ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossip

Rihanna Launches Savage x Fenty Game Day Collection Ahead Of Super Bowl Halftime Show

By Rebecah Jacobs
Bossip
Bossip
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z37lQ_0k9co13100

Rihanna isn’t just performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, she’s keeping the rest of us cute for the big game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sGlXJ_0k9co13100

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

In preparation for what might be the biggest performance of her career, Rihanna has released a new Savage x Fenty collection for the big day.

The Savage x Fenty Game Day collection is available on the brand’s website now, but, unsurprisingly, items are selling out fast. The surprise collection includes Rih’s version of jerseys, hoodies, and beanies, which are all perfect to wear when you head out to your local Super Bowl viewing party.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA (@savagexfenty)

The piece getting the most attention, though, is a T-shirt that reads, “Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever.” On the inside of the shirt is a photo of Rihanna herself in a football helmet, which fans can flip up and wear over their head, as demonstrated on the website.

Savage x Fenty teased the new collection on Instagram over the weekend, joking once again about there being some football game happening around Rih’s performance, writing, “A @badgalriri concert during a football game? Say less.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA (@savagexfenty)

The limited-edition 17-piece collection comes five weeks ahead of Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime show. Prices range from $32.95-$112.95 for non-VIP members ($24.95 and up for VIP members) and sizes include XXS to 4X.

According to reports from WWD , Rih will also launch a three-day “Game Day” pop-up shop in Los Angeles from Jan. 27-29 where customers will be able to shop the entire collection in a football-themed store.

Leading up to the big game, the new mom is keeping details of her halftime show under wraps. She told ET in November: “I can’t believe I even said yes. It was one of those things that even when I announced it, I was like, ‘OK, I can’t take it back. Now, it’s like final.’”

She continued, “The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it’s an entertainer’s dream to be on a stage like that,” she added. “But it’s nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody’s watching. And they’re rooting for you. And I want to get it right.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA (@savagexfenty)

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Finally Share Photos Of Their Baby Boy

Finally, we get to see mogul Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky’s baby boy. After much anticipation and seeing the new parents out and a bout the world wondered—when would we get to see the golden child? While we still don’t know the baby’s name we are happy just to see this little muffin.
Bossip

Rihanna Shares First Picture & Video Of Son With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky still haven’t revealed the name of their first child, but they’ve finally shared the first look at the adorable 6-month-old. The first photos of Rih & Rocky’s little bundle of joy come to us courtesy of Hollywood Unlocked, who shared a carousel of pictures of the baby on Saturday morning.
hypebeast.com

Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 "Mecha Mewtwo" Custom

To round out the year, Andrew Chiou has introduced another Pokémon-inspired Air Jordan 4 concept, this time taking visual cues from “Mecha Mewtwo.” The new AJ4 follows two similar concepts inspired by viewer-favorite Pokémons Snorlax and Shiny Charizard. Using a pair of Nike x Off-White™ Air...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Release Date Delayed

This Jordan 4 pays homage to another Jumpman silhouette. Over the last three years, fans have seen a lot from the Air Jordan 5. Back in 2020, this sneaker celebrated its 30th anniversary, which led to a whole lot of new offerings. Additionally, this sneaker got a bunch of retros. Overall, it was a huge celebration, and that celebration has continued throughout the 2020s.
Elle

Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut

We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner's Fishnet Catsuit Is Sheer From Head to Toe

Kylie Jenner celebrated New Year's Eve in style, sporting the very same sheer, mesh Alaïa catsuit that Cardi B rocked in Miami at the end of November. Though she did branch out with a champagne-toned Mugler outfit for her mother's annual Christmas party, the 25-year-old has been sticking diligently to her all-black wardrobe since Paris Fashion Week.
HollywoodLife

50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere

50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
Footwear News

Ciara Celebrates Russell Wilson’s Broncos Win in Cozy Game Day Style & Nike Sneakers With Her Kids

Ciara and her children appeared in cozy style to cheer on her husband Russell Wilson at the Denver Broncos game on Sunday. The NFL team, which Wilson plays quarterback for, beat the Chargers 31-28. Ciara uploaded a boomerang-style video on Instagram with her three children — Future Zahir Wilburn, Sienna Princess Wilson and Win Harrison Wilson — as they showed support for Wilson on the football field. “Football is Family,” Ciara captioned the post along with a football and red heart emoji. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) The group appears all smiles in the quick clip and...
DENVER, CO
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Insanely Elaborate Holiday Lights Outside Her $36M LA Home: Video

Kylie Jenner‘s home is lighting up the Los Angeles sky with thousands of twinkling lights, a new TikTok video (seen below) by Celebrity Front Yards has revealed. The video shows the lights by driving past the front of the 25-year-old makeup mogul’s $36 million Holmby Hills mansion. Strands of lights covered nearly every surface possible of her house aside from the ground, with lights wrapped around trees and bushes, and cascading down security walls. Strands also hung from her roof like shimmering icicles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Yaya Mayweather Shares NBA YoungBoy Quote In Photo Series

Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy share a 1-year-old son. Yaya Mayweather is celebrating the new year by dropping a photo series on Instagram. Posing in a pink crop top and jeans, the 22-year-old captioned it, “Too many people watching me bye.”. NBA Youngboy, who shares a son with Mayweather,...
LOUISIANA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami & Diddy Share Romantic New Year’s Eve Photo Dump

Shawty Wop and Sean Combs are having themselves a real bad NYE. Yung Miami and Diddy – no one leaves the world more confused with their romantic antics than these two. We’ve seen the duo attend lavish parties and travel to the tropics together. Still, they maintain their respective single status.
People

Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video

Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Yung Miami On New Year’s Eve

Rapper Caresha ‘Yung Miami’ Brownlee, who we all know from the duo, City Girls was spotted on New Year’s Eve at Diddy’s Yacht Party in St. Barths. She was quoted as saying on her instagram page, Another 365 days around the world with you Happy New Year? She’s been getting a lot of slack lately because her fans was questioning her boo’s loyalty because it was revealed that Diddy just had a baby by someone else and he was spotted out with ANOTHER female too. Diddy is a complete mess but do you boo lol!
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Release Update

The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” now has a new release date. Michael Jordan made the Air Jordan 6 famous back in 1991. A lot of this had to do with the fact that he won his first NBA title that year. The Jordan 6 was the shoe he was wearing when he did it, and since that time, fans have fawned over this offering.
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy