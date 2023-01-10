Read full article on original website
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
KEYT
EXPLAINER: List of states banning TikTok grows
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin and North Carolina have joined at least 22 other states in banning the popular social media app TikTok on state-owned devices, including Mississippi, Indiana, Louisiana and South Dakota. Congress also recently banned TikTok from most U.S. government-issued devices over bipartisan concerns about security. TikTok...
KEYT
Feds finalize tighter regulations on gun stabilizing braces
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is finalizing tighter regulations on guns with accessories known as stabilizing braces, a gun-control action touted by President Joe Biden after the devices were used in mass shootings. Attorney General Merrick Garland says pistol-stabilizing braces transform a handgun into a weapon that’s more lethal but still easier to conceal than a rifle. The new rule will treat guns with the accessories like short-barreled rifles, a weapon that is similar to a sawed-off shotgun and has been heavily regulated since the 1930s. The rule has gotten pushback from Republicans and gun-rights groups like the National Rifle Association.
KEYT
UN chief: Rule of law risks becoming `Rule of Lawlessness’
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is warning that the rule of law is at grave risk of becoming “the Rule of Lawlessness.” He pointed to a host of unlawful actions across the globe from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and coups in Africa’s Sahel region to North Korea’s illegal nuclear weapons program and Afghanistan’s unprecedented attacks on women’s and girls’ rights. He also cited the military takeover in Myanmar and the weak rule of law in Haiti. Guterres told the Security Council Thursday that in civilians are suffering the effects of conflicts and hunger while countries continue “to flout international law with impunity,”
msn.com
Over a dozen groups just told the Supreme Court that a 'successful' return to student-loan repayment 'hinges' on upholding Biden's debt relief, the Education Secretary says
Advocates, legal experts, economists, and scholars are keeping pressure on the nation's highest court to allow President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness to reach millions of Americans this year. On Wednesday, over a dozen groups filed amicus curiae briefs to the Supreme Court expressing support for Biden's plan to forgive up...
KEYT
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress on Friday that the U.S. is projected to reach its debt limit on Thursday and will then resort to “extraordinary measures” to avoid default. In a letter to House and Senate leaders, Yellen said her actions will buy...
KEYT
Bannon’s lawyers ask to quit wall case, citing ‘differences’
NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Bannon’s lawyers want out of his border-wall fraud case and have told a judge he is unwilling to speak with them directly. They said Thursday that they have irreconcilable differences about how to proceed. Bannon is a conservative rabble-rouser and longtime ally of former President Donald Trump. His current lawyers are David Schoen and John Mitchell. The judge says they must stay on the case until a Feb. 28 hearing. That’s Bannon’s deadline to find new counsel. The 69-year-old Bannon has pleaded not guilty to duping donors who gave money to build a wall on the southern U.S. border.
KEYT
Mexico’s No. 2 security official quits, deserts ruling party
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Ricardo Mejia has resigned as Mexico’s number two security official, and said he will continue in state politics outside of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party. Mejia said Friday he will run for governor in the northern state of Coahuila on the ticket of smaller Labor Party. That marks the first of a number of possible high-level defections from Morena as the 2024 elections approach. Mejia wanted to be the Morena party’s candidate for governor of the state of Coahuila, but didn’t get the nomination. As Mexico’s assistant secretary of public safety, Mejia was the most public face of López Obrador’s “hugs not bullets” security policy.
KEYT
House votes to block China from buying oil from US reserves
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-controlled House has voted to block oil from the country’s emergency stockpile from going to China. Republicans say the bill would help end what they call President Joe Biden’s “abuse of our strategic reserves.” Biden withdrew 180 million barrels from the reserve last year in a bid to halt rising gasoline prices after a ban on Russian oil imports following its invasion of Ukraine. Democrats say Republicans are trying to fix a problem of their own making. China is among numerous potential adversaries that buy U.S. oil after the GOP-led Congress lifted an export ban in 2015. Last year, millions of barrels of oil from the U.S. reserves wound up being exported to China.
KEYT
China’s trade surplus swells to $877.6B as exports grow
BEIJING (AP) — China’s trade surplus swelled to a record $877.6 billion last year as exports rose despite weakening U.S. and European demand and anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers. Exports increased 7% from a year earlier to $3.95 trillion, decelerating from 2021′s...
KEYT
US rolls out tool for Afghans in US to reunify with family members
The US State Department rolled out a tool for Afghans in the US under parolee status to begin the process of reunifying with their family members on Thursday, a State Department spokesperson told CNN. During the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 many Afghans fled the country on evacuation flights,...
KEYT
Inside a White House in the dark on Biden’s classified documents crisis
The discovery of classified documents at President Joe Biden’s private office in Washington, DC — and subsequently his home in Wilmington, Delaware — has cast a shadow over the White House in recent days, as some of the president’s closest allies and senior officials have been left entirely in the dark on a political crisis enveloping the White House.
KEYT
EXPLAINER: What are special counsels and what do they do?
The appointment of a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department probes into the discovery of classified documents at the home and former office of President Joe Biden has focused renewed attention on the role such prosecutors have played in modern American history. A special counsel is an attorney appointed to investigate, and possibly prosecute, a case in which the Justice Department perceives itself as having a conflict or where it’s deemed to be in the public interest to have someone outside the government come in and take responsibility for a matter. Robert Hur, a former U.S. attorney in Maryland, is now the third special counsel currently in use by the Justice Department.
KEYT
Russia releases US Navy veteran who crossed border
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has released a U.S. Navy veteran who apparently illegally crossed the border from Poland into the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad last year and was held there for nine months. Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson announced that Taylor Dudley had been handed over to U.S. custody in Poland on Thursday. The State Department had no immediate substantive comment. Unlike in high-profile previous releases by Russia of imprisoned Americans there was no swap for Dudley who was never considered to have been wrongfully detained. A spokesman for his family said Dudley had gone to Poland for a music festival, at some point crossed the Russian border and was detained in April, 2022.
KEYT
EU inaugurates first mainland satellite launch port
KIRUNA, Sweden (AP) — The European Union wants to bolster its capacity to launch small satellites into space with a new launchpad in Arctic Sweden. EU officials and Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf inaugurated the EU’s first orbital launch complex on Friday during a visit to Sweden of the European Commission. The new facility near the city of Kiruna should complement the EU’s current launching capabilities in French Guiana. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that small satellites are crucial to tracking natural disasters in real time and help guarantee security.
KEYT
Trump’s 2024 bid is off to a rough start. But other Republicans aren’t eager to take him on just yet
In the two months since Donald Trump launched his third presidential campaign, potential rivals have been casting doubt over his inevitability as the GOP nominee — whispering from the sidelines that he has lost his touch, that there are cracks in his base, that his strange absence from the campaign trail will cost him later on.
KEYT
Treasury secretary warns US could default on its debt as soon as June
The Treasury Department said Friday the US could default on its debt as soon as June, setting up one of the first major battles on Capitol Hill after Republicans took control of the House. The US will reach the debt limit on January 19 and then “extraordinary measures” will need...
KEYT
Biden admin preparing to ask Congress to approve sale of F-16 jets to Turkey
The Biden administration is preparing to ask Congress to approve the sale of 40 F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, after weighing a Turkish request for the planes for more than a year, congressional sources familiar with the deliberations told CNN. If approved, the sale would be among the largest arms...
