It's important to do everything that you can to take care of your heart, whatever's happened, whatever shape you're in, taking care of the ticker is literally life changing. The hospital tag-team efforts across the Southern Market of Hackensack Meridian Health have made it a part of their mission to continue to find ways to expand care, access to care, and ensuring that patients can feel comfortable coming to any facility in Ocean County and Monmouth County, and in this case, as it relates to cardiovascular procedures.

BRICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO