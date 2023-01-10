ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sulphur Springs, WV

GreenRiver Academy announces free lunch program

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 5 days ago
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS (WVDN) – GreenRiver Academy has announced their participation in the U.S. Department of Agriculture funded Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be available at no separate charge to enrolled participants. Children who are TANF recipients or who are members of SNAP or FDPIR households or are Head Start participants, are automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits. Adult participants who are members of food stamp or FDPIR households or who are SSI or Medicaid participants are automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits.

GreenRiver Academy is located at 722 Main Street East, White Sulphur Springs.

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
