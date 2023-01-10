Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter API reportedly down, many third-party clients broken
Twitter’s API seems broken, cutting off access to many third-party Twitter clients. Popular third-party Twitter clients such as Tweetbot, Twitterrific, and Echofon stopped working at around 11 PM ET on Thursday, January 12. Users trying to access the apps are receiving error messages about authentication problems. 9to5Google reports that...
Nvidia, Google join Sony against Microsoft’s Blizzard acquisition
Nvidia and Google are the latest to speak out with concerns about Microsoft’s pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard. According to Bloomberg, the two companies claim that Microsoft’s acquisition would create an unfair advantage in the cloud and mobile gaming space. The report doesn’t elaborate on Google or Nvidia’s...
KnowTechie comments are back in action, open the floodgates
So you may have noticed that we’ve turned comments back on here at KnowTechie. If you haven’t, we’ve had comments disabled for about a year. I know some of you may be wondering why we ever turned them off in the first place, and I want to take a moment to explain the decision and why we’ve decided to bring them back.
Can you use AirPods on in-flight TVs?
Quick Answer: Yes, you can use AirPods on an airplane TV. You need the correct adapter to get everything sync’ed up, whether you’re flying JetBlue, Delta, United, or any other airline. Apple AirPods are everywhere. So, seeing them on an airplane is definitely not out of the ordinary.
Hohem’s best-selling smartphone gimbal is $20 off right now
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective. Are you looking to add a new level to your smartphone videography skills? Today is your day because Hohem’s best-selling smartphone gimbal is 20% off. But...
Samsung Galaxy S23 marketing renders leak early
Samsung’s Galaxy S23 devices have leaked early in what we believe are official renders, showing off four colors of the unannounced device. Thanks to WinFuture, the Galaxy S23’s design changed from last year’s S22 design. In a departure from previous designs, the camera bump is gone, with...
Step up your speaker game with 16% off the GravaStar Venus
The days of simple, boring-shaped Bluetooth speakers are over. Want to see how?. Meet GravaStar’s Venus Bluetooth speaker. But don’t let its looks deceive you; this sucker packs a serious punch. Usually $89.95, KnowTechie readers can score one for 16% off using promo code GRAVA16. That knocks off...
Revolutionize how you clean with the Neakasa PowerScrub II
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective. It’s always a bit of a hassle to have to go from vacuuming one minute to mopping the next. You’re constantly changing tools, killing your productivity....
