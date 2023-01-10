ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Maya Devi

Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages

Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
Ingram Atkinson

Single Mother of 2 Gives Up on Severely Disabled Child and Places Him in Residential Facility. “I didn’t get a child”

A single mother of two boys, aged 12 and 7, made the difficult decision to place her 7-year-old son, who is severely disabled, in a residential facility. The mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, has struggled to care for her younger son, who has a rare chromosome deletion that has left him with severe developmental delays and medical fragility.
Ujwal Sharma

Find Happiness In Being Alone

Being alone can be a great opportunity to focus on ourselves and our own personal growth, but it can also be a challenging and lonely experience. It's important to take care of ourselves and find ways to stay happy when we're by ourselves. Here are some tips for staying happy when you're alone:
Tara Blair Ball

"My wife hit me in front of our kids."

Why Men May End up - and Stay - in Unhealthy or Toxic Relationships. “She hit me in front of our kids,” my client whispered as soon as our session had begun. His story is one I’ve heard many times: a man in an unhealthy, toxic, or abusive relationship that he can’t seem to leave. This particular client was smart, personable, charming, and well-off, yet he’d been in unhealthy, toxic, or abusive relationships, and then this marriage, for more than half of his life.
NBC Chicago

Building Self-Discipline by Age 27 Is Crucial, Says Psychiatrist From the Netflix Doc ‘Stutz': 3 Ways to Do It

Self-control isn't something you're born with or without. It can be cultivated, according to author and psychiatrist Phil Stutz. Leading a fulfilling life requires discipline, Stutz said on a recent episode of "Armchair Expert," hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman. But that doesn't mean beating yourself up when you miss a workout or make a mistake at work.
Zoran Bogdanovic

Insights on Love, Negativity, and Peace

Love, negativity, and inner serenity are all complex and nuanced ideas that profoundly affect our lives. Being aware of these issues might make it easier for us to control our emotions, negotiate relationships, and pursue happiness.
herviewfromhome.com

Hug Them Anyway: 6 Tips For Connecting with Your Teens

The following six ways to nurture relationships with your teens are a good reminder to me and hopefully you. We can know the principles but living them out in the day-to-day can be hard! I currently have—count ’em—FIVE teenagers living in my house, in addition to another adult and three young boys. It. Is. A. Party. For those of you raising teens, you know it’s a very different ballgame.

