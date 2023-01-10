A trip to the Safeway in Bel Air put a lucky local resident in the right place at the right time to buy a $50,000-winning scratch-off. The retiree plays scratch-offs as a hobby and likes to pick up a few games every now and then to play in the evenings. While at Safeway #1652 at 225 Brierhill Drive, she bought two of the $10 Six Figures scratch-offs to enjoy later. The Harford County resident said she likes the process of playing the games and never scans the prize check area on scratch-offs to immediately check for a win.

BEL AIR, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO