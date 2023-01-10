It's a celebration of non-electronic games in Orono this weekend at the Lucky #13 SnowCon. I'd love to someday go to this event because I love tabletop games. And before you say it, I'm not talking about the arcade games set into tables that you find at local bars. SnowCon is all about non-electronic games. Still not clear? It ranges from Checkers to Sorry, Battleship to Dungeons and Dragons, and everything in between. These are not necessarily board games, either, because there will be chances to play things like Cards Against Humanity. (I love that game) There's even an 'open game' room where you could bring your own game to play with others or take part in someone else's game. What you won't find at SnowCon are things like Halo, Minecraft, or Grand Theft Auto.

BANGOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO