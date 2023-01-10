Read full article on original website
WCVB
Police investigating after 22-year-old shot in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts, were asking for tips from the public as they investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting of a 22-year-old man. Police officers responded to a multi-family home in the area of 925 Main Street near Wyman Street on...
WCVB
16-year-old killed in early morning crash on Berkley, Massachusetts road
BERKLEY, Mass. — A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy died Sunday morning as a result of injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash in Berkley, Massachusetts, the Bristol County District Attorney's office said. According to the DA, the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the vicinity of 76 Myricks Street. The victim,...
WCVB
Police searching for Brookfield, Massachusetts woman last seen on Tuesday
BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Police in the central Massachusetts town of Brookfield and state police detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office say they are currently investigating the whereabouts of Brittany Tee, 35, of Brookfield. According to police, Tee was last seen leaving a residence in Brookfield...
WCVB
Cohasset neighbors express concerns for missing mom Ana Walshe's children
COHASSET, Mass. — It's been two weeks since Cohasset, Massachusetts, mother Ana Walshe was reported missing, and one week since her husband Brian Walshe was arrested by police and charged with misleading investigators. Walshe remains held on high bail as investigators continue to go through evidence in the case.
WCVB
DA identifies elderly killed in early morning Holbrook, Massachusetts, fire
HOLBROOK, Mass. — Authorities say a 91-year-old Holbrook man was killed in an early morning house fire that left multiple people displaced. Firefighters from multiple communities battled the fire at 69 Belcher St. that started at 1:15 a.m. and grew to four alarms. A person on the third floor...
WCVB
2 adults, 1 teen accused in robberies, assaults involving crowbar at MBTA stations
BOSTON — Three people, including a juvenile, are accused in several robberies and assaults involving a crowbar at MBTA stations, Transit Police said. Police received a report at 5 p.m. Thursday of a man being assaulted by three men and a woman, with one of the offenders being armed with a crowbar.
WCVB
Donations pour in for Holbrook, Massachusetts, family displaced by house fire
HOLBROOK, Mass. — A Massachusetts community is coming together to help people forced from their home following a deadly house fire on Friday. A 91-year-old Holbrook man was killed in the early morning blaze that left multiple people displaced. Firefighters from multiple communities battled the fire at 69 Belcher St. that started at 1:15 a.m. Friday and grew to four alarms.
WCVB
Veteran prosecutor explains investigator tactics in missing Mass. mom case
COHASSET, Mass. — It's unclear if Ana Walshe, the missing Cohasset, Massachusetts, mother of three, will ever be found, but veteran prosecutor Linda Bucci says that won't break the case against Brian Walshe. Bucci is a former prosecutor and takes WCVB inside the prosecutor's playbook, saying the district attorney's...
WCVB
Cambridge protest demands answers in fatal police shooting of Mass. college student
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A community protest was held outside the Harvard Square MBTA station in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Saturday, as residents of the city continue to call for justice in the fatal police shooting of a UMass Boston student. Twenty-year-old Sayed Faisal, a Bangladeshi American college student, was shot...
WCVB
Numerous search warrants linked to missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe delivered to court
COHASSET, Mass. — Numerous search warrants related to the search for missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe were returned to Quincy District Court Friday, where the documents were impounded, 5 Investigates has learned. Between 10 and 20 of the documents were returned. While these files were not made public, they...
WCVB
Community anger, frustration over fatal police shooting of Mass. college student
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — There was outrage and disruption at a community meeting in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Thursday night as residents of the city called for justice in the fatal police shooting of a UMass Boston student. Twenty-year-old Sayed Faisal, a Bangladeshi American college student, was shot and killed by...
WCVB
Boston Police searching for two missing women
BOSTON — Boston police are searching for two missing women. Lori Baxter, 45, was last heard from on Dec. 28, at 2:06 p.m. via a text message, police said. Baxter is known to frequent the Massachusetts Avenue, Melnea Cass Boulevard and Southampton Street area. Police are also searching for...
WCVB
Massive water main break floods Boston neighborhood, compromises street
BOSTON — A major water main break early Saturday morning in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood flooded parts of the area, prompting first responders to deploy their high water rescue vehicle. A 36 inch water main broke around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, sending water rushing down Heath Street and into nearby...
WCVB
Mass. woman donating kidney to cousin; 'Why not help another life?'
MEDFORD, Mass. — A pair of Massachusetts cousins is showing the true meaning of unconditional love. When one cousin learned her relative was battling kidney failure, she did not hesitate to help. Now, she's on track to donate her own kidney. Giovanni Ruberti said doctors knew about seven years...
WCVB
Made in New England: New Balance and Rhody Rug are staples in the northeast
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Balance is showing off its latest American manufacturing facility in Methuen. It opened in March 2022, and by November, additional teams had already been added to increase production. The workers at this facility make New Balance’s 990 shoes. The sneakers are sold as part of New Balance’s MADE in USA collection, meaning at least 70% of the shoes and its components are made domestically, but some pieces are imported.
WCVB
Snow, wintry mix threat along coast of Massachusetts
BOSTON — A long duration light snow event could bring several inches of snowfall to parts of Cape Cod and Southeastern Massachusetts. A winter weather advisory has been posted for coastal Plymouth and Norfolk counties as well as the Cape, for up to 4 inches of snowfall through Monday, meteorologists say.
WCVB
Monday, January 16: Mystery Makeovers
NEEDHAM, Mass. — This time we’re looking at real estate “reincarnations” – buildings that served one purpose many moons ago…and today have a very different function. From downtown Boston to rural Vermont, our stops include a sandwich shop, a pottery studio, a private home, and a winery that will have you guessing – what did this place used to be? Log onto our social media during the show and help solve the mysteries!
WCVB
Wednesday, January 18: Animals at Work
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight we meet some of these working dogs – as well as other animals with day jobs. At NEADS World Class Service Dogs we meet puppies prepping for a career of service. The “employees” of Goats to Go help businesses tame out-of-control vegetation, while the mini-horses of Lifting Spirits connect with people in need of comfort and support.
WCVB
Massachusetts-based spice company Magic Mix is making home cooking easier
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Sharon chef and entrepreneur Reema Chandra is hoping her product will help make spices feel less intimidating for home cooks.Magic Mix is a blend of 19 spices curated by Chandra. The debut product is Magic Mix Mumbai, which takes inspiration from the flavors of Indian cuisine. Chandra expects to release two new blends soon: Azteca and Shanghai.
WCVB
Friday, January 20: Friday Finale: R&R Edition
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight Shayna Seymour takes a pottery class and visits a salt cave, while Nicole Estaphan checks out a luxury spa in Lenox. Ping-pong tables are a staple of family rec rooms – but Shayna checks out an entire ping-pong palace in Boston. And if your idea of rest and relaxation is having someoneelse cook, we’re checking out tasty dining options.
