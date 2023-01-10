Reggie Bush named to College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Reggie Bush will always be one of the best players in the history of college football.

After a terrific career at USC, he went on to the NFL. While his NFL career might not have panned out the way everybody expected (though he did win a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints), there is no denying that the talent he brought to the field was one of the best of his generation.

The accolades continue to come for Bush (and maybe one day he will get his Heisman Trophy back).

Now, Reggie Bush is part of the 2023 Class of the College Football Hall of Fame.

This is a well-deserved honor for one of the best ever to play college football.

Bush finished fifth in the Heisman voting in 2004 and then won the award in 2005.

He was the second overall pick in the 2006 NFL draft, and his college numbers are eye-popping.

In his final season in Los Angeles with the Trojans, Bush ran wild for 1,740 yards on 200 carries and 16 touchdowns. He added another 37 receptions and 478 yards with two scores and had a punt return for a touchdown.

We have seen plenty of electric college football players before and after Bush, but now he will be enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Maybe one day the NCAA will give him his Heisman back.