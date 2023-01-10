Read full article on original website
BBC
Lay-by drug dealer jailed
A drug dealer has been jailed for more than five years after being caught hiding cocaine near a lay-by. Police said Joel Jacobi, 27, of no fixed abode, had been acting suspiciously on the edge of a field near Brecon in August. Officers found up to £15,300 worth of cocaine...
Caroline Crouch killed by Greek husband because of his drug smuggling, father claims
The father of Caroline Crouch, the British woman who was murdered by her Greek helicopter pilot husband as she lay asleep in their Athens home, has claimed his daughter died because her self-confessed killer got involved in drug smuggling. Speaking publicly for the first time, David Crouch, 79, said his...
Killer who stopped to buy pasty on way to stab ex-lover to death is jailed
A killer who stopped to buy a pasty on his way to stab a mother-of-three to death has been jailed. John Jessop, 26, was in a brief relationship with Clair Ablewhite, 47, but it ended due to concerns about the age gap. A week later, he cycled around 17 miles from his home in Newark, Nottinghamshire to attack Ms Ablewhite in her Colston Bassett home. Jessop, of Sherwood Avenue, pleaded guilty to murder at a previous hearing and was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 17 years and eight months at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.The court was...
Youth guilty of stab murder glorified in drill rap video
A youth has been found guilty of the murder of a boy in a gang ride-out glorified in a drill rap video.Bubacar Jabbie Dukureh, 17, who was known as Buba, was walking back to his home in Walthamstow, east London, when he was attacked by five teenagers on the evening of October 23 2020, the Old Bailey heard.Buba, who was alone, was stabbed through the chest and collapsed in his front garden in a pool of blood.A resident of Westbury Road raised the alarm and police and medics arrived but Buba could not be saved and he was pronounced dead at...
‘Sleepover’ killer admits murdering partner, three children and raping girl as she lay dying
A quadruple killer has admitted to murdering his pregnant partner, her two children and one of their friends during a sleepover where he also raped one of the dying girls. Damien Bendallpleaded guilty to the murder of 35-year-old Terri Harris and her children 11-year-old Lacey Bennett and 13-year-old John Paul Bennett, as well as Lacey’s 11-year-old friend Connie Gent, last year. A court heard how the 32-year-old raped Lacey as she lay dying from head wounds he inflicted with a hammer at the house in Killamarsh near Sheffield.Prosecutor Louis Mably KC said he carried out “brutal, vicious and cruel...
Mexican cartel leader dies in shootout after mass jail break
MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - An escaped Mexican cartel kingpin known as "El Neto" died after a shootout early on Thursday, four days after he fled prison in a violent mass break-out, authorities said.
Inside Jamaican tourist hotspot plagued by heavily armed gangs where Brit trainer was gunned down in ‘ordered hit’
BEFORE the fatal shooting of Brit Sean Patterson this week a violent war between heavily armed gangs and cops has plagued the idyllic Jamaican town of St James. The 33-year-old personal trainer's death is the first in the Montego Bay parish this year after the town was dubbed Jamaica's murder capital in 2022.
Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery
The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
Veterinarian feared she was being followed before she shot dead two officers and was killed by return fire
A veterinarian who fatally shot two Mississippi police officers at a motel was killed by gunfire from one of the officers, authorities revealed after initial reports suggested she died by suicide. Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, shot and killed Bay St Louis Police Sgt Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, on Wednesday morning while inside her car with her eight-year-old daughter.Investigators initially reported that Anderson shot the officers before turning the gun on herself. However, that narrative changed with an update from Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday. Mr Tindell said that body-camera footage, autopsies and other...
Two Florida women arrested after allegedly running 'traveling drug roadshow'
Two Florida women will face years behind bars after attempting to sell illegal drugs in South Florida, according to authorities. They were arrested on drug charges Friday.
‘You’re Not Going to Say Nothing?’: Grandfather Lashes Out in Court at Son, Who Allegedly Dismembered Infant Granddaughter
As an accused murderer in Connecticut briefly appeared in court on Wednesday, someone called out to him in outrage. That person was his father, according to News 12 Connecticut. “You’re not going to say nothing?” the man told defendant Christopher Francisquini, 31, in obvious distress. “Chris! You’re not going to...
Woman arrested after elevator CCTV footage shows her assaulting domestic worker
A woman in India’s Uttar Pradesh state has been arrested on charges of assaulting and holding her domestic help hostage after a video surfaced on social media showing her dragging the worker out of an elevator.On Wednesday, a police case was filed after CCTV footage showed the 20-year-old worker being forcibly dragged inside an elevator at a high-rise building in Noida.“Shefali Koul, who lives in the Cleo County society in Sector 121, was held on Wednesday evening from her residence,” a police spokesperson was quoted as saying to news agency Press Trust of India.Ms Koul, who is a lawyer,...
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.
Danielle Harkins told students to ‘cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Photo byDaily Unsolved Mysteries. In 2012, a 35-year-old school teacher, Danielle Harkins, near St. Petersburg, Florida, began acting strangely after she took interest in demonic rituals.
msn.com
Prison where 3 guards had flings with inmates is 'UK's cushiest jail'
Slide 1 of 16: A 'modern' prison where three female guards had flings with inmates allows prisoners to have phones in their rooms, send emails, and even have their own laptops. Shamed prison staff Jennifer Gavan, 27, Ayshea Gunn, 27, and Emily Watson, 26, have all been jailed within the last three years for sparking relationships with prisoners at £250 ($300) million super prison HMP Berwyn in Wrexham, North Wales, which houses Category C adult male offenders.
Cops stumble on eerie snow-covered car graveyard in hidden woodland full of ‘stolen vehicles’
AN EERIE car graveyard littered with burnt-out old motors has been discovered by police in woodland. The snow-covered lot turned out to be an old dumping ground for thieves to ditch stolen vehicles. Off-road bike police officers made the chilling find while patrolling Buck Wood, near Sheffield city centre. Three...
Elderly homeowner stands ground and shoots armed robber during home invasion
An elderly man in Wisconsin shot and killed an alleged armed robber Tuesday during a home invasion attempt after he was followed home.
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
Pharma executive found dead hours after Supreme Court weighs in on sentence for killing autistic son
A pharma millionaire who was convicted of manslaughter of her eight-year-old autistic son in 2014 was found dead in her home, hours after the Supreme Court revoked her bail.Gigi Jordan, 62, was discovered dead around 12.30am on Friday at her apartment in Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn. The police are investigating the death as suspected suicide.Jordan was convicted of manslaughtering her son Jude Mirra in February 2010 in a room of Peninsula Hotel in Manhattan. She gave her autistic son a deadly cocktail of painkillers, speeling pills, and tranquilisers mixed with juice and alcohol before she attempted to take her own...
Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say
A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
Victim's Skull Exposed After Man Chews Face and Ear in Attack: Police
Police said the suspect, who allegedly attacked the elderly man, initially gave his name as "El Baker."
