PUYALLUP, WA - Washington State's largest Sportsmen's Show, The Washington Sportsmen's Show presented by Leupold, returns to the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup, Washington, February 1-5, 2023. This show attracts hundreds of hunting, fishing and outdoor equipment-related companies, along with celebrities like public lands advocate and hunter Randy Newberg who will be hosting daily Q&A sessions. There's also world-class features like the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, Toyota's Fistful of Cheaters, the Garmin Tech Center, survival expert Brett Stoffel, the Head & Horns Competition and a special evening event with Addicted Fishing on Saturday night along with dozens of new exhibitors and an entirely new seminar series.

PUYALLUP, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO