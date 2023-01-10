Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
$100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Harris Teeter in Gaithersburg Has Been Claimed
The $100,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold on September 5 at the Harris Teeter located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg has been claimed by a woman from Virginia. Full story courtesy of the Maryland Lottery: “Spending the day shopping with two Maryland friends gave a Fairfax, Va., resident a $100,000 memory she won’t soon forget. The Powerball jackpot had rolled to $159 million for the Sept. 5, 2022 drawing and all three of them wanted to buy tickets. They wound up at Harris Teeter #384 located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg, where they joined others buying tickets.
mdlottery.com
Annapolis Driver Finds $50,000 Road to Riches with Lucky Scratch-off
Player almost missed out on his winning Lucky Times 10 game. A retired tow truck driver, who still works full time as a mechanic, is riding high after scoring a $50,000 scratch-off win in December. The Annapolis player enjoys trying his luck with a variety of the Maryland Lottery’s games and almost missed finding his fortune on the Lucky Times 10 scratch-off.
foxbaltimore.com
Five $10,000-winning tickets sold from Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing had a strikeout for a jackpot winner, but there were five $10,000-winning tickets sold in Maryland. The Maryland Lottery said the following retailers sold the $10,000-winning tickets:. Harris Teeter #376 in Baltimore City (1801 Whetstone Way in Baltimore) State Line...
mdlottery.com
Baltimore Pizza Worker Rolling in the Dough after $25,000 Pick 5 Win
Baltimore resident Darryl Mason celebrates his $25,000 Pick 5 win. Lucky numbers help him take home top prize on $.50 wager. Darryl Mason is still trying to take in the fact that his Pick 5 ticket from the Jan. 6 evening drawing made him $25,000 richer. The Baltimore man came to Lottery headquarters to claim his prize with a big smile on his face.
mdlottery.com
Baltimore ‘Lottery Fiend’ Wins $30,000 on Bonus Crossword Game
‘I lost my mind,’ player says of his reaction after checking his scratch-off A self-described “Lottery fiend” from Baltimore who enjoys playing scratch-offs that cost $5 or less hit for a $30,000 prize on the $3 Bonus Crossword game. While claiming his prize at Lottery headquarters in...
mdlottery.com
Mega Millions Jackpot Roll Continues
Five Maryland retailers sell $10,000-winning tickets. Although there was no Mega Millions jackpot winner on Tuesday night, the drawing produced five third-tier $10,000-winning tickets sold in Maryland. Congratulations!. The jackpot for the next Mega Millions drawing on Friday, Jan. 13 rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1.35 billion. If...
Bay Net
Retired Firefighter On A Hot Streak Of Lottery Wins
WHITE PLAINS, Md. – A Prince George’s County retiree who spent his career extinguishing fires is enjoying a flaming hot Lottery winning streak. After claiming two $50,000 Pick 5 prizes in November, the lucky player returned to Lottery headquarters this week to claim a third $50,000 Pick 5 prize.
Nottingham MD
Winning $150,000 Powerball ticket sold in Fullerton
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Someone in the Nottingham area will likely have an easier time shaking off those post-Christmas winter blues. Adding the $1 Power Play option to a Powerball ticket tripled a third-tier prize to $150,000 for a lucky player in the Monday, January 9 drawing. Although no one hit the...
Retired fireman wins big for the third time with Maryland Lottery ticket
WHITE PLAINS, MD – A retired firefighter from Prince George’s County who won two $50,000 lottery jackpots in November has won again. The Accokeek native purchased a Pick 5 evening drawing ticket at 7-Eleven in White Plains to find out he won a third $50,000 prize. The lucky winner was driven by thirst as he made his way into the store to buy a drink and decided to pick up another lottery ticket. He didn’t know he was a three-time winner until the next day when his wife asked him if he had won, so he scanned the ticket. “I The post Retired fireman wins big for the third time with Maryland Lottery ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
mdlottery.com
A Promise Leads to Split of $50,004 Powerball Prize
Carroll County’s Michael Winfield fulfills his promise and splits his $50,004 Powerball prize. Michael Winfield of Woodbine runs a construction business, which leaves him very little time for fun and games – including those offered by the Lottery. When the jackpots get big, however, playing Powerball and Mega Millions forces its way onto his schedule. Such was the case in mid-December, when a jackpot approaching half a billion dollars caught his attention.
mdlottery.com
Virginia Mom Bags $100,000 Powerball Prize on Maryland Shopping Trip
Friends call her later to report big win at store they visited. Spending the day shopping with two Maryland friends gave a Fairfax, Va., resident a $100,000 memory she won’t soon forget. The Powerball jackpot had rolled to $159 million for the Sept. 5, 2022 drawing and all three of them wanted to buy tickets.
mdlottery.com
Frederick Couple Gets ‘Jump Start’ from $30,000 Lottery Win
Joseph and Sherri Dotson of Frederick are all smiles after claiming a $30,000 Peppermint Payout prize on Jan. 10 at Maryland Lottery headquarters. Peppermint Payout scratch-off purchase on New Year’s Day produces holiday cheer. After playing Maryland Lottery scratch-offs for many years, a couple from Frederick was pondering a...
$15k Winning Lottery Ticket Sold; Mega Millions Jackpot Tops $1 Billion
Maryland Lottery reports that a winning ticket worth over $15,000 was sold in downtown Silver Spring last week. A $15,367 Racetrax ticket sold on Jan. 7 at the State Line Market at 7817 Eastern Ave. has been claimed, according to a news release. The Mega Millions jackpot has swelled to...
mdlottery.com
Lucky Number 3 Gives Keno Player a $30,000 Surprise
Switches games after Racetrax horses deny him a win. A Bowie resident who visited Lottery headquarters recently confessed that his game of choice is typically Racetrax. But his choices may be changing after he won a $30,000 prize on Jan. 3 playing Keno at Gem Liquors in Lanham. The retail site is one of his favorite places to watch the Racetrax horses gallop around the track because his “hangout buddies” are frequently there and the store employees are friendly.
Lottery scratch-off worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania store this week
Another person who recently purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket from a Pennsylvania store this week is about to become a millionaire. Read on to learn more about where the winning ticket was sold.
Lottery novice wins $30,000 from first scratch-off ticket
An 18-year-old Maryland woman put her beginner's luck to the test and won a $30,000 prize from her first-ever scratch-off lottery ticket.
Nottingham MD
Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
mdlottery.com
Washington, D.C. Woman Still in Disbelief after $50,000 FAMILY FEUD® Win
Washington, D.C. resident Victoria Calloway plans to help the homeless community with her $50,000 prize. Helpful store clerk suggested she play the $5 game. Victoria Calloway is still in shock after winning a $50,000 top prize on a FAMILY FEUD® scratch-off. The Washington, D.C. resident explained that she was...
mdlottery.com
Money Rush Scratch-off Makes Baltimore’s ‘G Money’ $10,000 Richer
Lottery enthusiast “G Money” of Baltimore picked up his best win to date, a $10,000 prize on the Money Rush scratch-off game. Player who enjoys ‘thrill of trying to win’ likes winning even more. A Maryland Lottery enthusiast from Baltimore scored $10,000 on a scratch-off, which...
mdlottery.com
Glen Burnie Woman’s Special Numbers Deliver $50,000 Prize
An Anne Arundel County woman can thank her friends and family for her $50,000 Lottery prize. She used their birthdays to play Bonus Match 5 and won the top prize in the Oct. 19 drawing. The avid Lottery player recalled that she was on her way home from work when...
Comments / 0