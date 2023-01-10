Side-by-side photos of Bolsonaro supporters storming Brazil's Congress demonstrates a stunning parallel to Trump supporters descending upon the Capitol on January 6

A protester in Brazil and a Trump protester confront law enforcement in a composite image. Joedson Alves/Anadolu Agency/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images/Insider

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro descended upon Brazil's Congress on Sunday.

The pro-Bolsonaro supporters echoed the chaos that transpired at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The mayhem that unfolded appeared to repeat history — from police confrontations to damaged buildings.

Bolsonaro supporters managed to invade and ransack the National Congress, Planalto Palace, or President's office, and the Supreme Federal Court. Joedson Alves/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro protested outside Brazil's Congress on Sunday with complaints of a stolen election after the far-right leader lost in October to leftist candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Source: Insider

Supporters of then-US President Donald Trump storm through the door at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro were seen climbing onto the roofs of the House of Representatives and Senate buildings. Joedson Alves/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Protesters storm the Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. John Minchillo/AP

Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro clash with security forces as they raid the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, 08 January 2023. Joedson Alves/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Capitol Police stand guard outside of Congress as pro-Trump rioters challenging the election results storm the building. Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

Supporters of Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro tie a flag on the head of a statue outside Brazil's Congress. Sergio Lima / AFP via Getty Images

A pro-Trump supporter puts a MAGA hat and a Trump flag in the arm of a statue of Gerald Ford on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro clash with security forces as they raid the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, January 8, 2023. Joedson Alves/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Trump supporters stand on the US Capitol Police armored vehicle as others take over the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, as the Congress works to certify the electoral college votes. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Supporters of Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro break a window as they invade Planalto Presidential Palace in Brasilia on January 8, 2023. SERGIO LIMA/AFP via Getty Images

Trump supporters attempt to enter the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., United States on January 06, 2021. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Brazilian police used tear gas Sunday to repel hundreds of supporters of far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro after they stormed onto Congress grounds one week after President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration. EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images

The chaos that ensued outside of Brazil's presidential palace struck an eerie parallel to the events of January 6, 2021, outside the US Capitol, where pro-Trump supporters stormed the federal building after the former president made disputed claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.Demonstrators climbed the roofs of government buildings in the country's capital of Brasilia, waving flags with some donning soccer jerseys with the nation's colors.Similarly, on January 6, 2021, pro-Trump supporters climbed the walls of the Capitol and nearby scaffolding carrying Trump 2020 flags.Protesters in Brazil confronted law enforcement in riot gear.Much like how pro-Trump supporters waved Trump flags at the US Capitol Police on January 6.Some demonstrators in Brazil hung flags and defaced monuments and statues outside the government buildings.Inside the Capitol building, Trump supporters were also seen placing MAGA caps and flags on the statues of former presidents.Security forces responded to Planalto Presidential Palace, and some protesters were seen sitting atop armored vehicles as officers tried to disperse the crowds.Trump supporters also used the armored vehicle of US Capitol Police as a platform to wave flags and amp up the unruly crowd.As police tried to prevent protesters from entering the presidential palace, some were still seen trying to break windows in order to breach the building.Pro-Trump supporters at the Capitol riot were also seen attempting to enter the Capitol through broken windows and doors.Brazilian law enforcement dispersed the crowds of protesters using tear gas and other crowd-deterring weapons. More than 1,200 people have been arrested in connection to the riots.

Source: The New York Times

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021. Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images

Pro-Trump supporters who clashed with police were also pepper-sprayed and subjected to tear gas. Nearly 1,000 people have been charged in relation to the Capitol insurrection.

Source: Insider

A view from the Planalto Presidential Palace after the supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro raided the Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil on January 9, 2023. Mateus Bonomi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A flag hangs between broken windows after then-President Donald Trump supporters tried to break through police barriers outside the US Capitol, January 6, 2021. John Minchillo/AP

Damage is seen to the Brazilian National Congress following a riot the previous day led by radical supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro on January 9, 2023 in Brasilia, Brazil. Andressa Anholete/Getty Images

Richard Barnett, a supporter of then-US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of then-US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Employees clean the building at the Brazilian National Congress following a riot the previous day led by radical supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro on January 9, 2023 in Brasilia, Brazil. Andressa Anholete/Getty Images

Workers clean damage near an overrun Capitol Police checkpoint a day after a pro-Trump mob broke into the US Capitol, January 7, 2021, in Washington, DC. Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

Damaged portraits of former Senate Presidents José Sarney and Renan Calheiros are seen at the Brazilian National Congress following a riot the previous day led by radical supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro on January 9, 2023 in Brasilia, Brazil. Andressa Anholete/Getty Images

As the dust settled from the chaos, broken glass and furniture could be seen strewn across the property of Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential palace.Following the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, a Gadsden flag, which shows a coiled rattlesnake and the phrase "Don't Tread On Me," is seen hanging between broken windows at the Capitol.Pro-Bolsonaro protesters had ransacked offices in the government buildings, destroying furniture and leaving papers scattered across the floor.Pro-Trump supporters had also broken into lawmakers' offices during the Capitol riot, including that of then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.Clean-up crews got to work to erase the mess left behind after the riots in the Brazilian capital buildings.Workers also cleaned up damage in overrun areas of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.Aside from the damage to the building and furniture, demonstrators also vandalized artworks inside the capital buildings, including portraits of former Senate Presidents José Sarney and Renan Calheiros.

Source: Artnet

Pro-Trump supporters gaze up at an artwork in the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The curator in the office of the House Clerk said at least eight artworks and statues in the building were damaged in the riots on January 6, 2021, and requested $25,000 to restore them.

Source: The Office of the House Clerk

A man takes part in a demonstration in support of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on September 7, 2021, on Brazil's Independence Day. MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP via Getty Images

Jacob Chansley, also known as the QAnon Shaman, inside the Capitol on January 6. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images