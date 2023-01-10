ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Joint University Microelectronics Program launched with $250 million

The Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC), in partnership with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and industry and academic stakeholders, has announced the launch of a $250 million consortium dedicated to leap-ahead microelectronics. The Joint University Microelectronics Program 2.0 (JUMP 2.0) is an SRC-led public-private initiative that will pursue high-risk,...
Interesting Engineering

German startup unveils the lightest and most versatile AI-supported 'power suit'

German Bionic will unveil new lightweight smart AI-powered wearable suits and products at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2023. The European robotics firm aims to further workplace safety in physically demanding jobs with its range of smart devices. "With our new wearables, we are empowering hard-working people with the tools they need to do their jobs more safely and sustainably," said a release.
Fortune

Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing

Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
SpaceNews.com

CAES Space Systems becomes Frontgrade Technologies

TAMPA, Fla. — CAES Space Systems, a supplier of radiation-hardened electronics, rebranded as Frontgrade Technologies Jan. 10 after being sold to private equity firm Veritas Capital. Veritas announced plans to buy the company in October for an undisclosed sum from CAES, the former electronics unit of British defense and...
COLORADO STATE
3DPrint.com

MELD Spins off Metal 3D Printing Service Bureau

Just as Virginia Tech was awarded a U.S. Department of Defense grant for the purchase of an additive friction stir deposition (AFSD) system, the only commercial provider of AFSD equipment, MELD Manufacturing, has announced a strong indicator of growth. The Virginia, USA-based startup has spun out a new business dedicated to AFSD metal 3D printing services.
marktechpost.com

Latest Artificial Intelligence Research Proposes Bayesian Machine: An AI Approach That Performs Computations Based On Bayes Theorem Using Memristors

The performance of machine learning models has improved dramatically on various real-world tasks due to recent technological developments. However, most of these models need a significant amount of computational power, which makes the training and implementation of these models a difficult task. To make machine and deep learning models function more smoothly and effectively, researchers have now sought to look for several hardware alternatives.
salestechstar.com

Fujitsu Client Computing Limited Selects Blue Yonder to Transform Supply Planning and S&OP Capabilities

The ability to forecast demand accurately, plan inventory correctly and improve planner efficiency is crucial for manufacturing supply chain. That’s why Fujitsu Client Computing Limited, a leader in delivering world-changing technology, has embarked on a digital supply chain transformation journey using several Blue Yonder Planning solutions, including supply planning and sales & operations planning (S&OP) capabilities.
supplychain247.com

Dexterity hires COO to accelerate warehouse robot deployments in 2023

Dexterity, the leader in intelligent software for full task warehouse robots, today announced the hiring of Ana Pinczuk as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). ‍As COO, Pinczuk will lead Dexterity’s strategy, product, deployment, and operations to drive the company towards its ambitious commercial goals in 2023. Dexterity stated that it plans to more than double its fleet of installed robots on customer sites and triple the number of items fulfilled by Dexterity-powered robots in 2023. Recent partnerships with Dematic and Sumitomo will also expand the geographic reach of Dexterity’s robots beyond the United States to the rest of North America, Europe, and Japan by the end of 2023.
Phys.org

Program teaches US Air Force personnel the fundamentals of AI

A new academic program developed at MIT aims to teach U.S. Air and Space Forces personnel to understand and utilize artificial intelligence technologies. In a recent study which the program researchers recently shared at the IEEE Frontiers in Education Conference, the program researchers found that this approach was effective and well-received by employees with diverse backgrounds and professional roles.
The Associated Press

Kevin Shtofman Joins Cherre as Head of Innovation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, today announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as the Head of Innovation. In this new role, Kevin will be responsible for expanding Cherre’s go-to-market capabilities, global partner alliances, and long-term strategic growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005641/en/ Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as Head of Innovation. (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW YORK STATE
ffnews.com

Viktoria Ruubel joins Veriff as Managing Director of Digital Identity

Veriff, a global identity verification provider, today announced that Viktoria Ruubel has joined the company as Managing Director of Digital Identity. Ruubel will be responsible for leading the business strategy and expansion of Veriff’s core product towards a reusable digital identity platform. Ruubel brings more than twenty years of...
salestechstar.com

New Report Reveals 73% of Business Leaders View Responsible Use of Technology as Pressing Business Need

“The State of Responsible Technology,” an MIT Technology Review Insights Report sponsored by Thoughtworks, cites senior business leaders’ views. Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design, and engineering to drive digital innovation, and MIT Technology Review Insights partnered to explore how organizations understand responsible technology use, what has motivated them to adopt more responsible practices and what benefits they hope to achieve from this adoption.
Defense One

US Should Lower Barriers to Foreign Tech Talent, Experts Say

The United States must work harder to attract the world’s best science and technology experts, not succumb to fears of espionage or intellectual-property theft, policy experts said. “When you look at the costs and benefits...the risk of ‘there's Chinese scholars in somebody's laboratory’ are always outweighed by the benefits....
marktechpost.com

This Artificial Intelligence Paper Introduces AF2Complex: A Deep Learning Tool Designed To Predict The Physical Interactions of Multiple Proteins

Large, complex molecules called proteins are in charge of nearly all of the vital processes that occur within the bodies of living organisms. Because of this, although being a relatively recent field of study, protein research and engineering have emerged as fundamental. One major breakthrough in protein research was the introduction of AlphaFold and AlphaFold 2 by DeepMind, a subsidiary of Alphabet. AlphaFold is a machine learning tool that can precisely predict the three-dimensional structures of proteins. Nevertheless, despite these advancements, it is extremely challenging and time-consuming to analyze the folding and transport of biological proteins experimentally.
salestechstar.com

MIT Technology Review Releases List of 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2023

Annual list of transformative, world-changing science. Readers invited to vote for the 11th and meet the editors from 2-2:30 p.m. ET on LinkedIn Live. MIT Technology Review has announced its 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2023, featuring advances its reporters and editors predict will fundamentally change the way we live and work. The 22nd annual list recognizes important technological advances in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, climate change, space science, telemedicine, and more. The editorial package in the January/February Innovation issue of MIT Technology Review includes a poll to vote for the 11th breakthrough. The editors will host a conversation on LinkedIn Live today from 2-2:30 p.m. ET.
brytfmonline.com

Science, technology and innovation. Sergipe deserves progress in these areas. | Diego da Costa | F5 News

The Sergipe State Economic Development Project goes beyond issues related to industry, commerce and the service market. Sergipe has the potential to create jobs and promote entrepreneurship in the most diverse fields. In this short text, the focus is on two areas: Science, with an emphasis on research. technology, while developing solutions and improving infrastructure; and innovation, which are directly related to entrepreneurship. It is not possible to cooperate with these topics without mentioning the organizations that work directly with the same goals. Positive impressions show that Sergipe has all the necessary infrastructure to promote, create and achieve the results of these projects.
brytfmonline.com

An industry of mass science fraud threatens the world’s sciences |

Do you want to publish an article in a scientific journal? easy. Pay a few hundred dollars and get an item ready to ship. Portrait of the pseudoscience industry plaguing the research world. The phenomenon of scientific articles from companies that specialize in scientific misrepresentation (material mills or paper mills)...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy