Lafayette parade season kicks off with Krewe De Canailles on February 10

Krewe de Canailles, Lafayette’s Largest Walking Parade, returns to Downtown Lafayette on Friday, Feb. 10, from 7 - 9 pm, for its 6th Annual parade, KDC 2023: There’s Something in the Water!

It's Lafayette's first parade to roll each carnival season, and is open to everyone who wants to walk.

If you want to be a part of this unique parade, you must register before Sunday, January 15, by going here .

Membership is $75, which includes marching in the parade, entry and food in the VIP section at the after party.

The official KDC 2023 After Party will be at The Grouse Room beginning at 9 pm.

“Marching in the parade is a blast!” said KDC president, Blaze Petersen.

This year's theme, “There’s Something in the Water,” celebrates something familiar to South Louisiana residents: water.

“We have really created a special experience for Lafayette Mardi Gras,” Petersen said. “You march alongside a creative contingency of people with lots of positive energy and love from the crowd and other members. I hope anyone who has seen the parade before, and thought it might be fun to march, will join us this year!”

“The costume and float ideas from members are so good this year,” she added. “We have quite a few independent marchers this year who have super creative costume ideas. We hope that by now, people know that you absolutely do not need a sub-krewe to march — I marched as an independent last year and had the best time.”

Visit the Eventbrite event page to register, visit KreweDeCanailles.com, or visit KDC on Facebook , to find out more.