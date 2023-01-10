Read full article on original website
George Santos, according to Matt Gaetz, should go through the House ethics procedure but not be ostracised.Sherif SaadFlorida State
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trialEdy ZooManhattan, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Eric Adams Visits El Paso Texas to Get Eyes on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Watch Billy Joel Cover ‘People Get Ready’ in Tribute to Jeff Beck
Billy Joel paid tribute to Jeff Beck last night at his concert in New York City with a cover of "People Get Ready." The song was originally written by Curtis Mayfield, and later recorded by Beck with Rod Stewart. It appeared on Beck's 1985 album, Flash, and though it wasn't a massive hit for the guitarist, it did became a staple of his set lists and one of his most recognizable songs.
Check out this unique NJ sunset that really isn’t a sunset
New Jersey really has some incredible sights. From High Point to Cape May and everything in between, New Jersey truly is an amazing place. Sometimes, certain things line up just right to create something incredible. And that's what happened while my son and I were on a hike. It was...
New Terminal at Newark Liberty International Airport Has Very “Jersey” Vibe
This is a big deal. The newly renovated, and very trendy, Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport has finally officially opened and it looks awesome. There's no doubt you'll notice the chances the minute you walk in. It has a New Jersey vibe that you'll love. NJ.com says it's...
Absolute Best Donuts in Ocean, Burlington, and Monmouth Counties NJ
A donut and coffee, a fan favorite for sure and we have both here in New Jersey for folks to enjoy. I do drink coffee every day but I don't do donuts every day, but I do enjoy a good donut. In an article from NorthJersey.Com, They broke down the...
‘Wine chiller killer’ gets 45 years for killing her wife in Brick, NJ condo
A 49-year-old Brick woman has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for bludgeoning her wife to death with a wine chiller. Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus received the term in Ocean County Superior Court on Thursday, after previously being convicted of murder by a jury in September. Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, a mother of...
These NJ cities have the highest percentage of renters in the US
Home ownership in New Jersey is expensive and a lot of people can’t afford to buy their own home; that is probably part of the reason New Jersey has so many renters. In fact, we hold down the top three slots in the cities with the most renters in the country.
This NJ Barnes and Noble store is moving, while another is closing
A longtime Barnes and Noble store has announced it is changing address this year, while another of the book retailer’s New Jersey stores was closing with hopes of doing the same. The Barnes & Noble Springfield store was first slated for closure last year, but then stayed open longer...
4 adults charged in knife fight at Sayreville, NJ school
SAYREVILLE — Police arrested four adults who got involved in a beef between students outside the high school on Thursday afternoon. One of the adults was charged with assaulting a teen with a knife. Police said two Sayreville War Memorial High School students got into a "dispute" during the...
An Exciting and New Premium Store is Now Open at Monmouth County, NJ Mall
You don't get this kind of news every day. There are actually stores that are opening in Monmouth County. The number one request is consistant. Many have been begging for a Cracker Barrel to open in Monmouth and Ocean for a very long time. Over at Freehold Raceway Mall there...
Wow! JCP&L actually owned up to this common NJ failure
Sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due. And in the case of New Jersey electric giant JCP&L, that credit is warranted. Now it should be noted that this particular failure has nothing to do with the brave men and women who work and respond to emergencies. Those on the ground not only have a hard job but a dangerous one at that.
Safe to drink? Some NJ water affected by lead and ‘forever’ cancer chemicals
U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
19th annual Restaurant Week returns to Hudson County, NJ
Hudson County’s annual Winter Restaurant Week returns from January 23 through February 3. It was created in January 2005 and it’s the 19th year the county is taking part in this winter favorite, according to the Hudson County Restaurant Week website. This bi-annual culinary celebration promotes Hudson County...
NJ convicted car thief accused of stealing $200K Mercedes-Maybach, entering owner’s home
A 20-year-old Newark man already convicted of stealing a car has been hit with a list of charges after prosecutors said he burglarized a Morris Township home and stole a luxury vehicle worth about $200,000. Tysean Ware was arrested on Thursday, after several days of run-ins with police in North...
Life saving cardiovascular care expands at Ocean University Medical Center in Brick, NJ
It's important to do everything that you can to take care of your heart, whatever's happened, whatever shape you're in, taking care of the ticker is literally life changing. The hospital tag-team efforts across the Southern Market of Hackensack Meridian Health have made it a part of their mission to continue to find ways to expand care, access to care, and ensuring that patients can feel comfortable coming to any facility in Ocean County and Monmouth County, and in this case, as it relates to cardiovascular procedures.
Supplies for mothers and babies needed in Union County, NJ
In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, the Union County Board of County Commissioners is partnering up with the non-profit, Moms Helping Moms Foundation to encourage residents to step up and donate to a worthy cause. Diapers, formula, wipes, hygiene supplies, and other necessities for mothers with...
Your help is needed to find Neptune Township, NJ murder suspects
Your help is being requested by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office to help investigators find a pair of suspects wanted for a 2019 homicide in Neptune Township. On the night of September 20, 2019, Neptune Township Police responded to the area surrounding R-NU Barbershop on Old Corlies Avenue after a report came in about shots fired around 8:11 pm and two men subsequently arriving in separate vehicles at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City who had gunshot wounds.
NJ judge orders recount in Trenton City Council runoff won by 1 vote
TRENTON — A "hand-to-eye" count of ballots in a runoff election that was won by a single vote was not unexpected by the winner who hopes this will put the troubled 2022 general election in the rearview mirror. After an Election Day vote was overshadowed by problems with Mercer...
Paterson, NJ school district to go mask-optional starting next week
PATERSON — District officials have announced that starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, all public schools will go mask-optional for students, teachers, staff, and visitors. A letter from schools Superintendent Eileen Shafer to staff and parents sent on Friday said her decision to make masks optional again is based on district data, data from St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, and consultation with the City of Paterson’s Chief Health Officer, Dr. Paul Persaud.
Union County is holding a big health care job fair for all NJ residents
If you’re looking for a new job in health care, this could be for you. Union County is holding a health care job fair on Friday, Jan. 27 starting at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Warinanco Sports Center in Warinanco Park, 1, Park Drive in Roselle. Companies...
