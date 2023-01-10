NAIROBI, Kenya — Police in Kenya are investigating the death of an LGBT activist whose body was found stuffed in a metal box. The body of Edwin Chiloba was found on Wednesday on a road in Uasin Gishu County, in the west of the country. Police say a motorcycle taxi operator reported seeing the box being dumped by a vehicle with no license plates. The rider reported the incident to police officers who were manning a nearby roadblock. Officers who opened the box found the decomposing body of a man, whom they described as wearing women’s clothes. The deceased was identified as Chiloba and his...

7 DAYS AGO