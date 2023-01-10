Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
White Olive, a Greek and Turkish restaurant, opens in Midtown.Raj guleriaManhattan, NY
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Joint University Microelectronics Program launched with $250 million
The Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC), in partnership with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and industry and academic stakeholders, has announced the launch of a $250 million consortium dedicated to leap-ahead microelectronics. The Joint University Microelectronics Program 2.0 (JUMP 2.0) is an SRC-led public-private initiative that will pursue high-risk,...
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
German startup unveils the lightest and most versatile AI-supported 'power suit'
German Bionic will unveil new lightweight smart AI-powered wearable suits and products at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2023. The European robotics firm aims to further workplace safety in physically demanding jobs with its range of smart devices. "With our new wearables, we are empowering hard-working people with the tools they need to do their jobs more safely and sustainably," said a release.
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
SpaceNews.com
CAES Space Systems becomes Frontgrade Technologies
TAMPA, Fla. — CAES Space Systems, a supplier of radiation-hardened electronics, rebranded as Frontgrade Technologies Jan. 10 after being sold to private equity firm Veritas Capital. Veritas announced plans to buy the company in October for an undisclosed sum from CAES, the former electronics unit of British defense and...
3DPrint.com
MELD Spins off Metal 3D Printing Service Bureau
Just as Virginia Tech was awarded a U.S. Department of Defense grant for the purchase of an additive friction stir deposition (AFSD) system, the only commercial provider of AFSD equipment, MELD Manufacturing, has announced a strong indicator of growth. The Virginia, USA-based startup has spun out a new business dedicated to AFSD metal 3D printing services.
marktechpost.com
Latest Artificial Intelligence Research Proposes Bayesian Machine: An AI Approach That Performs Computations Based On Bayes Theorem Using Memristors
The performance of machine learning models has improved dramatically on various real-world tasks due to recent technological developments. However, most of these models need a significant amount of computational power, which makes the training and implementation of these models a difficult task. To make machine and deep learning models function more smoothly and effectively, researchers have now sought to look for several hardware alternatives.
salestechstar.com
Fujitsu Client Computing Limited Selects Blue Yonder to Transform Supply Planning and S&OP Capabilities
The ability to forecast demand accurately, plan inventory correctly and improve planner efficiency is crucial for manufacturing supply chain. That’s why Fujitsu Client Computing Limited, a leader in delivering world-changing technology, has embarked on a digital supply chain transformation journey using several Blue Yonder Planning solutions, including supply planning and sales & operations planning (S&OP) capabilities.
supplychain247.com
Dexterity hires COO to accelerate warehouse robot deployments in 2023
Dexterity, the leader in intelligent software for full task warehouse robots, today announced the hiring of Ana Pinczuk as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO, Pinczuk will lead Dexterity’s strategy, product, deployment, and operations to drive the company towards its ambitious commercial goals in 2023. Dexterity stated that it plans to more than double its fleet of installed robots on customer sites and triple the number of items fulfilled by Dexterity-powered robots in 2023. Recent partnerships with Dematic and Sumitomo will also expand the geographic reach of Dexterity’s robots beyond the United States to the rest of North America, Europe, and Japan by the end of 2023.
Phys.org
Program teaches US Air Force personnel the fundamentals of AI
A new academic program developed at MIT aims to teach U.S. Air and Space Forces personnel to understand and utilize artificial intelligence technologies. In a recent study which the program researchers recently shared at the IEEE Frontiers in Education Conference, the program researchers found that this approach was effective and well-received by employees with diverse backgrounds and professional roles.
