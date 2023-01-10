ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

Terry L. Decker

Terry Lee Decker, 67, of Springfield, formerly of Marysville, passed away unexpectedly, January 10th, 2023, at her residence. She was born October 7, 1955, in Mount Gilead, Ohio, to Jerry Lee Decker and Elizabeth A. “Betty Ann” Ramey, and was a 1974 graduate of Fairbanks High School. Post high school, Terry lived in Tampa, Florida, for a time, and developed a great love for cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. An avid music listener, she could often be found scouting out garage sales looking for the next coolest item to add to her favorite things. Most of all, Terry lived for loving her family. She was a very proud daughter and sister, but most especially an aunt who was thrilled to spend her time with her nieces and nephews. She loved them dearly.
Mike Justice Receives His Captain’s Bars

After being a member of the Union County Sheriff’s Office for over three decades, Lieutenant Mike Justice was promoted to Captain of the Patrol Division Thursday, with Sheriff Jamie Patton citing Capt. Justice’s leadership and commitment to the USCO and the Union County community as a whole as a reason for the promotion.
Giant Lizards Found At Union County Fairgrounds

MARYSVILLE – For six hours Saturday and another six hours Sunday, the Union County Fairgrounds, 845 N. Main St., will turn back the clock 175 million years – give or take a few million on either side – and again become home to the creatures that roamed the Earth at that time. These really big lizards known to us today as dinosaurs.
Marysville City Council Finance Committee Meeting Cancelled

Because of a lack of agenda items, the Marysville City Council’s Finance Committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 17 has been cancelled. The next regularly scheduled meeting the Finance Committee will take place Monday, February 27 at 5:30 p.m., prior to the Marysville City Council meeting. At the Feb....
