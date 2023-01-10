GreenRiver Academy announces free lunch program

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A fight over a cigarette lands one man in jail. According to deputies, they were dispatched to the Layland area of Fayette County for a domestic complaint. Upon their arrival, a woman was standing in the middle of the road, flagging them down. The victim stated that she and her boyfriend, Lee Thompson, got into an altercation over a cigarette. Thompson allegedly punched the victim multiple times in the head and face, then kicked her in the leg and shin with his steel-toed boots.

