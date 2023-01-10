Read full article on original website
Related
WPXI
NFL playoffs: Defending AFC champion Bengals host Ravens on wild-card weekend
The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens split their meetings this season, and now the grudge match comes in the playoffs. Will Joe Burrow and Co. repeat the magic of their Super Bowl run a year ago? Or will Baltimore pull off the upset?. Follow the action live with Yahoo Sports.
WPXI
NFL playoffs: Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars host Justin Herbert, Chargers on wild-card weekend
The first day of the 2023 NFL playoffs closes with a great matchup between young star quarterbacks. Will Trevor Lawrence and the AFC South champions Jacksonville Jaguars defend their home turf, or will Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers move on to the divisional round?. Follow all the action...
WPXI
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Top targets heading into Week 14
We’ve reached the halfway point in the NBA regular season; time flies when you’re having fun, and sometimes it flies even if you’re not. One thing that’s seemingly always satisfying, whether you’re managing a playoff-caliber team or playing the role of late-season upset specialist, is making a savvy fantasy pickup via the free agency pool.
WPXI
Ex-Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury in Thailand, not interested in coaching right away
There's a lot of stress that goes with being an NFL coach. And it's not like Kliff Kingsbury isn't still getting paid. It sounds like Kingsbury is going on a long vacation. Kingsbury booked a one-way trip to Thailand and told teams asking if he'd like an offensive coordinator job that he's not interested right now, according to Peter Schrager of Fox.
WPXI
NFL fines: $13k for Packers' Quay Walker shoving trainer, Panthers-Saints fighters also punished
With playoffs officially underway after an eventful and emotional Week 18, the NFL doled out some fines on Friday morning. Packers linebacker Quay Walker was reportedly fined $13,261 for shoving a trainer before his ejection last Sunday during a loss to the Detroit Lions. The incident occurred midway through the...
WPXI
Sean McVay's return a bright spot for Rams; injuries dampen wild-card weekend; and a big Pro-Bowl snub
The playoffs are here, so naturally, this this week's edition of Four Verts, we’re going to spend time talking about two high-profile NFL figures that aren’t in this year’s playoffs. The Rams got their lead man back, the Raiders had a player snubbed from the All-Pro team and a few injuries are really going to hurt the AFC playoff race.
WPXI
Dak Prescott scoffs at suggestion Cowboys' Mike McCarthy is coaching for his job in the playoffs: 'It's comical'
FRISCO, Texas — Dak Prescott started shaking his head before the question was complete. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback knew where this was going. And he wasn’t buying it. Mike McCarthy, coaching for his job in Monday night’s wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. “It’s comical, in...
WPXI
Lamar Jackson ruled out of Ravens' playoff game vs. Bengals
It's official. Lamar Jackson is out. The Baltimore Ravens ruled Jackson out of Saturday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday with his lingering knee injury. The news arrives a day after Jackson alluded to his anticipated absence for the wild card game on Twitter. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley...
WPXI
'Chargering' like we've never seen before: Chargers blow 27-point lead, lose to Jaguars
And we all thought we'd seen the peak of "Chargering." Not even close. What the Los Angeles Chargers did on Saturday night makes all their other weird losses look tame. You can't lead 27-0, after forcing four first-half interceptions, and lose. But this is the Chargers. It's a franchise that finds ways to surprise us, and not in a good way.
WPXI
49ers-Seahawks playoff game facing 'potent storm,' fans advised to not drive
The San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks for a wet and windy NFC wild-card game on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Thursday that "bad weather slows the game down and equalizes stuff," amid initial weather forecasts of Heavy rains that could cause flooding in the morning along with wind gusts up to 33 mph and a 60% chance of showers and thunder around kickoff.
WPXI
Doug Pederson doesn't challenge a missed call on a dropped pass and it costs Jaguars
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett got up, with Jacksonville Jaguars defenders gesturing that Everett had just dropped the ball, and he signaled to hurry up with the next play. That should have tipped off Jaguars coach Doug Pederson to challenge Everett's catch. But he didn't. It was a...
Comments / 0