A visit from leaders in the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science fosters discussion of further connections between the campus and area high schools. Leadership from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science came to UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County on Jan. 10, meeting with administrators from Baraboo High School, as well as campus faculty and student support staff, as part of efforts expanding the reach of UW-Platteville’s Associate in Pre-Engineering degree and other UW-Platteville programs to more students in and around Sauk County. The campus recently added its first bachelor’s degree in business administration, and the university is exploring other four-year degree possibilities for the Baraboo Sauk County campus.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO