One WWE Talent “Done” If Company Is Sold To Saudi Arabia
As rumours swirl about WWE potentially being sold to Saudi Arabia, a report suggests that at least one WWE star would be looking to leave if that happened. January 10th saw major changes to the landscape of WWE as Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from the company. Her decision comes mere days after her father Vince McMahon was reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors, and immediately after her announcement, the company issued a press release stating that Vince had been unanimously elected Executive Chairman of the Board.
What Happens If Vince McMahon Sells WWE?
Amid the ongoing uncertainty as to the future of WWE, what will happen if Vince McMahon does indeed end up selling the company?. The wrestling world was rocked in July 2022 when Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE amid an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct and ‘hush money’ payments made to female former employees of the company.
Shane McMahon’s Staggering 2022 WWE Earnings
It was a case of there goes the money as the 2022 WWE earnings of Shane McMahon come to light – and remember he only competed in a single match that year. Shane McMahon was a part of the men’s Royal Rumble in 2022, spending a grand total of 5 minutes and 38 seconds in the ring before being eliminated by the match’s eventual winner Brock Lesnar.
“Multiple Wrestlers” Will Quit WWE If Sold To Saudi Arabia PIF
The saga continues within WWE as talks of a sale continue to grow with “multiple wrestlers” reported to want out if the Saudi Arabia PIF buys the company. January 10th saw major changes to the landscape of WWE as Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from the company. Her decision comes mere days after her father Vince McMahon was reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors, and immediately after her announcement, the company issued a press release stating that Vince had been unanimously elected Executive Chairman of the Board.
WWE Legend Reveals Mafia Once Put A Hit Out On Him
The world of professional wrestling is a wacky and sometimes dangerous one with a WWE Hall of Famer revealing he once had his life threatened by the mob. Jake Roberts spent several years over different spells in WWE, becoming a household name as the cunning and deceitful Jake ‘The Snake.’
WWE Sale Story “Completely False”
Yet another report regarding the WWE and its potential sale to the Saudi Arabia PIF has seemingly poured cold water over it taking place. Rumours began to swirl on the 10th of January that a sale of WWE was imminent after Vince McMahon returned as the company’s Executive Chairman. That piece of boardroom chess came after Stephanie McMahon stepped down from her role as WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO and announced her resignation from the company.
Vince McMahon Comments On Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Resignation
New WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon has issued a statement on the resignation of his daughter, Stephanie McMahon from the company. 2023 has gotten off to a tumultuous start for WWE with big changes at the top of the company as Vince McMahon forced his way back onto the company’s Board of Directors before he was named as Executive Chairman.
When WWE Stars Found Out About Vince & Stephanie McMahon Changes
A new report has given an update on the rumours of a WWE sale and when talent found out about Stephanie McMahon’s resignation and Vince McMahon’s return. Ten seasons of Ross and Rachel on Friends did not provide the ‘will they/won’t they’ tension that has rocked the wrestling world as it looked like WWE – under the leadership of Vince McMahon – was set to get into bed with Saudi Arabia.
Two WWE Hall Of Famers Set For TV Return
A new report has revealed that two WWE Hall of Famers are set to make their return to television as part of the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw. WWE’s flagship show kicked off back on January 11th, 1993 as the company moved on from its previous long-standing Prime Time Wrestling show.
AEW Star Says Vince McMahon “Won’t Be Able To Control Himself” In WWE
Vince McMahon is back involved in WWE again and one former star that works for AEW thinks that the boss will be unable to control himself. The start of 2023 has been wild for WWE from a behind-the-scenes perspective because Vince McMahon is back as the Executive Chairman of the company. It was in July 2022 when Vince retired from WWE due to numerous ‘hush money’ payments made to female former employees of the company that totaled over $12 million.
Jim Ross Has Blunt Advice For WWE Stars After Vince McMahon’s Return
AEW star Jim Ross has some very straightforward advice for WWE stars who may be feeling uneasy after Vince McMahon sensationally returned. After retiring in July 2022 from WWE, Vince McMahon began 2023 in shocking fashion as he strong-armed his way back onto WWE’s Board of Directors before being installed as the company’s Executive Chairman.
Dax Harwood Explains Why FTR Has Been Given Extended Time Off Television, When Contracts Expire
FTR won’t be returning to AEW television any time soon, and Dax Harwood explained why that decision was made. Though they have yet to grasp the AEW Tag Team Championships, it wasn’t long ago that FTR held the AAA, IWGP, and ROH Tag Team Championships, putting them firmly in the conversation as one of the best tag teams in the world.
New Report Suggests Stephanie McMahon Was Forced Out Of WWE
Some new details have emerged regarding Vince McMahon’s power play to return to WWE that led to the ouster of his daughter Stephanie. The last year has been very interesting for WWE’s McMahon family in terms of the power plays that have been made. In May 2022, Stephanie McMahon announced that she was taking a leave of absence from her role in WWE as the Chief Brand Officer. In late 2021, her husband Paul “Triple H” Levesque suffered a heart attack, so she had to deal with that while also trying to raise the couple’s three daughters.
Vince McMahon Might Not Be Open To WWE Sale After All
With reports now looking like WWE being sold to the Saudi Arabia PIF is a non-starter, expert doubts have arisen over whether the company will be sold at all. Rumours have swirled about the future of WWE since Vince McMahon sensationally swooped back into the company to take over as Executive Chairman while his daughter Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation as Chairwoman and CEO.
Class Action Lawsuit Launched After Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
A WWE shareholder has launched legal action against Vince McMahon after McMahon’s sensational return to power as Executive Chairman. Vince McMahon stunned the wrestling world in July 2022 when he announced his retirement as WWE Chairman and CEO amid an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct and ‘hush money’ payments made to female former employees of the company.
Eric Bischoff Explains Why Business Comes First For Vince McMahon
Eric Bischoff has explained why he believes that any personal issues are overlooked by Vince McMahon in favour of what’s best for business. Vince McMahon is back at the top of his wrestling empire after he audaciously strong-armed his way back onto WWE’s Board of Directors before they named him Executive Chairman.
Potential WWE Sale Reportedly Up In The Air
A new report has suggested that rumours of a proposed sale of WWE to Saudi Arabia PIF might not be a done deal after all. Vince McMahon has been the talk of the wrestling world so far in 2023 as the previously retired former boss of WWE has waltzed his way back into the big chair after being installed as the company’s Executive Chairman.
Update On Potential WWE Sale Claims Saudi Arabia PIF Is Not Favored To Buy Company
An update on the potential WWE sale has been provided while noting that the Saudi Arabia PIF group are not considered the favorites to buy the company. There have been a lot of rumors about who might buy WWE including a false rumor that came out in the last week that led to some anger among fans. That’s because there was a report claiming the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund had bought the company, but it turned out to be false.
WWE’s Ricochet And Samantha Irvin Get Engaged
Congratulations are in order for WWE Smackdown star Ricochet and ring announcer Samanta Irvin. On the December 23, 2022 episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown that was taped one week earlier, Braun Strowman and Ricochet teamed up against Imperium in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight match. During the match, they did a spot where Ricochet was knocked out on the floor, so Strowman grabbed a mistletoe, held it over his partner and the lovely ring announcer Samantha Irvin planted a kiss on Ricochet.
Jim Ross On Huge Star’s Time In WWE – “One Of The Most Fumbled Pushes Of Anybody I Can Recall”
Jim Ross has explained why he felt WWE dropped the ball when it came to pushing one of the biggest superstars in the history of the company, the Big Show. When it comes to giants in wrestling, few of them were as big and as successful as former WWE star Big Show, who works for AEW now as an announcer using his real name, Paul Wight.
