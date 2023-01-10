ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Mark Cuban to be deposed over his promotion of Voyager crypto 'Ponzi scheme' in class action lawsuit

By Jennifer Sor
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rDINS_0k9csl5G00
Mark Cuban. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
  • Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban will be deposed for his promotion of the now-defunct crypto lender Voyager.
  • Cuban had promoted the company as being "as close to risk-free as you're gonna get."
  • A class action lawsuit aims to hold Cuban and Voyager's CEO responsible for billions in lost customer funds.

Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban will be deposed next month in connection to his promotion of Voyager, the crypto lender described as a "Ponzi scheme" in a class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit, which was originally filed in August, aims to hold Cuban and Voyager CEO Steve Ehrlich responsible for over $5 billion in lost customer funds. Cuban requested to split his deposition in court over two hearings, though that request was denied yesterday, according to court documents, with orders for Cuban to deliver his testimony in one session on February 2.

Voyager investors have claimed that Cuban and Ehrlich roped in naive customers to the platform, as Cuban, an avid cryptocurrency investor, touted the crypto exchange on numerous occasions to his followers. Cuban previously stated that he was a customer of Voyager himself, and claimed it was "as close to risk-free as you're gonna get in the crypto universe."

Cuban's basketball team, the Dallas Mavericks, also entered a five-year partnership with the now-bankrupt crypto exchange. At one point, the the team ran a promotion wherein Mavericks fans would receive $100 worth of Bitcoin if they deposited $100 into Voyager.

"The Deceptive Voyager Platform … was an unregulated and unsustainable fraud, similar to other Ponzi schemes," the class action complaint reads. "Defendants Mark Cuban and Stephen Ehrlich were key players who personally reached out to investors, individually and through the Dallas Mavericks, to induce them to invest in the Deceptive Voyager Platform."

Voyager declared bankruptcy last summer and was part of a chain of bankruptcies among crypto firms stemming from the collapse of Terra-Luna, which sparked a massive sell-off in digital assets. The firm is going through Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Binance.US has made a $1 billion bid to buy the assets of the defunct firm, though the deal is being scrutinized by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which raised a limited objection to the transaction.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

FTX says it has recovered $5 billion in assets, greatly increasing the amount the failed crypto exchange has hunted down to pay back creditors

FTX has recovered more than $5 billion in various assets, substantially increasing the amount identified by new executives as the failed crypto exchange works to repay creditors. The assets include cash, liquid cryptocurrency, and liquid investment securities, FTX's lead attorney Adam Landis said at a judicial hearing Wednesday as part...
Markets Insider

Sam Bankman-Fried says FTX International had $8 billion in assets when new CEO took over and a 'very substantial recovery' is still possible

Sam Bankman-Fried has resurfaced on Substack and claims the firm could have survived the liquidity crisis. He also claims FTX International had $8 billion in assets before the bankruptcy. "In addition to that, there were numerous potential funding offers–including signed LOIs post chapter 11 filing totaling over $4b." Sam...
Markets Insider

The Winklevoss' Gemini terminates its yield product as dispute between the crypto exchange and DCG escalates

Gemini told clients that the crypto exchange will terminate its interest-bearing product. The news signals an end of a partnership between Gemini and embattled brokerage Genesis. Gemini cofounder Cameron Winklevoss accused Genesis, its parent company DCG, and founder Barry Silbert of fraud on Tuesday. Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange started by...
Markets Insider

Binance's US unit gets court approval to move forward with $1 billion bid for bankrupt crypto lender Voyager's assets

Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager won initial court approval to sell assets to the US arm of crypto exchange Binance. The proposed buyout includes an agreement to transfer Voyager's customers to the crypto exchange, Reuters reported. Voyager customers are moving closer to being able to make withdrawals. Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

98K+
Followers
16K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy