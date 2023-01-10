ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, MI

Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan

When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
nomadlawyer.org

07 Best Affordable Places To Live In Michigan

Places To Live In Michigan: Michigan is always famous for its beautiful and grand lakes, industries, lighthouses, big towns, gorgeous views from the coast area and landscape. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. But apart from this, Michigan is also a quiet affordable city to live,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Don’t California my Michigan

The pleasant peninsula is being pulled in disturbing directions by coastal influences lately, and the results are not pretty. With its newfound love of language policing, Michigan is on the cusp of California. Copying the University of Southern California School of Social Work, two offices of the Michigan health department...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Albert Kahn’s designs live throughout Ann Arbor and University of Michigan’s campus

ANN ARBOR, MI - Albert Kahn’s fingerprints are all over hundreds of buildings throughout southeastern Michigan. The German-born architect is perhaps best known for his work with industrialist Henry Ford, building the Ford Motor Company’s massive River Rouge Complex in Dearborn in 1917. The complex, as well as the 30-story Fisher Building in Detroit, are among his constructions recognized as nationally historic places.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WOOD

Here’s what’s going on this weekend in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We wanted to take a look today at some of the happenings around the area this weekend. First up — celebrity chef Robert Irvine will be making a stop in Grand Rapids tomorrow. He’s in town to promote his new line of alcohol called Irvine’s Spirits. The meet and greet and bottle signing is taking place at Total Wine on 28th street from noon until 2. Earlier this week, our WOOD TV Digital Team got a chance to interview Irvine about the event and his new line of spirits, you can see that here!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
tripsavvy.com

The Top 5 National Parks in Michigan

With its abundance of national parks, lakeshores and scenic trails, Michigan didn’t earn its tourism moniker “Pure Michigan” without merit. Blessed with forests, lakes, beaches and more, the state’s national parks provide year-round outdoor recreation, whether it’s kayaking in July or cross-country skiing in January. It’s also bordered by all but one of the Great Lakes (Lake Ontario), which means beaches galore.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Friday the 13th historically lucky for Mega Millions in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - With the second highest Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs, the Michigan Lottery points out that Friday the 13th is historically lucky for players in the state. Four players in Michigan have claimed Mega Millions jackpots on Friday the 13th over the years:. A Kent City...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Flint & Genesee Group launches talent attraction program

FLINT, MI - For those in need of landing a new career, consider the Flint & Genesee Group’s new program as a route you can take. Connecting employers with prospective new Genesee County residents just got easier with the launch of Make Your Move in Flint & Genesee. The...
FLINT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
TROY, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

