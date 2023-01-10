Side-by-side photos of Bolsonaro supporters storming Brazil's Congress demonstrates a stunning parallel to Trump supporters descending upon the Capitol on January 6
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro descended upon Brazil's Congress on Sunday.
The pro-Bolsonaro supporters echoed the chaos that transpired at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
The mayhem that unfolded appeared to repeat history — from police confrontations to damaged buildings.
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro protested outside Brazil's Congress on Sunday with complaints of a stolen election after the far-right leader lost in October to leftist candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
The chaos that ensued outside of Brazil's presidential palace struck an eerie parallel to the events of January 6, 2021, outside the US Capitol, where pro-Trump supporters stormed the federal building after the former president made disputed claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. Demonstrators climbed the roofs of government buildings in the country's capital of Brasilia, waving flags with some donning soccer jerseys with the nation's colors. Similarly, on January 6, 2021, pro-Trump supporters climbed the walls of the Capitol and nearby scaffolding carrying Trump 2020 flags. Protesters in Brazil confronted law enforcement in riot gear. Much like how pro-Trump supporters waved Trump flags at the US Capitol Police on January 6. Some demonstrators in Brazil hung flags and defaced monuments and statues outside the government buildings. Inside the Capitol building, Trump supporters were also seen placing MAGA caps and flags on the statues of former presidents. Security forces responded to Planalto Presidential Palace, and some protesters were seen sitting atop armored vehicles as officers tried to disperse the crowds. Trump supporters also used the armored vehicle of US Capitol Police as a platform to wave flags and amp up the unruly crowd. As police tried to prevent protesters from entering the presidential palace, some were still seen trying to break windows in order to breach the building. Pro-Trump supporters at the Capitol riot were also seen attempting to enter the Capitol through broken windows and doors. Brazilian law enforcement dispersed the crowds of protesters using tear gas and other crowd-deterring weapons. More than 1,200 people have been arrested in connection to the riots.
As the dust settled from the chaos, broken glass and furniture could be seen strewn across the property of Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential palace. Following the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, a Gadsden flag, which shows a coiled rattlesnake and the phrase "Don't Tread On Me," is seen hanging between broken windows at the Capitol. Pro-Bolsonaro protesters had ransacked offices in the government buildings, destroying furniture and leaving papers scattered across the floor. Pro-Trump supporters had also broken into lawmakers' offices during the Capitol riot, including that of then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Clean-up crews got to work to erase the mess left behind after the riots in the Brazilian capital buildings. Workers also cleaned up damage in overrun areas of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Aside from the damage to the building and furniture, demonstrators also vandalized artworks inside the capital buildings, including portraits of former Senate Presidents José Sarney and Renan Calheiros.
Though the riots at Brazil's capital buildings mirrored the events at the US Capitol two years prior, the January 6 riots perhaps served as the muse for one pro-Bolsonaro protester, Julio Monteiro, during a right-wing rally in Sao Paolo, Brazil, in September of last year. Monteiro's rally outfit recalled that of "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley at the Capitol insurrection, who was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the US Capitol riot. Read the original article on Business Insider
