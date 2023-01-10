Read full article on original website
‘I know that I’m glad that our enemy is dead,’ Oklahoma executes 8th death row inmate since resuming lethal injections
Oklahoma carried out its 8th execution on Thursday since the state resumed executions in 2021.
Former Arkansas Governor’s son arrested, facing felony charge
The charge of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm is a Class Y felony that is punishable by up to 10 to 40 years or life in prison. There is no bond set at this time.
KOCO
Funeral procession held, K9 laid to rest in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A funeral procession was held and a K9 was laid to rest in Oklahoma City. K9 Potter was laid to rest at Rock Knoll Animal Hospital. He served as a military K9 in Afghanistan and in the United States. A memorial will be set up at...
Oklahoma Grand Jury Indicts Tulsa Lawyer On Multiple Charges Of Rape, Witness Intimidation
An Oklahoma grand jury has indicted a Tulsa lawyer on multiple charges of rape and witness intimidation. The six-count indictment alleges Jeff Krigel sexually assaulted at least two women in 2011 and 2015. The grand jury also alleges he distributed obscene material by publishing a photo of a woman's private...
KOCO
Caregiver for missing 4-year-old Cyril girl appears in court
ANADARKO, Okla. — A caregiver for a missing 4-year-old girl in Cyril appeared in an Arizona court Friday, but a second caregiver's court appearance didn't happen. Alysia Adams, who was arrested on two charges of child neglect relating to Athena Brownfield and her 5-year-old sister, was supposed to have her first court appearance in Caddo County Friday. At the discretion of the district attorney and the judge, the appearance was postponed, and a bond has not been set.
Spiritual advisor for Oklahoma death row inmate banned from witnessing execution, wants governor to intervene
In less than 48 hours, Oklahoma will execute its first death row inmate of 2023.
KOCO
State Superintendent Ryan Walters orders staff to investigate 2 teachers accused of indoctrination
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters ordered his staff to investigate two teachers he claims are "indoctrinating" students. "I have instructed my staff to immediately begin the processes to hold the two teachers accountable who actively violated state law, admitted to violating state law, to indoctrinate our kids," Walters said in a video he posted to social media. "We will not allow the indoctrination of Oklahoma students here in the state of Oklahoma, and I, as the state superintendent and the Department of Education, will do everything within our power to not allow our kids to be indoctrinated by far-left radicals and to hold those accountable who have done so."
blackchronicle.com
Two new proposed city ordinances seek to target homelessness in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Council Member is proposing two new ordinances this Tuesday targeting homelessness in Oklahoma City. Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher will be proposing a trespassing and encampment ordinance this week. KFOR broke down the documents that include his plans. The two new proposed...
KTEN.com
Stitt signs executive order for Child Welfare Task Force
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order to start a new Child Welfare Task Force, to help children deal with issues with their biological parents and foster kids who are in the system. "Get some more services to these parents," said Amy Martens,...
Second suspect arrested in connection with missing OK girl
A second suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the disappearance of a four-year-old girl in Oklahoma.
KOCO
Person arrested after firing shots in Oklahoma City overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person has been arrested after firing several shots in Oklahoma City overnight. Around 3:20 a.m., Oklahoma City police said an officer was patrolling near the intersection of Lyrewood Lane and Wilshire Boulevard when another car approached. Police said the officer saw the muzzle flash and heard around three to four shots as the person fired shots into the air.
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmaker, veteran rejects resolution to stop Ukranian troops from training in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma state lawmakers responded after one of their colleagues said he wants to block Ukrainian troops from training in Oklahoma. The U.S. Department of Defense said 100 Ukrainian troops are expected to arrive at Fort Sill next week to begin training on the Patriot Defense System.
KOCO
Police respond to scene of possible shots fired in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. — Police responded to a scene of possible shots fired in Norman. On Sunday, officials responded to a scene near 12thAvenue Northeast and East Rock Creek Road where possible shots were fired. Police on scene told KOCO 5 no one was injured. KOCO 5 will provide updates...
chickashatoday.com
FEDERAL PROSECUTORS AGGRESSIVELY PURSUING THOSE WHO LIE IN CONNECTION WITH FIREARM TRANSACTIONS
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Western District of Oklahoma is aggressively seeking to keep firearms out of the wrong hands by pursuing those who lie in connection with gun purchases. Several recent cases charged in federal court highlight these efforts. Federal law prohibits knowingly making any false statement in connection...
KOCO
First on KOCO 5: Video shows court appearance of man connected to missing 4-year-old girl
A male caregiver for a missing 4-year-old girl in Cyril is facing charges of murder in the first degree and child neglect. Ivon Adams appeared in court for the first time Friday in Arizona, days after a search began for Athena Brownfield. “So it looks like you have a warrant...
Arrest made in Cyril missing girl case as search continues
As the search for four-year old Athena Brownfield continues, OSBI announced the first perceivable break in the case Thursday, with the arrest of a caretaker.
KOCO
Oklahoma psychiatrist explains why children have become suspects in violent crimes
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma psychiatrist explained why children have recently become suspects in violent crimes. It has been a headline in several states this past week, and many families are looking to address the problems surrounding it. KOCO 5 spoke with Dr. Britta Ostermeyer, the chief of psychiatry at OU Health, who explained why these things may happen and what can be done to help prevent them in the future.
Death Penalty Phase Begins For Hawaii Prisoner In Arizona
FLORENCE, Arizona — A Hawaii prison inmate facing the death penalty in Arizona was described by his lawyer Tuesday as a talented artist who suffered from an extremely traumatic childhood, including an accident that left him horribly burned. Defense lawyer Jack Early also told an Arizona jury that convicted...
KOCO
Motorcyclist hit by car, taken to hospital in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Sunday evening in Oklahoma City. A person was riding a motorcycle down Southwest 29th Street just before 8 p.m. when he lost control and crashed. The motorcyclist was then hit by an oncoming vehicle.
KOCO
OHP helps search lakes in Cyril area for missing Athena Brownfield
CYRIL, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped search lakes in the Cyril area for missing Athena Brownfield. At 8 p.m. Saturday, residents will gather at City Hall for a candlelight vigil for the 4-year-old. This comes after the arrest of Athena’s caretakers, who are both facing charges of child neglect.
