Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Real Cause of Death Tragic After Shocking Comatose
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has passed away. She was 54 years old. The world was shocked to hear her in comatose on Thursday, January 12, night. But was shocked further to read that she has not survived shortly after. The sole child of the...
Lori Harvey Holds Hands with Boyfriend Damson Idris After Star-Studded Birthday Bash
Lori Harvey went Instagram official with boyfriend Damson Idris on Friday Lori Harvey stepped out to celebrate her birthday in style with her man by her side. The model and daughter of Steve Harvey was spotted leaving the Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood, California, after her star-studded 26th birthday bash over the weekend with boyfriend Damson Idris. Harvey was captured walking hand-in-hand with Idris, 31, while wearing a black cutout dress. Idris, meanwhile, wore black slacks and a matching button-up shirt with a white blazer thrown on top. At another...
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to 'Beloved' Son Benjamin
Presley died at age 54 on Thursday, over two years after her son Benjamin died at age 27 Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest next to her son Benjamin Keough at Graceland. "Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," a statement from her daughter Riley Keough's rep to PEOPLE read. Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at age 54 after she was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest. Her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at...
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Aren't Looking to Have More Kids: 'Can't Even Imagine'
Christina Hall says she and husband Josh Hall feel their family is complete with her three kids — Hudson, 3, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Christina Hall says her family with Josh Hall is complete. Speaking with PEOPLE, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, celebrates the "partnership" she's found in her marriage and how her whole family has benefitted from the union. "We just have a true partnership, true teamwork. We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game," the HGTV star shares....
Lori Harvey Appears to Shut Down Rumor That She Dated Both Diddy and His Son: 'Absolutely Not True'
Lori Harvey is clearing up some misconceptions about her love life. The model and entrepreneur, 26, sat down with E! News host Adrienne Bailon in a video interview released Thursday and said she often hears claims that she is in a relationship with someone whom she hasn't even met in person.
Amy Robach Spotted Out in NYC with Estranged Husband Andrew Shue amid T.J. Holmes Romance
Amy Robach and estranged husband Andrew Shue were captured meeting on the streets of New York City on Thursday. Photos of the exes showed a downcast Robach handing off their shared family dog to Shue in what appeared to be an emotional exchange. In the images, Shue holds the little dog's leash and stands a few feet away from his former partner, as they both engage in conversation outside on the sidewalk.
Lisa Marie Presley Remembered by Linda Thompson, John Travolta, Leah Remini and More After Her Death
Elvis' only child died on Thursday, just hours after being rushed to the hospital for suspected cardiac arrest Tributes are pouring in for Lisa Marie Presley after she died hours after being hospitalized for suspected cardiac arrest. Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday evening. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy...
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson 'Absolutely Broken' After 'Shocking' Lisa Marie Presley Death: 'It's Too Much'
"A mother should never have to lose a child," Rita Wilson wrote, sending "our hearts and our prayers" to Priscilla Presley and the rest of Lisa Marie Presley's family Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are grieving the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. The Elvis actor, 66, and his singer/actress wife, 66, posted a joint statement to Instagram Thursday night, following the news that Lisa Marie had died. "We are heartbroken over the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. Absolutely broken … " the couple captioned a photo of Lisa Marie, signing off the...
Julia Roberts Sparkles in Sequined Starburst Dress at 28th Critics Choice Awards
Nominated for her performance in Gaslit, Julia Roberts arrived Sunday at the 28th Critics Choice Awards in a gorgeous black Schiaparelli gown featuring a sequin starburst pattern Julia Roberts was radiant on the 28th Critics Choice Awards red carpet. The Gaslit star, 55, who is nominated for best actress in a limited series or movie made for television, wore a gorgeous, black Schiaparelli gown with long sleeves and a sequin starburst pattern at the neckline — styled by Elizabeth Stewart — as she arrived Sunday evening at the...
