Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Caregiver for missing 4-year-old Cyril girl appears in court

ANADARKO, Okla. — A caregiver for a missing 4-year-old girl in Cyril appeared in an Arizona court Friday, but a second caregiver's court appearance didn't happen. Alysia Adams, who was arrested on two charges of child neglect relating to Athena Brownfield and her 5-year-old sister, was supposed to have her first court appearance in Caddo County Friday. At the discretion of the district attorney and the judge, the appearance was postponed, and a bond has not been set.
CYRIL, OK
KOCO

State Superintendent Ryan Walters orders staff to investigate 2 teachers accused of indoctrination

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters ordered his staff to investigate two teachers he claims are "indoctrinating" students. "I have instructed my staff to immediately begin the processes to hold the two teachers accountable who actively violated state law, admitted to violating state law, to indoctrinate our kids," Walters said in a video he posted to social media. "We will not allow the indoctrination of Oklahoma students here in the state of Oklahoma, and I, as the state superintendent and the Department of Education, will do everything within our power to not allow our kids to be indoctrinated by far-left radicals and to hold those accountable who have done so."
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Stitt signs executive order for Child Welfare Task Force

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order to start a new Child Welfare Task Force, to help children deal with issues with their biological parents and foster kids who are in the system. "Get some more services to these parents," said Amy Martens,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Person arrested after firing shots in Oklahoma City overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person has been arrested after firing several shots in Oklahoma City overnight. Around 3:20 a.m., Oklahoma City police said an officer was patrolling near the intersection of Lyrewood Lane and Wilshire Boulevard when another car approached. Police said the officer saw the muzzle flash and heard around three to four shots as the person fired shots into the air.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police respond to scene of possible shots fired in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — Police responded to a scene of possible shots fired in Norman. On Sunday, officials responded to a scene near 12thAvenue Northeast and East Rock Creek Road where possible shots were fired. Police on scene told KOCO 5 no one was injured. KOCO 5 will provide updates...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma psychiatrist explains why children have become suspects in violent crimes

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma psychiatrist explained why children have recently become suspects in violent crimes. It has been a headline in several states this past week, and many families are looking to address the problems surrounding it. KOCO 5 spoke with Dr. Britta Ostermeyer, the chief of psychiatry at OU Health, who explained why these things may happen and what can be done to help prevent them in the future.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

OHP helps search lakes in Cyril area for missing Athena Brownfield

CYRIL, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped search lakes in the Cyril area for missing Athena Brownfield. At 8 p.m. Saturday, residents will gather at City Hall for a candlelight vigil for the 4-year-old. This comes after the arrest of Athena’s caretakers, who are both facing charges of child neglect.
CYRIL, OK

