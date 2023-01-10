ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

americanmilitarynews.com

Quadruple shooting leaves three dead, one injured in Northeast Philadelphia

A quadruple shooting Monday night that left three young people dead and a fourth in critical condition shook a quiet Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood. The shooting happened at the intersection of Rowland Avenue and Crabtree Street, near Guilford Street, in the Mayfair neighborhood around 10 p.m., said Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
CRABTREE, PA
CBS Philly

Person shot in Old City drives himself to police headquarters

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 69-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the back in Philadelphia's Old City section, police say. The shooting happened at the intersection of 3rd and Callowhill Streets around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.The man drove himself to Philadelphia Police Headquarters in the Spring Garden section and was taken to Jefferson Hospital by police.Police say he is in stable condition.No arrests were made and no weans were recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man tased in arrest attempt in Southwest Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A crash involving a police car in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday night is under investigation after a man was tased in an arrest attempt. Police say the car was hit head-on by a Ford Taurus near 59th Street & Kingsessing Avenue after the Ford fled another police car.Police say the 21-year-old driver of the Ford disregarded a red traffic light on 61st Street and Kingsessing Avenue. An officer was trying to stop the Ford unsuccessfully.In an attempt to flee from the scene, the driver crashed into another patrolling police car on the 5900 block of Kingsessing Avenue.Police say...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

66-year-old bicyclist dead after crash in South Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 66-year-old bicyclist died in a crash with a car in South Philadelphia Friday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Tasker Street and Columbus Boulevard around 5:25 p.m., police say.Police identified the bicyclist as Taing Sophy.A beige Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Tasker Street, while the bicyclist was traveling west on the same street. Police say the 32-year-old driver of the car was trying to make a left turn onto Columbus Boulevard when the two collided.The bicyclist suffering head trauma was transported to Jefferson University Hospital where she died Saturday around 1 p.m.Authorities say the driver of the car stayed at the location until police arrived. The investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been filed at this point, officials say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Speeding Car Thief Kills 33-Year-Old Driver In Philadelphia: Police

A 33-year-old man died after being struck by a speeding, stolen vehicle Saturday, Jan. 14 in Philadelphia, authorities said. Charges were pending as of Sunday for the driver of the 2020 Kia Optima, that was heading north on 5th Street when it struck a 2016 Toyota Carolla on Lehigh Avenue around 9:50 p.m., a spokesperson for the city's police department said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

House fire in 2-story Cobbs Creek home: Philadelphia fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia house catches fire early Sunday morning. It happened just after midnight at home on the 5900 block of Spruce Street in the city's Cobbs Creek neighborhood.Officials tell CBS Philadelphia no one was injured.It took crews about an hour to place the fire under control.No word yet, on what sparked the flames.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBOC

Dover Man Shot in the Face, Police Searching for Suspect

DOVER, Del.- A Dover man was sent to the hospital after being shot Thursday evening in Manchester Square. Dover Police say that shots were fired in the unit block of Stevenson Drive around 6 p.m. Police did not find a victim at the scene but a 20-year-old man walked into a nearby hospital with a gun shot wound to his face. The man was not able to communicate well with offers due to his injury. He was taken to a New Castle County Hospital for further treatment.
DOVER, DE
fox29.com

Police: 16-year-old gunned down on Philadelphia sidewalk

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities believe teenage shooters gunned down a 16-year-old boy on a street in the city's Tioga section on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Chief Inspector Scott Small...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Authorities investigating rowhome collapse in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A rowhome under renovation in West Philadelphia collapsed into a pile of rubble Friday morning.It happened around 11:15 a.m. along 63rd and Vine Streets.There was no one inside the building and no injuries to anyone.Along with the fire department, the Philadelphia Water Department and Philadelphia Gas Works are on the scene.This story has been updated to reflect that the building was being renovated, not demolished.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

NorthEast Times

Philadelphia, PA
News for Philadelphia, PA

 https://northeasttimes.com/

