ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.7 The Hawk

Watch Billy Joel Cover ‘People Get Ready’ in Tribute to Jeff Beck

Billy Joel paid tribute to Jeff Beck last night at his concert in New York City with a cover of "People Get Ready." The song was originally written by Curtis Mayfield, and later recorded by Beck with Rod Stewart. It appeared on Beck's 1985 album, Flash, and though it wasn't a massive hit for the guitarist, it did became a staple of his set lists and one of his most recognizable songs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
105.7 The Hawk

Wow! JCP&L actually owned up to this common NJ failure

Sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due. And in the case of New Jersey electric giant JCP&L, that credit is warranted. Now it should be noted that this particular failure has nothing to do with the brave men and women who work and respond to emergencies. Those on the ground not only have a hard job but a dangerous one at that.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Safe to drink? Some NJ water affected by lead and ‘forever’ cancer chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Life saving cardiovascular care expands at Ocean University Medical Center in Brick, NJ

It's important to do everything that you can to take care of your heart, whatever's happened, whatever shape you're in, taking care of the ticker is literally life changing. The hospital tag-team efforts across the Southern Market of Hackensack Meridian Health have made it a part of their mission to continue to find ways to expand care, access to care, and ensuring that patients can feel comfortable coming to any facility in Ocean County and Monmouth County, and in this case, as it relates to cardiovascular procedures.
BRICK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Your help is needed to find Neptune Township, NJ murder suspects

Your help is being requested by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office to help investigators find a pair of suspects wanted for a 2019 homicide in Neptune Township. On the night of September 20, 2019, Neptune Township Police responded to the area surrounding R-NU Barbershop on Old Corlies Avenue after a report came in about shots fired around 8:11 pm and two men subsequently arriving in separate vehicles at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City who had gunshot wounds.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Paterson, NJ school district to go mask-optional starting next week

PATERSON — District officials have announced that starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, all public schools will go mask-optional for students, teachers, staff, and visitors. A letter from schools Superintendent Eileen Shafer to staff and parents sent on Friday said her decision to make masks optional again is based on district data, data from St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, and consultation with the City of Paterson’s Chief Health Officer, Dr. Paul Persaud.
PATERSON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy