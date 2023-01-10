Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Quadruple shooting leaves three dead, one injured in Northeast Philadelphia
A quadruple shooting Monday night that left three young people dead and a fourth in critical condition shook a quiet Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood. The shooting happened at the intersection of Rowland Avenue and Crabtree Street, near Guilford Street, in the Mayfair neighborhood around 10 p.m., said Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
fox29.com
More than 50 shell casings found after gunfire erupts in Frankford, injuring one man, police say
FRANKFORD - Philadelphia police found a Frankford crime scene littered with more than 50 shell casings as a man was shot multiple times Sunday. Police were called to the 3900 block of Frankford Avenue Sunday morning, just before 7, in Philadelphia’s Frankford section, for a reported shooting. Officers discovered...
Person shot in Old City drives himself to police headquarters
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 69-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the back in Philadelphia's Old City section, police say. The shooting happened at the intersection of 3rd and Callowhill Streets around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.The man drove himself to Philadelphia Police Headquarters in the Spring Garden section and was taken to Jefferson Hospital by police.Police say he is in stable condition.No arrests were made and no weans were recovered.
fox29.com
Officials: Police search for suspect in SUV after man is shot and killed in Tioga
TIOGA - A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Tioga and police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene, they say, in an SUV. According to officials, police responded to the shooting on the 1700 block of West Atlantic Street, in Philadelphia’s Tioga neighborhood, early Sunday, about 4 a.m.
Man tased in arrest attempt in Southwest Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A crash involving a police car in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday night is under investigation after a man was tased in an arrest attempt. Police say the car was hit head-on by a Ford Taurus near 59th Street & Kingsessing Avenue after the Ford fled another police car.Police say the 21-year-old driver of the Ford disregarded a red traffic light on 61st Street and Kingsessing Avenue. An officer was trying to stop the Ford unsuccessfully.In an attempt to flee from the scene, the driver crashed into another patrolling police car on the 5900 block of Kingsessing Avenue.Police say...
Who killed Jimel Quann in Camden? $5,000 reward offered for info
Jimel Quann was with a group of people hanging around the intersection of the 200 block of Marlton Pike when he was shot dead.
Police: Woman shot in the leg while in rideshare vehicle
Police say a woman is recovering after she was shot in the thigh while in a rideshare vehicle.
66-year-old bicyclist dead after crash in South Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 66-year-old bicyclist died in a crash with a car in South Philadelphia Friday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Tasker Street and Columbus Boulevard around 5:25 p.m., police say.Police identified the bicyclist as Taing Sophy.A beige Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Tasker Street, while the bicyclist was traveling west on the same street. Police say the 32-year-old driver of the car was trying to make a left turn onto Columbus Boulevard when the two collided.The bicyclist suffering head trauma was transported to Jefferson University Hospital where she died Saturday around 1 p.m.Authorities say the driver of the car stayed at the location until police arrived. The investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been filed at this point, officials say.
Speeding Car Thief Kills 33-Year-Old Driver In Philadelphia: Police
A 33-year-old man died after being struck by a speeding, stolen vehicle Saturday, Jan. 14 in Philadelphia, authorities said. Charges were pending as of Sunday for the driver of the 2020 Kia Optima, that was heading north on 5th Street when it struck a 2016 Toyota Carolla on Lehigh Avenue around 9:50 p.m., a spokesperson for the city's police department said.
House fire in 2-story Cobbs Creek home: Philadelphia fire
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia house catches fire early Sunday morning. It happened just after midnight at home on the 5900 block of Spruce Street in the city's Cobbs Creek neighborhood.Officials tell CBS Philadelphia no one was injured.It took crews about an hour to place the fire under control.No word yet, on what sparked the flames.
Police: Woman shot in the leg while riding in Uber
Police say a woman is recovering after she was shot in the thigh, while riding in an Uber.
Woman injured, officer fires gun during dog attack in Manayunk
"I've never heard a woman yell like that, she had such pain in her eyes," one witness said.
Main Line Media News
Philadelphia driver charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed Conshohocken man
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man was speeding and driving recklessly when he caused a two-vehicle crash in Conshohocken that claimed the life of the second driver, prosecutors alleged. Craig W. Coleman, 55, of the 4000 block of North Franklin Street, was arraigned before District Court Judge Katherine E. McGill...
fox29.com
Man, 47, critically injured after he was stabbed during a fight in Port Richmond, police say
PORT RICHMOND - A 47-year-old man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the chest during a fight with another man in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond section. Officials say the stabbing happened about 3:30 Friday afternoon on the 2300 block of East Venango Street. The man was fighting...
fox29.com
Bicyclist, 66, dies after Columbus Boulevard crash in South Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A Friday evening crash has claimed the life of a 66-year-old woman in South Philadelphia. Police say the driver of a Toyota Corolla was attempting to make a left turn onto the 500 block of Columbus Boulevard when it struck a bicycle just before 5:30 p.m. The bicyclist,...
Ex-Marine Indicted In South Jersey Bar Parking Lot Slaying: Report
A 25-year-old former US Marine from Farnklinville was indicted by a Gloucester County grand jury last month on charges stemming from the September 2022 bar parking lot shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead, NJ Advance Media reports. Walter J. Gilliano was indicted on one count of first-degree murder and...
WBOC
Dover Man Shot in the Face, Police Searching for Suspect
DOVER, Del.- A Dover man was sent to the hospital after being shot Thursday evening in Manchester Square. Dover Police say that shots were fired in the unit block of Stevenson Drive around 6 p.m. Police did not find a victim at the scene but a 20-year-old man walked into a nearby hospital with a gun shot wound to his face. The man was not able to communicate well with offers due to his injury. He was taken to a New Castle County Hospital for further treatment.
Caught on video: Suspects wanted for stealing truck in Folcroft
Video from inside the stolen truck captured two suspects before they notice it had a security camera right on the dashboard.
fox29.com
Police: 16-year-old gunned down on Philadelphia sidewalk
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities believe teenage shooters gunned down a 16-year-old boy on a street in the city's Tioga section on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Chief Inspector Scott Small...
Authorities investigating rowhome collapse in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A rowhome under renovation in West Philadelphia collapsed into a pile of rubble Friday morning.It happened around 11:15 a.m. along 63rd and Vine Streets.There was no one inside the building and no injuries to anyone.Along with the fire department, the Philadelphia Water Department and Philadelphia Gas Works are on the scene.This story has been updated to reflect that the building was being renovated, not demolished.
