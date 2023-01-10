Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Related
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
DeAndre Hopkins Reportedly Wants to be Traded to These Two Teams
The Arizona Cardinals are all but set to offload wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason. According to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, Hopkins has two teams in mind.
NFL World Shocked By The Condoleezza Rice Suggestion
Eventually, Roger Goodell will have to step aside from his role as the commissioner of the NFL. Although that day hasn't come yet, a former Secretary of State has been named as a possible replacement. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Kevin Warren and Condoleezza Rice ...
Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor
The Miami Dolphins seemed to find the perfect coach for Tua Tagovailoa when they hired Mike McDaniel, but that does not necessarily mean they would pass up an opportunity to pursue arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Tom Brady was linked to the Dolphins last offseason at around the time he briefly retired. The... The post Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Steelers Dan Rooney Regretted Waiving Franco Harris In 1984 And The Surprising Way He Would Have Done It Differently
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most successful franchises in the history of the NFL using a model of doing things established by Dan Rooney. He learned about both life and football from his father, the legendary “Chief” Art Rooney who founded the Steelers franchise. He passed those lessons onto his son Art Rooney II, who has overseen the Steelers to a successful 20-plus year run. One could argue that Dan Rooney is the greatest Steeler of them all, but as great as he was, he was not infallible and admitted to three major regrets during his tenure as Steelers President with none larger than the decision to waive Franco Harris in 1984.
Ex-Patriots star again emerging as popular head coach candidate
Former New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo received a lot of buzz a year ago as a potential head coach candidate, and he has become a popular name once again in the current hiring cycle. The Carolina Panthers have requested an interview with Mayo, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Mayo has been a... The post Ex-Patriots star again emerging as popular head coach candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Report: Former Dallas Cowboys Player Signs With NFC East Rival
Wide receiver James Washington was a casualty of the Dallas Cowboys signing veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton last month. On Jan. 4, the Cowboys cut Washington, who was playing his first season with the team. But it turns out Washington may still get a chance to taste the playoffs. Tom Pelissero of ...
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Predicts the Results of NFL Wild Card Weekend
Watch Colin Cowherd make his predictions for the upcoming Wild Card Weekend going into an NFL playoffs where Tom Brady and the Bucs are lurking as an enigmatic division champion, the Bills are looking to finally climb Mount Kansas City, the Cowboys are trying to make it back to their first conference championship game since 1996, the Jaguars and Giants are trying to prove themselves as legitimate contenders not only this season but in the future, Lamar Jackson is looking to finally prove himself as a $50 million per year player [if he hasn’t already], and the 49ers and Bengals will shoot for their familiar perches as conference champions.
Yardbarker
Steelers Superfan Lobbies For Team To Pursue Three-Time Pro Bowl LT In Free Agency And It Might Be Working
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line has taken a step back over the past few years. After the retirements of guys like Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro, and others, it hasn’t been the same. Rightfully so, as those were perennial All-Pro guys that aren’t easy to replace. It was the team’s biggest issue in 2021. They addressed that in the off-season by signing Mason Cole and James Daniels, who happened to be the team’s best linemen in 2022.
Chris Simms: Mac Jones went behind Bill Belichick’s back to fix offense
Mac Jones reportedly attempted to take matters into his own hands to fix a sputtering Patriots offense. According to NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk analyst Chris Simms, Jones went behind Bill Belichick’s back in search of solutions. Mike Florio, who hosted the segment with Simms, said that Belichick made “Jones aware of it,” causing the outside conversations to stop during an 8-9 season that ended without a postseason berth. “Mac Jones wasn’t happy,” Simms said Tuesday on “Pro Football Talk.” “He was telling people he wasn’t happy. He was calling people about, ‘Hey, can you help us with ideas and do...
Report: Sean McVay makes decision about his future
All the rumors surrounding Sean McVay appear to have been much ado about nothing. McVay informed members of the Rams that he will remain with the team, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported on Friday. Sean McVay informed members of the Rams organization that he will be staying on as the head coach, per sources. — Dianna... The post Report: Sean McVay makes decision about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
EA Sports to remove CPR touchdown celebration from 'Madden NFL 23' following Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
Video game publisher EA Sports will remove a touchdown celebration from "Madden NFL 23" that showed players giving each other CPR in the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest in Week 17. The celebration existed in the game already, but EA Sports said it will release a software update soon to eliminate it from the most recent version of the popular video game.
NBC announces big Al Michaels news ahead of NFL playoffs
Many NFL fans were disappointed when Al Michaels left NBC to join Amazon this season, but the legendary broadcaster is returning to his old role for one game. NBC announced this week that Michaels will be the play-by-play announcer for Saturday night’s wild-card game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Tony Dungy will... The post NBC announces big Al Michaels news ahead of NFL playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patriots make unprecedented move with Jerod Mayo
The New England Patriots made an unprecedented move on Thursday involving Jerod Mayo. The Patriots announced that they have begun contract extensions with Mayo on a long-term deal. The team also said they plan to begin interviewing offensive coordinator candidates next week. Unprecedented: The #Patriots announce they are working toward keeping Jerod Mayo and that... The post Patriots make unprecedented move with Jerod Mayo appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
News4Jax.com
Titans fan recovering after suffering cardiac arrest following Jaguars game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Their story has gotten the attention of both teams — and players from the Jaguars and Titans are praying for a speedy recovery. A Tennessee Titans fan went into cardiac arrest hours after the Saturday game versus the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field, and her husband said she was rushed into intensive care.
2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Bears don't go QB in first round, but rival Packers do
The offseason is here for over half of the league, which means a whole lot of fans will be turning their attention to the 2023 NFL draft and the leadup to it. There are a handful of quarterbacks that might go in the first round, but a pair of defensive linemen have a great chance to get the festivities started with the first overall pick.
Tim Benz: Steelers need to decide how real its offensive line improvement truly was
In a way, I feel bad for the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive linemen. For one, the fans and media were all so certain that the offensive line was the Steelers’ weakest link that it wasn’t until early November that the public stopped holding the unit responsible for everything that was going wrong with the team. And it wasn’t until after the bye that the group started to get credit for being, well, pretty decent, actually.
FOX43.com
Pittsburgh headed in right direction for 2023 | Locked On Steelers
Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers avoided a losing season for a 16th straight year. But at 9-8 with missing playoffs, is the franchise headed in the right direction?
Comments / 0