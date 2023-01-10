Read full article on original website
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"Noah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
On Christmas Day, a dog was saved from the bitter cold and is now recovering in Ecorse.Westland DailyEcorse, MI
Former NBA Star Suffers StrokeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like having pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan
When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
nomadlawyer.org
07 Best Affordable Places To Live In Michigan
Places To Live In Michigan: Michigan is always famous for its beautiful and grand lakes, industries, lighthouses, big towns, gorgeous views from the coast area and landscape. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. But apart from this, Michigan is also a quiet affordable city to live,...
Popup at Flint Farmers’ Market to feature TikTok star The Golden Balance
FLINT, MI – Ahmad Alzahabi, otherwise known as The Golden Balance on TikTok, will be cooking in a special popup stall at the Flint Farmers’ Market later this month. Sponsored by the Flint Social Club and the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, Alzahabi will have a stall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or while supplies last) on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the market, 300 1st St.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Great Lakes perch from Bergers Family Restaurant
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI — Bergers Family Restaurant, located on Westside Saginaw Road in Bay County, is known near and far for its fried perch and other Great Lakes fish dinners. Bruce Berger, fourth-generation owner, said fish dinners, especially the fried Great Lakes perch, are what Bergers customers love best.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Don’t California my Michigan
The pleasant peninsula is being pulled in disturbing directions by coastal influences lately, and the results are not pretty. With its newfound love of language policing, Michigan is on the cusp of California. Copying the University of Southern California School of Social Work, two offices of the Michigan health department...
Albert Kahn’s designs live throughout Ann Arbor and University of Michigan’s campus
ANN ARBOR, MI - Albert Kahn’s fingerprints are all over hundreds of buildings throughout southeastern Michigan. The German-born architect is perhaps best known for his work with industrialist Henry Ford, building the Ford Motor Company’s massive River Rouge Complex in Dearborn in 1917. The complex, as well as the 30-story Fisher Building in Detroit, are among his constructions recognized as nationally historic places.
WOOD
Here’s what’s going on this weekend in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We wanted to take a look today at some of the happenings around the area this weekend. First up — celebrity chef Robert Irvine will be making a stop in Grand Rapids tomorrow. He’s in town to promote his new line of alcohol called Irvine’s Spirits. The meet and greet and bottle signing is taking place at Total Wine on 28th street from noon until 2. Earlier this week, our WOOD TV Digital Team got a chance to interview Irvine about the event and his new line of spirits, you can see that here!
Riverwalk in Michigan listed among the top in the entire country
DETROIT - More than three and a half million people take strolls up and down this Michigan riverwalk each year and it is now once again in the running for the best in the entire country. After winning in 2021 and 2022, the Detroit Riverfront could make it a three-peat...
See inside landmark Mission-style home for sale near University of Michigan’s campus
ANN ARBOR – A stucco-covered icon in Ann Arbor’s prestigious Burns Park neighborhood has hit the market, for sale by its owner realtor Gary McRirie. The home at 1600 Cambridge Road is a six-bed, four-bath mansion built in 1909 for J. Karl Malcolm, owner of a prominent downtown Ann Arbor textile business.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Italia Gardens has been a Flint area staple since 1931
FLINT TWP, MI -- Walk into Italia Gardens and you will notice an array of photos capturing the history of the Albert Barone family. Barone and wife Josephine started Italia Gardens in 1931 in Flint during the Great Depression. He was from Sicily and emigrated to New York before moving...
tripsavvy.com
The Top 5 National Parks in Michigan
With its abundance of national parks, lakeshores and scenic trails, Michigan didn’t earn its tourism moniker “Pure Michigan” without merit. Blessed with forests, lakes, beaches and more, the state’s national parks provide year-round outdoor recreation, whether it’s kayaking in July or cross-country skiing in January. It’s also bordered by all but one of the Great Lakes (Lake Ontario), which means beaches galore.
abc12.com
Friday the 13th historically lucky for Mega Millions in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - With the second highest Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs, the Michigan Lottery points out that Friday the 13th is historically lucky for players in the state. Four players in Michigan have claimed Mega Millions jackpots on Friday the 13th over the years:. A Kent City...
Which Counties Are Actually Considered to Be in Mid-Michigan?
Most Michiganders only have a general idea of what "Mid-Michigan" actually is. When it comes to regions in Michigan, the two that most people are familiar with are the Upper Peninsula and the Lower Peninsula. Outside of that, most of us just toss vague terms around such as Mid-Michigan, West Michigan, and the like.
Flint & Genesee Group launches talent attraction program
FLINT, MI - For those in need of landing a new career, consider the Flint & Genesee Group’s new program as a route you can take. Connecting employers with prospective new Genesee County residents just got easier with the launch of Make Your Move in Flint & Genesee. The...
Where is the Best Affordable Place to Retire in the U.S? It’s in Michigan!
If you are thinking of retirement or close to it, you may also be thinking of where you would like to retire. You would like a great place to live with lots of things to do, scenic, friendly, and most of all affordable. The website Realtor.com put this question to...
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
The real estate rager is over. Prepare for a housing hangover.
The housing market is cleaning up its wildest party in decades. Prices saw double-digit increases while days on the market were reduced to hours. But now we’re flipping on the lights and ending this rager. It’s time to go back to normal — whatever that is. This...
Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
Three solo exhibitions open at Buckham Gallery to kickoff 2023 Flint ARTWALK
FLINT, MI -- Buckham Gallery opens three concurrent solo exhibitions starting Friday, Jan. 13, featuring the works of Guen Montgomery, Whitney Lea Sage and Stephanie Serpick. Guen Montgomery’s installation, Crawl Space, explores the trait of ‘trouble discarding rarely used possessions.’. Crawl Space is a neglected place where things...
