fox4beaumont.com
Landmark BBQ restaurant in Orange closes its doors after 50 years
A landmark barbeque restaurant in Orange has closed its doors after 50 years of serving the Southeast Texas community. In 1972, on a Friday the 13th, J.B. Arrington opened J.B.'s Barbeque. And, on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, the restaurant closed its doors. The business is located along Highway 90 at...
Farmers Market in Beaumont opens for the 2023 season
BEAUMONT — The Farmers Market in Beaumont that offers fresh produce from local farms is now open. The market will temporarily have less produce because some farms were affected by December's freeze. However, more produce is expected to arrive to the market in weeks. The Farmers Market is opened...
A parade and a bench to honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin L. King, Jr.
BEAUMONT — Southeast Texans gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Annual MLK Parade started near Alice Keith Park on the corner of east Virginia and east Lavaca Street and ended at Martin Luther King Middle School. A large crowd turned out...
Women's organization provides blankets for women and children's shelter in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — An organization that provides shelter to woman and children fleeing domestic danger is on the receiving end of an important community outreach. The women's organization from Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church delivered blankets today to the Women & Children’s Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Shelter, which is operated by Family Services of Southeast Texas.
Intruder shoots two Newton residents including a teenage girl
NEWTON — Officers with the Newton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening leaving two people injured. Police Chief Will Jackson said officers were called to a home at 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive on the town's north side shortly after 10:00 pm when it was reported that someone had broken into a house and shot two people.
Beaumont residents give input on what they want to see in downtown
BEAUMONT — The city of Beaumont is looking to revitalize the downtown area. Officials have discussed bringing the Battleship Texas to the city and what to do with Riverfront Park. On Thursday night, the Downtown Development Committee wanted to hear from residents about what they would like to see...
15-year-old in stolen truck caught after chase and wreck involving deputy
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Sheriff's Office - This morning, 01/15/2023 around 3:25 a.m., JCSO Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Jonathan Court, Fannett, Texas in reference to a suspicious person. A resident called to report that their alarm went off indicating that someone was in their yard. When they looked at their security camera they saw a tall male in a blue jacket wearing a facemask get into a small passenger car.
Woman and man arrested after heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines found in home
ORANGE COUNTY — A man and woman are free on bond after investigators say they discovered heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamines inside their camper. Glen Earl Horton Jr. and Paula Yvette Wilcox posted a total bond of $20,000 each and were released from the Orange County Jail on Friday. The...
