BBC
South Africa-Mozambique body-burning video being probed
The regional force fighting militant Islamists in Mozambique is carrying out an investigation after a video surfaced online showing people wearing what appear to be South African army uniforms setting ablaze corpses. Two soldiers are captured throwing a body on to the side of a bonfire of burning rubbish including...
Kenyan LGBT activist’s body found in metal box
NAIROBI, Kenya — Police in Kenya are investigating the death of an LGBT activist whose body was found stuffed in a metal box. The body of Edwin Chiloba was found on Wednesday on a road in Uasin Gishu County, in the west of the country. Police say a motorcycle taxi operator reported seeing the box being dumped by a vehicle with no license plates. The rider reported the incident to police officers who were manning a nearby roadblock. Officers who opened the box found the decomposing body of a man, whom they described as wearing women’s clothes. The deceased was identified as Chiloba and his...
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
watchers.news
Freak wave hits South African beach, killing 3 people and injuring 17
An unusually large wave hit a popular beach in the city of Durban, South Africa at around 17:00 LT on December 17, 2022, killing three people and injuring 17 others. More than 100 people were hit by the wave, first responders said. Three people drowned and 17 were taken to hospital in serious condition.
natureworldnews.com
Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Indonesia; Tremor Felt in Northern Australia
A 7.6 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Banda Sea, Indonesia, as reported on the early morning of Tuesday, January 10, causing powerful seismic waves in some provinces of Indonesia and a part of northern Australia. There were no immediate reports of fatalities but the tremor cause the injury of at...
The safest place in the world to live is across the ocean: This country ranks most peaceful
The safest place in the world is Iceland, according to the Global Peace Index. With low crime, military presence and high safety, Iceland ranks best.
40 people killed, dozens injured when buses collide in Senegal
DAKAR, Senegal — Forty people were killed and dozens were injured when two buses collided in central Senegal on Sunday, the country’s president said. In a tweet, President Macky Sall said that the accident occurred in Gnivy village at about 3:30 a.m. local time, The Associated Press reported.
Massive 7.6 earthquake damages buildings in Indonesia, felt in Australia
JAKARTA, Indonesia — A powerful deep-sea earthquake damaged village buildings in a lightly populated island chain in eastern Indonesia early Tuesday, and its substantial shaking was widely felt in northern Australia. Two school buildings and 15 houses were damaged in the Tanimbar islands, with one of the homes heavily damaged and three moderately damaged. Only one injured resident was reported. “Local residents felt strong tremors for three to five seconds. There was panic when the quake shook so the residents left their houses,” Abdul Muhari, spokesperson of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said in a statement, citing the local agency. The epicenter of...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: South Sudan President wets himself on camera prompting arrest of 6 journalists
South Sudanese authorities detained six journalists over viral footage of President Salva Kiir appearing to urinate himself at an official event, press freedom watchdogs revealed over the weekend. The clip shows the 71-year-old African country’s leader, seemingly oblivious as a stain soaks through his gray trousers and a pool forms...
Python killings on the rise in Zimbabwe’s Lupane area
By Calvin Manika for Community Podium NewsThe love for python meat and traditional rituals landed Mthandazo Ncube of Gomoza village under Chief Mabhikwa in Lupane in jail. Despite enlisting the services of a renowned defence lawyer, Ncube was found guilty as the court made it clear that the python was protected by the law.Ncube, recalled the day he was called in by a friend to capture the python which had swallowed a cat.“A neighbour who had sighted the giant reptile behind his vegetable garden alerted me. It was resting after feasting on a cat. This was a perfect opportunity for...
Today in History: 17-Year-Old Yugoslavian Partisan Makes Defiant Final Stand Against Nazis, Ends Up Executed
On February 8th, 1943, Lepa Radić, a 17-year-old Yugoslavian partisan, was hanged by the Nazis for her resistance against their unlawful occupation. As she stood before her executioners, they asked her for the names of her fellow partisans. In response, Lepa famously declared, "You will know them when they come to avenge me."
Worst cholera outbreak in decades kills 750 people in Malawi
BLANTYRE, Malawi — (AP) — The worst cholera outbreak to affect Malawi in two decades has now claimed 750 lives, a government minister said, while the World Health Organization chief described the southeast African country as among the hardest-hit amid ongoing global epidemics that are “more widespread and deadly than normal.”
Indian army chief: China border situation is ‘unpredictable’
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s army chief said on Thursday the border situation with China is stable but unpredictable after a nearly two-and-a-half-year standoff between tens of thousands of soldiers from both countries in the eastern Ladakh area. Gen. Manoj Pande told reporters the countries were continuing to...
Hundreds airlifted to safety by military helicopters as northwest Australia sees ‘once in a century’ floods
Australia has dispatched military helicopters to airlift hundreds of people to safety after the country’s northwest was hit by “once-in-a-century” flooding.The crisis in the sparsely populated state of Kimberley began last week in the wake of former tropical cyclone Ellie, which brought heavy rain to the region.An official leading the relief efforts said that water covered some places “as far as (the) eye could see”."The water is everywhere," Western Australia emergency services minister Stephen Dawson told reporters in Perth. "People in the Kimberley are experiencing a one-in-100-year flood event, the worst flooding Western Australia has had in its history.“For...
BBC
Nigeria kidnappings: Security forces rescue six victims abducted waiting for train
Security forces have rescued six of the 32 people who were abducted at a train station in Edo state, southern Nigeria, at the weekend, the authorities say. Among those taken were station staff and passengers waiting for a train. A suspect has also been arrested in connection with the abductions.
Spain ‘ready for any scenario’ as Gibraltar talks with UK falter
Spain and the EU are prepared for all possibilities – including a hard Brexit – when it comes to the bloc’s relationship with Gibraltar, Spain’s foreign minister has said, adding that the ball was now in London’s court after 11 rounds of negotiations. “Spain doesn’t...
msn.com
Indonesia issues tsunami warning after 7.9-magnitude earthquake
Indonesian officials issued a tsunami warning in the country early Tuesday morning local time, just minutes after the country was shaken by a 7.9 earthquake. The earthquake hit around 12:47 a.m. local time and was centered in the Banda Sea, about 229 miles northeast of East Timor. The earthquake was felt as far away as Australia, although officials say there is no threat of tsunami there at this time.
Kenyan LGBTQ activist was killed by asphyxiation - pathologist
NAIROBI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Kenyan LGBTQ rights campaigner Edwin Chiloba, whose body was found in a metal box on the roadside near the city of Eldoret last week, died from suffocation caused by socks stuffed into his mouth, a pathologist said on Wednesday.
KEYT
US rolls out tool for Afghans in US to reunify with family members
The US State Department rolled out a tool for Afghans in the US under parolee status to begin the process of reunifying with their family members on Thursday, a State Department spokesperson told CNN. During the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 many Afghans fled the country on evacuation flights,...
