improve education in Arizona, but his views on discipline, social emotional learning and racial issues in schools are so far to the right that finding a middle ground with Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Katie Hobbs will prove challenging, if not impossible.  With a […] The post Tom Horne focused on test scores and discipline, says ‘race is irrelevant’ in American life appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

High school students protest anti-LGBTQ sentiment in GOP-led legislature

Across the street from the state Capitol, while lawmakers gathered in advance of the new legislative session, Arizona high school students laid out 180 black body bags in protest. “We are trying to let our legislators know that every single step they take, bill they vote on, there is a life on the line,” said […] The post High school students protest anti-LGBTQ sentiment in GOP-led legislature appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy