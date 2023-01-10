ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gautier, MS

WLOX

Overturned 18-wheeler blocks I-10 traffic in westbound lanes

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - New details have been released regarding the overturned 18-wheeler that blocked traffic on Interstate 10 Saturday night. According to Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, around 9 p.m. an 18-wheeler traveling east left the road, crossed the median and came into the westbound lanes of I-10 near mile marker 28.
WLOX

Abandoned Pascagoula motel in ashes after early morning fire

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The old Crown Inn in Pascagoula is no longer after being engulfed in flames early Sunday morning. According to Pascagoula Fire Department Chief Hyler Krebs, units responded to the motel around 3:15 a.m. The flames took around 6 hours to contain; no injuries have been reported at this time.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Delisle body shop owner charged with embezzlement involving customer’s car

DELISLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Everett Oliver Cuevas III, 48, is now in custody and is being charged with one count of embezzlement. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, the arrest was spurred from a vehicle pursuit of a 2016 Nissan Maxima for allegedly violating traffic laws. Two people inside the vehicle, Asa Hoda and Raygan Malley, were arrested and were given charges related to the pursuit.
WLOX

Semi-truck overturned on Caillavet St. in Biloxi

Bill Snyder joins us live from Beauvior Road as work to complete updates continues; crews are hoping to start paving and striping the new area as early as next week. Upcoming road closure to impact thousands in Ocean Springs. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST. |. Starting on...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

In Their Shoes: Peace and healing at Ebony Sage Apothecary

Concerts happening this weekend in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. The Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra is performing two tribute concerts this weekend in celebration of MLK Day Monday. Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. It is going to be cold and windy today. We expect...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Snowbirds bring seasonal business to area RV parks

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Business is booming this time of year for campsites like Bay Hide Away in Bay St. Louis. It comes from people visiting warmer places to escape winter temperatures. Bay Hide Away receives a lot of recurring clients who take a trip every winter to...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Unity and pride echo through Wiggins during Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Crowds lined the streets of Wiggins on Saturday for the return of the parade honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. For 50 years, it’s been a tradition for the city of Wiggins to host a parade commemorating Dr. King. That tradition, like many others, was sadly disrupted by COVID-19. After a two-year hiatus, the celebration made its comeback.
WIGGINS, MS
WLOX

MLK Day celebrations to take place across Coast

Concerts happening this weekend in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. The Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra is performing two tribute concerts this weekend in celebration of MLK Day Monday. Volunteers working to get Gulfport community garden up and running. Updated: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST. |. Thursday, volunteers...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

High School Basketball (Girls and Boys): Biloxi vs Gulfport (1/13/2023)

Highlights from Itawamba and Pearl River men's basketball. GIRLS BASKETBALL: Gulfport vs. Hancock (01/10/23) Highlights from Gulfport's win over Hancock. Blake Pennock introduced as Gulfport head football coach. Updated: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST. Overall Pennock has posted a career record of 40-9 and now hopes to lead...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Concerts happening this weekend in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Before and on Monday, January 16, events are happening across the Coast. Volunteers working to get Gulfport community garden up and running. Thursday, volunteers in Gulfport are working resurrect a community garden on 36th Street. Updated: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST. |. Amber Spradley joins us live from...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Coast gets Mega Millions fever as jackpot grows to $1.3B

Olympic gold medalist Brittney Reese and retired coach Prince Jones remember MLK. As Martin Luther King Day approaches, many people remember how the Civil Rights leader changed the world. ‘It really hit home:’ Biloxi woman who sang with Elvis reflects on Lisa Marie’s sudden death. Updated: 7 hours...
BILOXI, MS

