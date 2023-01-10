ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Top targets heading into Week 14

We’ve reached the halfway point in the NBA regular season; time flies when you’re having fun, and sometimes it flies even if you’re not. One thing that’s seemingly always satisfying, whether you’re managing a playoff-caliber team or playing the role of late-season upset specialist, is making a savvy fantasy pickup via the free agency pool.
Lamar Jackson ruled out of Ravens' playoff game vs. Bengals

It's official. Lamar Jackson is out. The Baltimore Ravens ruled Jackson out of Saturday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday with his lingering knee injury. The news arrives a day after Jackson alluded to his anticipated absence for the wild card game on Twitter. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley...
BALTIMORE, MD
49ers-Seahawks playoff game facing 'potent storm,' fans advised to not drive

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks for a wet and windy NFC wild-card game on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Thursday that "bad weather slows the game down and equalizes stuff," amid initial weather forecasts of Heavy rains that could cause flooding in the morning along with wind gusts up to 33 mph and a 60% chance of showers and thunder around kickoff.
SANTA CLARA, CA

