Beverly’s Hearty Slice unveils new office location in Owensboro
Officials say Beverly's visits different locations in Owensboro every two weeks to offer free pizza and water in an effort to spread positivity and help those dealing with dark times.
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
Explosion destroys Eveleigh home
A huge explosion has leveled an Eveleigh home. Thursday night at approximately 5:20, the Leitchfield and McDaniels Fire Departments, Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office, and EMS responded to a huge explosion at a residence in the 500 block of Lakeshore Road. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found a large...
Look: Deer known as 'Jughead' rescued in Indiana
Authorities in Indiana said a deer known to locals as "Jughead" was freed from the plastic jug stuck over its head.
Gun show coming to Henderson Saturday and Sunday
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A gun show will be in Henderson January 14 and 15. RK Shows says the Kenny Woods Gun Show will have a variety of vendors displaying guns, hunting supplies, military surplus and outdoor gear. Event organizers say vendors will also be available to teach people, answer their questions, and help people […]
Owensboro Kentucky Church Rummage Sale Has Some of the Most Unique Items EVER
We're revisiting a bargain we found in Kentucky last week. A local church is hosting an even bigger winter rummage sale with tons more items and it's awesome. Last week we gave you all the juicy good details on an Owensboro church hosting a yard sale. Well, they're back and they've gone bigger and better. How exciting is that?!
Deaconess Health Systems look to fix nursing and employee shortage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Health System hosted a career fair on Tuesday. Health System officials say the fair was intended to combat the shortage of workers in the field by providing attendees with information about job and department openings. Deaconess Health System officials say they are looking to fill...
Former owner of addiction counseling center in Evansville accused of selling drugs to clients, police say
The former owner of an addiction counseling center in Evansville is among several people arrested on meth dealing charges after a large amount of drugs were recently seized, according to police. Investigators with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force say they had been conducting surveillance at a home bought by...
Adorable Kentucky Baby Bunny Thinks Barbie Dreamhouse Is His House
Bunnies are funny and oh-so-cute. A Kentucky baby bunny thinks his sister's Barbie Dream House belongs to him. You have to see the video of him sliding down the slide. The Weaver family is one of the cutest families you will ever meet. Meet Ray, Brittany, Berky, Betsey, Baylor, and Boss. They are always getting themselves into something. Whether it's taking the kids on adventures or adopting random pets they are always up for a bit of fun.
Goodwill puts its future into Washington Square
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The former Sears building attached to Washington Square will soon be given new life. Goodwill, who’s been a mainstay company in the Tri-State since 1935, announced big plans for this future location. The nonprofit purchased the building in 2022 with the idea of moving their Green River Road location to the […]
Puppy mill bill causes concern for Warrick County Animal Control
INDIANA (WEHT) – There are calls for concern about possibly empowering puppy mills in the Hoosier state. Indiana has introduced two bills – one in the House and the other in the Senate – that would block local governments from banning pet stores from selling “companion animals.” Many areas in Indiana currently have a ban […]
Henderson Police Overwhelmed With The Increase Of Overdoses
The Henderson Police Department has experienced a dramatic increase in overdose calls in the past few days. Since January 1st the county has had 10 overdoses, 3 of them being fatalities. Officials have narrowed the drugs down to fentanyl or meth laced with fentanyl. They are aware of the problem,...
Hopkins Co. Schools classes virtual Friday due to weather
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Hopkins County Schools says in-person classes have been canceled for Friday. According to a social media post, inclement weather resulting in wet and icy roadways is the reason for the change. They say students will do virtual learning instead of their usual in-person...
Coroner names Posey Co. farmer killed after getting trapped in a grain bin
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A farmer was killed after he got stuck in a grain bin Thursday in Mt. Vernon. The coroner tells us he’s 74-year-old Steven Grabert. Dispatchers say rescue crews were called to the 900 block of Bellefountaine Cemetery Road shortly after 1 p.m. They were...
New Businesses Coming to Downtown Evansville in 2023
Exciting news for downtown Evansville, more economic growth coming in for 2023! After welcoming 25 businesses in 2022 there is more commerce coming to the neighborhood. Here are some of the new places set to open this coming year that are already creating some buzz. 7Mile Lounge (915 Main St,...
Victim of deadly head-on crash in Perry County identified
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim that died after a head-on collision early Friday evening. Deputies say Carolyn Ann Ross from Morgan City, Louisiana was medically treated after the accident but passed away. The other driver involved was extricated from her SUV and taken […]
Vehicle crashes into Henderson home
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police and first responders were called to the 400 Block of Ray Street on Wednesday after reports of a vehicle hitting a home. The home was not occupied at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported by any parties involved. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will […]
Entire Community Rallies Around Beloved Whitesville, Kentucky Man After Car Accident
Everyone is rallying together to support Daniel "Boone" Carmon, who was hospitalized after a head-on car accident. It'll be a long road to recovery, and several fundraisers have been set up to support the family. #cowboyupforboone. There's a huge showing of support from all over the country for Daniel Carmon....
EPD: Newburgh man biking Saturday morning arrested on multiple drug charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a Newburgh man who was biking Saturday morning was arrested on multiple drug charges and falsifying information. Evansville Police say while going southbound on Lodge Avenue just before 1 a.m., they saw a man, who later identified as Matthew Campbell, riding a bike while holding a flashlight preventing him from having both hands on the handlebars.
Car catches fire on southbound Twin Bridges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a vehicle fire on the southbound Twin Bridges Friday. Traffic was backed up, but the scene is now clear. You can keep an eye out on the bridge by checking our SkyVision HD camera below.