Kody Brown's Adult Son Paedon Claims Father Tried to 'Control' Kids Through 'Sister Wives' Contract
Paedon Brown alleged Kody Brown has tried to contractually control his children. In a YouTube interview with John Yates, the Sister Wives star — who is Christine Brown's son — claimed Kody, 53, asked TLC to add a clause to the reality show contracts, one that would prohibit his kids from publicly speaking against him.
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
Lisa Marie Presley's Sweetest Moments with Her Parents, Elvis and Priscilla
Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, 2023, at age 54. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mother Priscilla confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE. Take a look back at her sweetest moments with her mother Priscilla and her late father, Elvis Lisa Marie Presley's Birth Nine months after tying the knot, Elvis and Priscilla Presley welcomed their first and only...
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Finally Reunite — and Walk Hand-in-Hand! — on the Set of AJLT
"Shh. Don’t tell anyone," the And Just Like That… Instagram account shared alongside first-look photos of Parker and Corbett filming the HBO Max revival of Sex and the City And just like that… Carrie and Aidan have reunited! On Friday, the official And Just Like That... Instagram account shared several photos of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett holding hands as they walked down the street in New York City while filming the series. The post was captioned, "Shh. Don't tell anyone." "Shhhh. X, SJ," Parker, 57, replied in...
Lisa Marie Presley Was 'At Peace' During Graceland Visit Days Before Her Death, Says Friend David Kessler
David Kessler, who has written several books on the grieving process, spoke about the late Lisa Marie's desire to help those suffering from loss A grief counselor Lisa Marie Presley sought out after the death of her son is speaking out about the late star's desire to become an advocate for those also in grief. David Kessler, an expert on grief and loss and the founder of grief.com, also experienced the sudden death of an adult son and their shared tragedies grew into a shared bond — and...
Tori Spelling Reveals Daughter Stella, 14, Home from the Hospital; Diagnosed with Hemiplegic Migraine
Late Wednesday, the mother of five posted a snap of Stella in the hospital Tori Spelling's daughter Stella is "feeling much better," her mom says. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, gave an update on her daughter's health to her Instagram Story after sharing a photo of her at the hospital on Wednesday. "I wanted to thank everyone for all the well-wishes for Stella," Spelling wrote over what appears to be a photo of Stella, 14, on the couch with her dog. Her hospital band can still be...
All the Details on Natalie Joy's Gorgeous Engagement Ring from 'Bachelor' Alum Nick Viall
The Bachelor alum and his longtime girlfriend announced the news with a shared Instagram post on Thursday Nick Viall and his girlfriend Natalie Joy are engaged — and the Bachelor alum expressed his love with, not a rose, but show-stopping, sparkling diamond ring. The affianced couple announced the exciting news on Thursday with a joint Instagram post, which included a close-up look at Joy's stunning new bling. After nearly two and half years of dating, Viall, 42, got down on one knee with an 18K yellow gold set engagement ring, which...
Elvis Presley's Ex Linda Thompson 'Devastated and Shocked' by Death of Lisa Marie
Linda Thompson tells PEOPLE that Lisa Marie Presley was "the greatest love of Elvis’s life" Lisa Marie Presley is being remembered by those who knew her best. Linda Thompson, who dated Lisa Marie's father Elvis Presley from 1972 to 1976, tells PEOPLE that she is "absolutely devastated and shocked" at her death on Thursday aged 54. "I was so happy to see her at Graceland to celebrate what would have been Elvis's 88th birthday, and then, of course, at the Golden Globes," Thompson, 72, adds about Lisa Marie, who she first met as...
Kylie Jenner Shares Comparison Photos of Herself and Mini-Me Daughter Ahead of Stormi's Birthday
Kylie Jenner is marveling at the similarities between her and daughter Stormi ahead of the little girl's 5th birthday Kylie Jenner loves how much she and her daughter look alike! The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a side-by-side photo of herself and daughter Stormi, at around the same age. Though Stormi will celebrate her 5th birthday next month, the photo appears to be from sometime in her toddler years, where she wears a purple princess dress and a tiara. The close-up of Stormi's face is next to a sepia-toned photo...
People
383K+
Followers
65K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0