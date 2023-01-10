Read full article on original website
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Colts’ Odds of Landing Certain Top Head Coach Candidate Slipping?
The Indianapolis Colts are casting a wide net in the search for their next head coach. They've announced a handful of the interviews that they've conducted so far but we're also not going to hear about everyone they're interested in. One of the main characters in this saga for the...
Rams Expected to Hire Ex-Jets Coach Mike LaFleur
The Los Angeles Rams are expected to have some turnover in their coaching staff this offseason. And now, one of those potential changes has been revealed. According to reports the Rams are expected to hire former Jets offensive coordinator, Mike LaFleur, to an undisclosed role on the staff. “There will...
Could Titans Hire Commanders Defensive Coach?
It seems like ages ago the Washington Commanders were launching their first training camp under the new name and logo. But during that stretch, as media and fans were watching for signs of a positive season to come, defensive backs coach Chris Harris was impressing everyone with his energy and ability to elevate the morale of his players.
Panthers Receive Permission to Speak with Sean Payton
After months of rumors linking former Saints head coach Sean Payton to the Carolina Panthers, the two sides will now have the ability to discuss the head coaching position. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Panthers have received permission to speak with Payton about the job. Payton also has...
NFC South Rival Requests Permission to Interview Al Holcomb
Alongside Steve Wilks, Carolina Panthers' interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb's future with the organization is uncertain. Many suspect that if Wilks does get the Panthers' head coaching job, Holcomb would likely stay on staff to run the defense. That said, other opportunities will arise for not only Wilks but Holcomb...
Bengals’ Divisional Round Destination Decided Following Bills’ Win Over Dolphins
CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the Ravens on Sunday night at Paycor Stadium. If they win, they'll be heading to Buffalo next week for a matchup with the Bills in the Divisional Round. Buffalo beat Miami 34-31 on Sunday afternoon to advance. The Bengals and Bills were scheduled to...
Saquon Barkley Looking Forward to First NFL Playoff Game
Since being drafted in 2018, New York Giants running back, Saquon Barkley has had about as many doubters throughout his career as the Giants have had this season in their surprising playoff run. Yet here they are, about to embark on what they hope will be the first of many...
Watch: Joe Burrow Wears Casual Fit Ahead of Bengals’ Playoff Showdown With Ravens
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow wore a black bomber jacket and a Bengals themed shirt to Paycor Stadium ahead of Cincinnati's playoff showdown with Baltimore. The 26-year-old is hoping to lead the Bengals to the Divisional Round of the playoffs for a second-straight season. Watch video of his arrival below.
Cowboys Win = Brady Final Game?
TAMPA - Could the Dallas Cowboys be the team that pushes Tom Brady out of the NFL … or at least away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. The 45-year-old quarterback is set to take on the Cowboys in the Wild Card round on Monday night here in Tampa. He’s...
Miami Dolphins Need Same Effort From Skylar Thompson Today In Buffalo As Heat Get With Their Developmental Players
The Miami Dolphins start a seventh-round draft pick at quarterback in today's AFC Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. While the odds are against Dolphins and quarterback Skylar Thompson, they can always look at how the Miami Heat have thrived in these situations. Plenty of the Heat's unproven, developmental players, including Duncan Robinson, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent have found postseason success, and the Dolphins need similar play from Thompson against the Buffalo Bills.
Vikings vs. Giants Live Score Updates: NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round
For just the second time ever, it's time for playoff football at U.S. Bank Stadium. The last — and only — home postseason game since this stadium opened in 2016 came five years ago, almost to the day. Everyone remembers what happened. Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs. 61-yard walk-off touchdown. The Minneapolis Miracle.
Adams Says Teammate Crosby Was ‘Snubbed’ of AP All-Pro Teams
Though the Las Vegas Raiders did have three players named to this year's Associated Press All-Pro first team, a fair argument can be made that a fourth should have been selected. Raiders Pro-Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby followed up his 2021-22 campaign with his best season yet. Crosby's teammates, wide...
‘Come on Man!’: Tom Brady Reminded of Final Patriots Throw by New Teammate
As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers embark upon on another Super Bowl trek, they're perhaps hoping that quarterback Tom Brady doesn't emulate his time as a New England Patriot ... at least the final part, anyway. During a break in Tampa's prep for Monday's NFC Wild Card showdown against the Dallas...
How Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Could Effect Texans NFL Draft Plans
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are in a great position to take one of the top two quarterback prospects during the 2023 NFL Draft in C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young. The Texans will not have the first choice in either player due to entering the draft with the No. 2 pick. Unfortunately, their draft plans could alter with Stroud not yet declaring.
Bills ‘Survive & Advance’’; Josh Allen Has ‘Stuff to Clean Up’
Perhaps nobody illustrates the Buffalo Bills' rollercoaster 34-31 wildcard victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Highmark Stadium quite like Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who after the win said, “All that matters is surviving and advancing. …”. When he know there is a bit more to it.
Sloppy Bills Hold on, Survive Dolphins, 34-31
Four fourth-quarter deficits. One scary injury, punctuated by an inspirational recovery. In light of those adversities they've faced this season, the Buffalo Bills weren't about to be daunted by a third-quarter deficit to the Miami Dolphins. The Bills certainly didn't play their best in Sunday's AFC Wild Card Game at...
The 49ers Will Play the Cowboys or the Buccaneers in the Divisional Playoffs
We don't yet know which team the 49ers will play in the next round of the playoffs, but we do know who they won't play: The Minnesota Vikings. They just lost to the New York Giants, which means the 49ers will face the winner between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who play Monday night.
Will Bradley Bozeman Be Back with the Panthers in 2023?
When the Panthers signed Bradley Bozeman in free agency, there were some questions about where he would play. Would he stick to his natural position at center and trust Brady Christensen to play left guard? Or would they move Bozeman to guard and continue forward with Pat Elflein at center?
Giants Unveil Sick-looking Pre-game “Poster”Ahead of Wild Card Game | See It
Move over Hollywood art designers because the New York Giants creative arts department created a dramatic new "poster" ahead of their Wild Card playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings. The poster, entitled "The Rematch," features gladiator-like images of left tackle Andrew Thomas, defensive lineman Leonard Williams, outside linebacker Jihad Ward,...
