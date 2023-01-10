ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pryor, OK

Comments / 0

Related
fourstateshomepage.com

What happened to a Picher teen missing for 45 years?

PICHER, Okla. — A retired law enforcement officer is seeking clues to what happened to 12-year-old Sheryl Denise Taylor who has been missing since 1978. Taylor was last seen standing on the sidewalk in front of a Picher grocery store on that July day between 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. or across the street from the grocery store in front of the gate that secured a fenced-in four square block area, published reports state.
PICHER, OK
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Neighbors battle club over loud music in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The color of the Midnight Rodeo building happens to be exactly what residents see when you ask them about the club behind their homes. NewsChannel 8 asked a resident who lives near the club what they would like to see happen. "A physical relocation," said...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma psychiatrist explains why children have become suspects in violent crimes

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma psychiatrist explained why children have recently become suspects in violent crimes. It has been a headline in several states this past week, and many families are looking to address the problems surrounding it. KOCO 5 spoke with Dr. Britta Ostermeyer, the chief of psychiatry at OU Health, who explained why these things may happen and what can be done to help prevent them in the future.
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Pineville Deputy Chris Pierce passes away

PINEVILLE, Mo. — The City of Pineville announced that a former deputy has passed away. Deputy Marshal, Sgt. Chris Pierce passed away on Sunday, January 8th, 2023, after fighting a long batter with kidney cancer while at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “I mean he was always there...
PINEVILLE, MO
pryorinfopub.com

Living Uncommon in a Common World - Not Everything is Beneficial

PRYOR, Oklahoma - When was the last time you told yourself no? We don’t like to be told no. I have three small grandsons and none ofthem like it when they’re told no. All three of them react differently to it, but none of them are happy about it. We’re the same way. Right now I’m telling myself no to social media, meats, sweets, breads and caffeine. I had the worstheadache ever from it. But I know it’s good for me. A friend of mine is telling herself no to smoking cigarettes. She’s not enjoying the process, but she’s going to love the results.
PRYOR, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Bros. Houligan closing one midtown location

TULSA, Okla. — Bros. Houligan announced on their Facebook they would be closing one of their Tulsa locations. The Tulsa staple is saying goodbye to the East 15th street and South Lewis location, also known as Houligan Corner, after 36 years of business. The final day of operation will...
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Delaware, OK Man Arrested in Nowata County

A Delaware, Oklahoma man is arrested after a traffic stop in Nowata County. 56-year-old Jerry Anderson Jr was arrested by the Nowata County Sheriff's Office for possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia and felon in possession of a firearm. Anderson was stopped in the northwest area of Nowata County for a traffic violation. During the stop, a substance believed to be methamphetamine mixed with fentanyl was found in the vehicle and in his shirt pocket. A loaded semi-automatic handgun was also found in the vehicle.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma inmate pleads guilty to running drug ring from prison

TULSA, Okla. — Attorney Clint Johnson announced an Oklahoma inmate has pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy after using contraband cellphones to operate a meth distribution ring. Richard Dale Deeter, Jr., 45, admitted he directed members of the conspiracy to get ahold of kilogram amounts of meth and distribute it...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

EXPLAINER: Why are Oklahomans paying more for eggs?

TULSA, Okla. — The cost of an incredible, edible egg is tough to stomach lately. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have jumped 49%. “Everything is getting more and more expensive, so we’re trying to cut down to less eggs,” said Breanna Boness.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy