Annapolis Driver Finds $50,000 Road to Riches with Lucky Scratch-off
Player almost missed out on his winning Lucky Times 10 game. A retired tow truck driver, who still works full time as a mechanic, is riding high after scoring a $50,000 scratch-off win in December. The Annapolis player enjoys trying his luck with a variety of the Maryland Lottery’s games and almost missed finding his fortune on the Lucky Times 10 scratch-off.
Baltimore Pizza Worker Rolling in the Dough after $25,000 Pick 5 Win
Baltimore resident Darryl Mason celebrates his $25,000 Pick 5 win. Lucky numbers help him take home top prize on $.50 wager. Darryl Mason is still trying to take in the fact that his Pick 5 ticket from the Jan. 6 evening drawing made him $25,000 richer. The Baltimore man came to Lottery headquarters to claim his prize with a big smile on his face.
Baltimore ‘Lottery Fiend’ Wins $30,000 on Bonus Crossword Game
‘I lost my mind,’ player says of his reaction after checking his scratch-off A self-described “Lottery fiend” from Baltimore who enjoys playing scratch-offs that cost $5 or less hit for a $30,000 prize on the $3 Bonus Crossword game. While claiming his prize at Lottery headquarters in...
$150,000-Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Baltimore County
Player added Power Play to lucky ticket bought in Monday’s drawing. Adding the $1 Power Play option to a Powerball ticket tripled a third-tier prize to $150,000 for a lucky player in the Monday, Jan. 9 drawing. Although no one hit the jackpot, there were 14 third-tier winning tickets...
Virginia Mom Bags $100,000 Powerball Prize on Maryland Shopping Trip
Friends call her later to report big win at store they visited. Spending the day shopping with two Maryland friends gave a Fairfax, Va., resident a $100,000 memory she won’t soon forget. The Powerball jackpot had rolled to $159 million for the Sept. 5, 2022 drawing and all three of them wanted to buy tickets.
Errand Puts $50,000 Winning Scratch-off in Bel Air Woman’s Hands
A trip to the Safeway in Bel Air put a lucky local resident in the right place at the right time to buy a $50,000-winning scratch-off. The retiree plays scratch-offs as a hobby and likes to pick up a few games every now and then to play in the evenings. While at Safeway #1652 at 225 Brierhill Drive, she bought two of the $10 Six Figures scratch-offs to enjoy later. The Harford County resident said she likes the process of playing the games and never scans the prize check area on scratch-offs to immediately check for a win.
Washington, D.C. Woman Still in Disbelief after $50,000 FAMILY FEUD® Win
Washington, D.C. resident Victoria Calloway plans to help the homeless community with her $50,000 prize. Helpful store clerk suggested she play the $5 game. Victoria Calloway is still in shock after winning a $50,000 top prize on a FAMILY FEUD® scratch-off. The Washington, D.C. resident explained that she was...
Glen Burnie Woman’s Special Numbers Deliver $50,000 Prize
An Anne Arundel County woman can thank her friends and family for her $50,000 Lottery prize. She used their birthdays to play Bonus Match 5 and won the top prize in the Oct. 19 drawing. The avid Lottery player recalled that she was on her way home from work when...
A Promise Leads to Split of $50,004 Powerball Prize
Carroll County’s Michael Winfield fulfills his promise and splits his $50,004 Powerball prize. Michael Winfield of Woodbine runs a construction business, which leaves him very little time for fun and games – including those offered by the Lottery. When the jackpots get big, however, playing Powerball and Mega Millions forces its way onto his schedule. Such was the case in mid-December, when a jackpot approaching half a billion dollars caught his attention.
