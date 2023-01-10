Read full article on original website
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR RogersSeattle, WA
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Huskies Enter Last-Place Showdown Needing to Use Their Big Man
Center Braxton Meah could be more of a force if people looked for him.
Huskies Make Scholarship Offer to Extra-Tall Texas Cornerback
Selman Bridges stands 6-foot-4 as he roams the secondary.
See Where Washington Finishes In Final ESPN Power Rankings For 2022
As we've stated many times and as many national pundits have opined, it was a magical season for Washington Huskies in 2022.They finished the season 11-2, capping things off with a 27-20 win over Texas in the Valero Alamo Bowl. You couldn't have asked for a better first season under the guidance of Kalen DeBoer and earlier today, ESPN released their final Power Rankings for the 2022 season and Washington was squarely in the top 10.
Washington State senator details bill requiring Washington Huskies and WSU Cougars to play in same conference
Washington and Washington State are bitter rivals that battle for supremacy of the Evergreen state every year. Hatred aside, the two Apple Cup participants could be tied to each other when it comes to conference realignment. Washington State senator Drew MacEwen is the primary sponsor of a measure aiming to link the universities in the same conference and give state lawmakers input on any realignment decision.
REPORT: 2023 4-Star Washington QB Target Asked to Be Released from Florida Letter of Intent
A day after 5-star quarterback Sam Huard put his name into the transfer portal, Florida commit, Jaden Rashada has requested to be released from his National Letter of Intent, according to On3.com. Rashada is a 4-star QB at Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California and a teammate of 2023 Washington...
Seattle Sports Commission announces 2023 PNW Football Hall of Fame class
SEATTLE - The Pacific Northwest Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was unveiled on Wednesday and the list includes former football players and a coach. The Seattle Sports Commission announced that former University of Washington and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Michael Jackson, Washington State University football head coach Mike Price, University of Oregon and all-pro defensive back for the Dallas Cowboys Mel Renfro and Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright will be honored during the 88th annual Sports Star of the Year Awards show next month.
Washington State Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
Seattle weather: Atmospheric river event returns to Western Washington
SEATTLE - After enjoying gorgeous weather Tuesday, we're tracking the return of an "atmospheric river" event in Western Washington. This corridor of moist air will trigger heavy rain around the region tonight through Friday. Highs today will reach the low to mid 50s. You can plan on several hours of...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Washington
Cheapism put the spotlight on every state's best under-the-radar destination.
Bellevue claims nearby private school to blame for landslide that destroyed home
BELLEVUE, Wash. - As the City of Bellevue and the family displaced by a landslide last January get closer to a resolution, officials now claim the fault lies with a nearby private school. On Jan. 17, 2022, the home of John and Barb Surdi was ripped from its foundation during...
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the top Chinese restaurants in the Emerald City.
Seattle Ends 2022 With Surprising Real Estate Price Growth
As 2022 came to a close, we saw the end of the cutthroat real estate competition we've all come to know and loathe. Rents have mellowed, and the housing market has too—mostly. As we noted in November, fall and winter are typically slower months in terms of real estate...
Port of Seattle elects youngest commissioner in 111-year history
(The Center Square) – The Port of Seattle Commission announced the election of the first person of color to serve as Commission President, Sam Cho. Born in 1990, the 32-year-old Cho is not only the first person of color to serve as Commission President but also the youngest. "To...
Columbia Banking System and Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announce FDIC Approval and Expected Closing Timeline for Combination
TACOMA, Wash. PORTLAND, Ore. , Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia") (NASDAQ: COLB), the parent company of. ") has approved the previously announced combination of the two companies. The. FDIC. approval was the final outstanding regulatory approval necessary to complete the combination. The merger is expected...
This Is Washington's Best Barbecue Joint
Food Network found the top barbecue restaurant in every state.
Disabled Military Veterans in WA State: Keeping them in their homes Part 2
Submitted by Kevin Ballard. In the previous article I outlined statistics related to property tax exemptions for disabled veterans in Washington state. Additionally, I stated that Washington remains one of 9 states that tie an income threshold to a disabled military veteran property tax exemption. There are 41 states that provide a property tax exemption in some form without requiring a disabled military veteran provide proof of income for him/herself and/or a spouse/partner for eligibility.
Randy Newberg, Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, kids trout pond, addicted fishing, head & horns competition highlight 2023 Washington Sportsmen's Show
PUYALLUP, WA - Washington State's largest Sportsmen's Show, The Washington Sportsmen's Show presented by Leupold, returns to the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup, Washington, February 1-5, 2023. This show attracts hundreds of hunting, fishing and outdoor equipment-related companies, along with celebrities like public lands advocate and hunter Randy Newberg who will be hosting daily Q&A sessions. There's also world-class features like the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, Toyota's Fistful of Cheaters, the Garmin Tech Center, survival expert Brett Stoffel, the Head & Horns Competition and a special evening event with Addicted Fishing on Saturday night along with dozens of new exhibitors and an entirely new seminar series.
From ‘brutal’ to ‘boring:’ Puget Sound housing market projected to mellow out in 2023
Zillow Economist Jeff Tucker says the 2023 housing market will be far less volatile than what the Puget Sound region experienced in 2022. “We’re finally going to have a normal, boring year in the housing market,” said Tucker. Seattle and Tacoma are among the fastest-cooling housing markets in...
Planned development near The Landing could be largest in Renton’s history
Nearly two years after the Fry’s Electronics in Renton closed down, a redevelopment plan is on the way. The permit application to re-develop the property into three buildings with an expected 1,179 units is complete, but the period for public comment ends Wednesday, Jan. 18. From California-based Bay West...
Mercury Coffee to Open at City Center Bellevue
Mercury Coffee Company will be opening an additional location, their first in Downtown Bellevue, at City Center Bellevue. The address is 500 108th Avenue, according to city permits. All-natural, minimally processed, and certified organic ingredients are used in their coffee, according to their website. Their menu features classic coffee drinks...
