And we all thought we'd seen the peak of "Chargering." Not even close. What the Los Angeles Chargers did on Saturday night makes all their other weird losses look tame. You can't lead 27-0, after forcing four first-half interceptions, and lose. But this is the Chargers. It's a franchise that finds ways to surprise us, and not in a good way.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO