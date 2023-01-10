Read full article on original website
freedom929.com
MONTHLY MEETING LAST NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Richland County Board met for its regular monthly meeting in January last night in Olney. The Board : approved the payment of all December bills – $168,459 in county claims and $619,328 in non-county claims : approved two separate Liquor License requests – one for the St. Joseph School and the other for the Ironsides Bar : approved a Fair Housing ordinance and a resolution of support for a DCEO grant : approved an ARPA funds request from the Noble Fire Protection District : heard various reports from county officeholders : agreed to re-appoint Scott Fore to a five year term on the Public Building Commission : agreed to re-appoint Sheriff Andy Hires and Daron Harmon to the Emergency Telephone Services Board : discussed employee insurance and eligibility information : and adjourned. The next regular monthly meeting for the Richland County Board will be February 9th.
freedom929.com
WEEKEND REMINDERS
(NEWTON) Officials in Jasper County have announced that the 10 ton weight limit on all Wade Township roads will take effect this Sunday, January 15th, and continue through April 15th, unless otherwise noted. Please pay attention to all weight limit signs that are posted. (STE. MARIE) The Ste. Marie American...
wamwamfm.com
Vicki Jean Gabbart
Vicki Jean Gabbart, 64 of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on January 5, 2023. Vicki was born at Tyndall Air Force Base, FL on June 7, 1958 to the late Glen Woodward and Jean Slater Woodward. Vicki was employed by the Knox County Housing Authority and was a member...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In
A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
State Police announce special enforcement effort in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police recently announced that District 9, which covers Effingham and Wayne Counties, will be conducting specialized patrols in those counties next month. These specialized patrols are designated as Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols. They focus on preventing detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant […]
Goodwill puts its future into Washington Square
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The former Sears building attached to Washington Square will soon be given new life. Goodwill, who’s been a mainstay company in the Tri-State since 1935, announced big plans for this future location. The nonprofit purchased the building in 2022 with the idea of moving their Green River Road location to the […]
freedom929.com
THURSDAY NIGHT RESULTS (1/12/23)
(NEWTON/OLNEY) in Girls High School Basketball last night – * Paris lost to Effingham, 46-39 here’s some other area downstate results. * Centralia beat Cahokia, 48-34 * Carlinville beat Pana, 48-39 * Hamilton County beat Wayne City, 47-19 * Dugger, Indiana beat Red Hill, 37-32 * Nokomis beat Sandoval,...
1 dead after tree cutting incident in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after a tree cutting incident Tuesday afternoon in Daviess County. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to the scene of an incident south of Washington where a tree had fallen on a person. The man, identified as 71-year-old […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, January 15th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old homeless Centralia woman for theft and obstructing ID. Samantha Olston was taken to the Marion County Jail. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a self-propelled roofing trailer from a business on US 50 just west of the overpass in Odin. The trailer is valued at $38,000. The theft was reported on Saturday.
freedom929.com
RICHARD LEE MALERI
(OLNEY) The celebration of life for Richard Lee Maleri, age 80, of Olney, will be held Saturday evening, February 11, from 4:00 until 8:00, at the Richland Golf Club in Olney. The Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Richard Lee Maleri of Olney.
wevv.com
Evansville business owner, school board member makes latest court appearance in drug investigation
The woman at the center of a high-profile case in Evansville, Indiana made her latest appearance in court on Thursday. Evansville business owner, school board member makes latest court appearance in drug investigation. Business owner and EVSC school board member Amy Word made her latest court appearance Thursday following her...
wrul.com
Two Arrested In Carmi On Thursday
The Carmi Police Department reports two Carmi residents were arrested on Thursday. At around 8:45 a.m. Officers went to the Carmi Motel after a call was made regarding 53 year Timothy Roberts causing a disturbance at Carmi Dollar General. Roberts was taken into custody and is being charged with Disorderly Conduct. He was booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $100. A review hearing has been set for April 12, at 8:30 a.m.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Kimberly A. Coudret, 59, of Evansville, was arrested on charges of failure to appear for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Bond was set at $2,500, and bond was posted. Donavon C. Cassidy, 36, of Washington, was arrested on three counts of failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,500. Brian...
wamwamfm.com
Ronald (Ronnie) Kenneth Lewis
Ronald (Ronnie) Kenneth Lewis, 71, of Washington was taken unexpectedly on January 10, 2023. Ronnie was born to and preceded in death to Paul Kenneth Lewis, and Vera May Evans Gross on October 10, 1951. After graduation from Washington High School in 1969, he was employed by and retired from AT&T where he was a hard-working lineman.
wrul.com
Two Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections In White County Court Monday
Two individuals were sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections in White County court on Monday. 24 year old Evan Boshears of Carmi was sentenced to 6 years in the IDOC for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon a class 3 felony. Boshears was arrested by the Carmi Police Department in November of 2022. He was on probation for felony Domestic Battery at the time of his arrest. Boshears was also recommended by the court to participate in the Impact Incarceration Program (Boot Camp). Boshears was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding Judge. States Attorney Denton Aud prosecuted the case.
freedom929.com
JERRY G. VINCENT
(PARKERSBURG) The graveside funeral service for Jerry G. Vincent, age 71, of Parkersburg, will be held Friday afternoon, January 20, at 1:30, at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg, with burial to follow. There is no visitation and no other services. The Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Jerry G. Vincent of Parkersburg.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, January 12th, 2023
Centralia Police arrested 47-year-old Jason Alvey of Kerr Street in Centralia for alleged possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of County Farm Road in Cisne posted $500 bond and was released after being arrested on a Marion County major...
Authorities name man killed in Posey Co. grain bin accident
The Black Township Fire and Rescue announced they were dispatched for a man trapped in a grain bin on January 12 on Bellefontaine Cemetery Road.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man charged with aggravated battery to police officer
A 63-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with aggravated battery to a police officer and criminal trespass to land. Joel Firebaugh of Poplar Street is accused of throwing a shoe at a Centralia Police Officer who found him in the Centralia Amtrak Station on Tuesday where he had earlier been banned. Prosecutors say it was the second day in a row Firebaugh had been found in the building.
14news.com
Coroner names Posey Co. farmer killed after getting trapped in a grain bin
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A farmer was killed after he got stuck in a grain bin Thursday in Mt. Vernon. The coroner tells us he’s 74-year-old Steven Grabert. Dispatchers say rescue crews were called to the 900 block of Bellefountaine Cemetery Road shortly after 1 p.m. They were...