Kevin Shtofman Joins Cherre as Head of Innovation
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, today announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as the Head of Innovation. In this new role, Kevin will be responsible for expanding Cherre’s go-to-market capabilities, global partner alliances, and long-term strategic growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005641/en/ Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as Head of Innovation. (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
Viktoria Ruubel joins Veriff as Managing Director of Digital Identity
Veriff, a global identity verification provider, today announced that Viktoria Ruubel has joined the company as Managing Director of Digital Identity. Ruubel will be responsible for leading the business strategy and expansion of Veriff’s core product towards a reusable digital identity platform. Ruubel brings more than twenty years of...
salestechstar.com
New Report Reveals 73% of Business Leaders View Responsible Use of Technology as Pressing Business Need
“The State of Responsible Technology,” an MIT Technology Review Insights Report sponsored by Thoughtworks, cites senior business leaders’ views. Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design, and engineering to drive digital innovation, and MIT Technology Review Insights partnered to explore how organizations understand responsible technology use, what has motivated them to adopt more responsible practices and what benefits they hope to achieve from this adoption.
Report for the World opens a new global call for local newsroom applications
BOSTON, JAN 12, 2023 — Report for the World once again invites independent news organizations across the globe to join its growing network of host newsroom partners, as it deepens its presence in different regions through editorial collaborations and professional development of its reporting corps. Newsrooms are invited to...
Defense One
US Should Lower Barriers to Foreign Tech Talent, Experts Say
The United States must work harder to attract the world’s best science and technology experts, not succumb to fears of espionage or intellectual-property theft, policy experts said. “When you look at the costs and benefits...the risk of ‘there's Chinese scholars in somebody's laboratory’ are always outweighed by the benefits....
Opinion: ‘DARPA for Education’ Is a Good Start. Now, Congress Must Do More
Along with an educated and skilled workforce, innovation has always been at the core of the nation’s economic competitiveness. Yet effective innovations are lacking in the field of education. American education lags far behind that of other countries, especially in STEM, with the United States ranking 30th in math. Learning loss due to the COVID-19 […]
marktechpost.com
This Artificial Intelligence Paper Introduces AF2Complex: A Deep Learning Tool Designed To Predict The Physical Interactions of Multiple Proteins
Large, complex molecules called proteins are in charge of nearly all of the vital processes that occur within the bodies of living organisms. Because of this, although being a relatively recent field of study, protein research and engineering have emerged as fundamental. One major breakthrough in protein research was the introduction of AlphaFold and AlphaFold 2 by DeepMind, a subsidiary of Alphabet. AlphaFold is a machine learning tool that can precisely predict the three-dimensional structures of proteins. Nevertheless, despite these advancements, it is extremely challenging and time-consuming to analyze the folding and transport of biological proteins experimentally.
salestechstar.com
MIT Technology Review Releases List of 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2023
Annual list of transformative, world-changing science. Readers invited to vote for the 11th and meet the editors from 2-2:30 p.m. ET on LinkedIn Live. MIT Technology Review has announced its 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2023, featuring advances its reporters and editors predict will fundamentally change the way we live and work. The 22nd annual list recognizes important technological advances in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, climate change, space science, telemedicine, and more. The editorial package in the January/February Innovation issue of MIT Technology Review includes a poll to vote for the 11th breakthrough. The editors will host a conversation on LinkedIn Live today from 2-2:30 p.m. ET.
brytfmonline.com
Science, technology and innovation. Sergipe deserves progress in these areas. | Diego da Costa | F5 News
The Sergipe State Economic Development Project goes beyond issues related to industry, commerce and the service market. Sergipe has the potential to create jobs and promote entrepreneurship in the most diverse fields. In this short text, the focus is on two areas: Science, with an emphasis on research. technology, while developing solutions and improving infrastructure; and innovation, which are directly related to entrepreneurship. It is not possible to cooperate with these topics without mentioning the organizations that work directly with the same goals. Positive impressions show that Sergipe has all the necessary infrastructure to promote, create and achieve the results of these projects.
brytfmonline.com
An industry of mass science fraud threatens the world’s sciences |
Do you want to publish an article in a scientific journal? easy. Pay a few hundred dollars and get an item ready to ship. Portrait of the pseudoscience industry plaguing the research world. The phenomenon of scientific articles from companies that specialize in scientific misrepresentation (material mills or paper mills)...
