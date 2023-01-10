ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

See Where Washington Finishes In Final ESPN Power Rankings For 2022

As we've stated many times and as many national pundits have opined, it was a magical season for Washington Huskies in 2022.They finished the season 11-2, capping things off with a 27-20 win over Texas in the Valero Alamo Bowl. You couldn't have asked for a better first season under the guidance of Kalen DeBoer and earlier today, ESPN released their final Power Rankings for the 2022 season and Washington was squarely in the top 10.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

Washington State senator details bill requiring Washington Huskies and WSU Cougars to play in same conference

Washington and Washington State are bitter rivals that battle for supremacy of the Evergreen state every year. Hatred aside, the two Apple Cup participants could be tied to each other when it comes to conference realignment. Washington State senator Drew MacEwen is the primary sponsor of a measure aiming to link the universities in the same conference and give state lawmakers input on any realignment decision.
PULLMAN, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Sports Commission announces 2023 PNW Football Hall of Fame class

SEATTLE - The Pacific Northwest Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was unveiled on Wednesday and the list includes former football players and a coach. The Seattle Sports Commission announced that former University of Washington and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Michael Jackson, Washington State University football head coach Mike Price, University of Oregon and all-pro defensive back for the Dallas Cowboys Mel Renfro and Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright will be honored during the 88th annual Sports Star of the Year Awards show next month.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Atmospheric river event returns to Western Washington

SEATTLE - After enjoying gorgeous weather Tuesday, we're tracking the return of an "atmospheric river" event in Western Washington. This corridor of moist air will trigger heavy rain around the region tonight through Friday. Highs today will reach the low to mid 50s. You can plan on several hours of...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Seattle Ends 2022 With Surprising Real Estate Price Growth

As 2022 came to a close, we saw the end of the cutthroat real estate competition we've all come to know and loathe. Rents have mellowed, and the housing market has too—mostly. As we noted in November, fall and winter are typically slower months in terms of real estate...
SEATTLE, WA
InsuranceNewsNet

Columbia Banking System and Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announce FDIC Approval and Expected Closing Timeline for Combination

TACOMA, Wash. PORTLAND, Ore. , Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia") (NASDAQ: COLB), the parent company of. ") has approved the previously announced combination of the two companies. The. FDIC. approval was the final outstanding regulatory approval necessary to complete the combination. The merger is expected...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Disabled Military Veterans in WA State: Keeping them in their homes Part 2

Submitted by Kevin Ballard. In the previous article I outlined statistics related to property tax exemptions for disabled veterans in Washington state. Additionally, I stated that Washington remains one of 9 states that tie an income threshold to a disabled military veteran property tax exemption. There are 41 states that provide a property tax exemption in some form without requiring a disabled military veteran provide proof of income for him/herself and/or a spouse/partner for eligibility.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

Randy Newberg, Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, kids trout pond, addicted fishing, head & horns competition highlight 2023 Washington Sportsmen's Show

PUYALLUP, WA - Washington State's largest Sportsmen's Show, The Washington Sportsmen's Show presented by Leupold, returns to the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup, Washington, February 1-5, 2023. This show attracts hundreds of hunting, fishing and outdoor equipment-related companies, along with celebrities like public lands advocate and hunter Randy Newberg who will be hosting daily Q&A sessions. There's also world-class features like the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, Toyota's Fistful of Cheaters, the Garmin Tech Center, survival expert Brett Stoffel, the Head & Horns Competition and a special evening event with Addicted Fishing on Saturday night along with dozens of new exhibitors and an entirely new seminar series.
PUYALLUP, WA
rentonreporter.com

Planned development near The Landing could be largest in Renton's history

Nearly two years after the Fry’s Electronics in Renton closed down, a redevelopment plan is on the way. The permit application to re-develop the property into three buildings with an expected 1,179 units is complete, but the period for public comment ends Wednesday, Jan. 18. From California-based Bay West...
RENTON, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Mercury Coffee to Open at City Center Bellevue

Mercury Coffee Company will be opening an additional location, their first in Downtown Bellevue, at City Center Bellevue. The address is 500 108th Avenue, according to city permits. All-natural, minimally processed, and certified organic ingredients are used in their coffee, according to their website. Their menu features classic coffee drinks...
BELLEVUE, WA
247Sports

247Sports

