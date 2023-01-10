Terry Lee Decker, 67, of Springfield, formerly of Marysville, passed away unexpectedly, January 10th, 2023, at her residence. She was born October 7, 1955, in Mount Gilead, Ohio, to Jerry Lee Decker and Elizabeth A. “Betty Ann” Ramey, and was a 1974 graduate of Fairbanks High School. Post high school, Terry lived in Tampa, Florida, for a time, and developed a great love for cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. An avid music listener, she could often be found scouting out garage sales looking for the next coolest item to add to her favorite things. Most of all, Terry lived for loving her family. She was a very proud daughter and sister, but most especially an aunt who was thrilled to spend her time with her nieces and nephews. She loved them dearly.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO