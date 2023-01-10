PRYOR, Oklahoma - When was the last time you told yourself no? We don’t like to be told no. I have three small grandsons and none ofthem like it when they’re told no. All three of them react differently to it, but none of them are happy about it. We’re the same way. Right now I’m telling myself no to social media, meats, sweets, breads and caffeine. I had the worstheadache ever from it. But I know it’s good for me. A friend of mine is telling herself no to smoking cigarettes. She’s not enjoying the process, but she’s going to love the results.

