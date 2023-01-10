If the Week 16 game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings was the appetizer, this weekend's Wild Card meeting is the main course. The sixth-seeded Giants look to up-end the third-seeded Vikings on their home turf in what could be another close game. If that's the case, that's not good news for the Giants, as the Vikings are 11-0 in one-score games.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO