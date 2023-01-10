Read full article on original website
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking LotRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
The End of an Era: A Farewell to the Beloved Chase’s DailyRachel PerkinsBelfast, ME
Maine Veterans ProjectThe Maine WriterMaine State
UMaine's cutting-edge project returns ancestral artifacts to Alaska's Tlingit tribeRachel PerkinsOrono, ME
Here is Actually What’s Going into the Old Kmart in Bangor
Kmart has been gone from Bangor since April 2017. That was when The Quirk family’s real estate company QV Realty Trust bought the Kmart building and property. At the time the report was that the site was bought for future development. Since then, the Kmart store has been vacant,...
Want A Trader Joe’s At The Old K-Mart In Bangor? Let’s Make It Happen
There is only one Trader Joe's in Maine. We can get together and change that!. Tired of Portland getting all the cool stuff? Bored with every new business in the Bangor area being a weed store, a furniture store, or a bank? A little initiative could turn things around. Since...
You’ll Never Believe Who I Met In The Bathroom At A Maine Bar
This Wednesday, I went to Mainely Brews in Downtown Waterville to enjoy my friend Ashley and Rob Burnell sing for open mic night but while I was there, something truly awesome happened. Many times when we're out and about, we meet all sorts of enticing people but I wasn't expecting...
Maine Dog Drives Car, But Not Very Well, or Very Far
You’ve heard the expression "keep it between the lines." Well, that applies to dogs driving as well. He or she didn’t get that memo. And the name and gender of the dog are being withheld to protect the dog from being bothered, hassled, or bullied. The story starts...
If You Love Tabletop Games, Go to Orono This Weekend for SnowCon
It's a celebration of non-electronic games in Orono this weekend at the Lucky #13 SnowCon. I'd love to someday go to this event because I love tabletop games. And before you say it, I'm not talking about the arcade games set into tables that you find at local bars. SnowCon is all about non-electronic games. Still not clear? It ranges from Checkers to Sorry, Battleship to Dungeons and Dragons, and everything in between. These are not necessarily board games, either, because there will be chances to play things like Cards Against Humanity. (I love that game) There's even an 'open game' room where you could bring your own game to play with others or take part in someone else's game. What you won't find at SnowCon are things like Halo, Minecraft, or Grand Theft Auto.
2 Earthquakes Rumble Hancock County Saturday Morning January 14
If you live in Hancock County or in the Bangor area, you might have felt the 2 earthquakes that rumbled our area, in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 14th. The first was a 3.3 magnitude earthquake that happened at 1:27 a.m. located 6 kilometers East-Southeast of Dedham. Lots...
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
wabi.tv
Two arrested at Brewer business Thursday
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested at a Brewer business with a citizen’s aid on Thursday. Brewer Police say an officer attempted to arrest 28-year-old Sierra Lamb of Brewer on two active arrest warrants. They say Lamb resisted arrest, and 25-year-old Isiah Hoffman engaged in a physical...
Bangor’s “Blue Sky Lounge” To Ramp Up Saturday Dance Nights
There was a time when Bangor had more than its share of options for those who wished to dance. That time has passed, and with the recent closing of the latest dance space, Half-Acre on Harlow St. there aren't many places left for those who want to shake a leg.
A Drive-In Laser Light Show Is Coming To Clinton This May
Good tunes, cool light show. This has all the makings of a fun night!. Looking for something different to do? The amazing Drive-In Laser Light Show is coming to the Clinton Fairgrounds this May!. Stuff your friends or family into the car, and listen to some of the best current...
Imagine the Responses to the Question: Anything Fun to Do In Corinth?
Small towns in Maine have a lot more to offer than most folks think. It's easy to judge small towns based on their lack of either things to do, or lack of restaurants to eat at... And then other times, small towns produce big-time attractions with worldwide recognition. Like the town of Freedom being home to the world famous Lost Kitchen. Or some small towns are just known for being small.
Maine Company Offering ‘Free’ House if You Buy a Dozen Whoopie Pies
Now that the holidays are over, frugal shoppers are headed back into stores to scoop up deals that were left behind from the Christmas rush. Many retailers are slashing prices in January as they try to move inventory in preparation for spring. But it was one particular winter special in Maine that caught of the eye of a Redditor: a business in Ellsworth offering a 'free' house with the purchase of a dozen whoopie pies.
Maine Ice Fisherman Died When His Snowmobile Broke Thru the Ice
A Bradford man died over the weekend when his snowmobile broke through the ice on Seboeis Lake. Allen Cole, 74, died while scouting for areas to ice fish on the lake on Friday. He and his dog were out on his 2006 Arctic Cat snowmobile when they came across another ice fisherman at around 2:00 in the afternoon at the boat landing. Mr. Cole told the man he was going to check another area to fish and then headed off on his snowmobile. He never made it back to the landing.
penbaypilot.com
Near head-on crash in Rockport sends two to hospital
ROCKPORT — A U.S. Postal Service delivery truck and a Volvo station wagon experienced a near head-on crash, that also involved a third vehicle, around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday morning on Route 1 in Rockport. As a result of the crash, the small van landed on its side in a ditch and required firefighters to extricate the driver.
5 Great Bangor Area Snowshoeing Destinations To Visit This Winter
The snow has started to fly. Those looking to explore the Maine winter wonderland have excellent trails for adventuring, just a snowball's throw from the Bangor area. With winter here, those looking to prevent a case of cabin fever are looking to the outdoors. The Bangor area has an abundance of trails perfect for snowshoeing, and also great for cross-country skiing. Before we get started, if you're new to snowshoeing, we have a few tips.
Reward Being Offered For Folks Who Can Identify These Alleged UMaine Sign Stealers
The University of Maine Police Department is asking for some assistance identifying a group of people who allegedly vandalized a sign and statue on the Orono campus. According to the University Of Maine Police Department Facebook Page, both incidents took place in November of last year, just before the Thanksgiving break. And both times, the culprits were seen on video, which authorities used to grab some still shots of the people involved.
Bangor Police Arrest a Brewer Man for Robbery, Woman is at Large
A Brewer man was arrested in Bangor on multiple charges and a Brewer woman remains at large. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says the incident began when a 40-year-old man wearing only boxer shorts flagged down an officer who was driving by. He told the officer that he had been robbed while inside a residence on Center Street. Because of that report, Bangor Police Detectives and the Bangor Police Special Response Team served a warrant at the Center Street address.
foxbangor.com
Police investigate G Street home after two were found deceased
BANGOR — Bangor Police and Fire Department were called to 16 g-street around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning after a 911 call was made regarding a domestic violence incident. “I can confirm that we have two deceased people inside one of the residents, an adult female and an adult male,” said Sergeant Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department.
