Man, 33, dies in head-on crash with car going wrong direction on exit ramp
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 33-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash overnight Sunday in Columbus. According to Columbus police, Newark resident Erickson Francois was driving his Honda just after 3:30 a.m. going south on Interstate 270. As Francois entered the exit ramp going east toward the merge with State Route 161, a BMW, […]
10TV
Man killed in Marion County fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a structure fire in Marion County Saturday night, according to the Scioto Valley Fire Department. The fire began at 17 South High Street, next to J.C.'s Pizza in LaRue just before 8:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the fire department said the fire was contained after several hours.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Serious Vehicle Crash with Ejection in Circleville
Circleville – Emergency services are heading to a single-vehicle crash with Ejection in Circleville around 2:45 pm. According to early reports the vehicle rolled over and a person was ejected in the area of Kingston Pike and Barthmas park. Several people are on the scene now with a man who is breathing but were thrown into the field away from his vehicle.
2 people hospitalized following accident in Logan County
HUNTSVILLE — Two people are hospitalized following an accident in Logan County Friday afternoon, according to the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. >>‘Shocked more than anything else;’ Some Honda workers hundreds of dollars short after payroll error. Troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash...
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – January 12, 2023
While on patrol, a deputy checked a suspicious vehicle parked at a church in the 10000 block of Jerome Road. After further investigation, a passenger in the vehicle, Matthew L. Cossin, age 39 of Columbus was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and permitting drug abuse in a vehicle. The driver, Jackqueline L. Angelson, age 41 of Plain City was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. Drugs were found in the vehicle and additional charges are under review. Cossin and Angelson were transported to the Tri County Regional Jail and a report was taken, #23-0044.
1 transported to Miami Valley Hospital after car-truck crash on I-75 SB
DAYTON — One person was transported to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 southbound Sunday morning. Dayton Police were called to Interstate 75 southbound near S Edwin C Moses Boulevard at around 7:30 a.m. after a Toyota Camry crashed into a box truck, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.
Crews respond to Riverside house fire
Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected to correct the injuries. We regret the error. DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — At house fire took place in Riverside on Saturday. According to Riverside dispatch, fire crews were dispatched at 10:11 a.m. and are working to put out a house fire. Crews from multiple jurisdictions are on scene […]
One dead, three injured in multi-car crash in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A multi-car crash injured three people and turned fatal for another early Friday morning in central Columbus. Columbus police reported that a multi-car crash was called in at 12:38 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of 17th Avenue and Cleveland Avenue in the South Linden neighborhood. According to the report a […]
2 teens with handguns arrested after large fight at Ohio mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teens allegedly carrying fully loaded handguns were arrested after a fight involving more than 40 juveniles at an Ohio mall on Saturday, authorities said. The two 17-year-old boys were arrested after the fracas broke out on the first floor of Easton Town Center, according to...
wktn.com
Logan County Crash Injuries Two People Wednesday Morning
Two people were injured in a crash that occurred on US 33 at State Route 274 in Logan County Wednesday morning. According to a release from the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 55 year old Michael Pfeiffer, of Russells Point, was driving east on 33 and slowed for traffic.
sciotopost.com
Madison County – Drive-By Easter Shooting Murderer Convicted
Madison – A trial for murder has convicted a man who killed on Easter Sunday. On April 17, 2022, at approximately 8:45 a.m. the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Village of South Solon on the report of shots being fired from a vehicle. As deputies were en route, information was learned that a vehicle had pulled into the Jefferson Township Fire Department in Fayette County with a victim who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound. Despite administering life-saving techniques the victim was pronounced deceased by the Fayette County Coroner. It was determined that the shooting occurred in the Village of South Solon.
‘He was throwing up all his blood,’ 911 caller says in panic just before man died in Dayton shooting
DAYTON — Recently obtained 911 calls illustrated the panic among bystanders as they watched and attempted to help a man who was shot outside of a Dayton apartment complex on Danner Avenue early Saturday morning. The man would eventually be declared dead at the scene. News Center 7 previously...
WHIZ
Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.
Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
myfox28columbus.com
Woman killed in single-car crash in Scioto County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was killed following a car crash in Scioto County on Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The deadly accident happened just before 8 p.m. along State Route 348. OSHP officials said 65-year-old Cynthia Vanhoose was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue when...
Truck crashes into home in Vandalia
VANDALIA — One person suffered minor injuries after a truck crashed into a home in Vandalia Friday. Around 11 a.m., crews were called to respond to a report of a crash in the area of Foley Drive and Donora Drive, Vandalia Fire Chief Chad Follick said. Upon arrival, crews...
Columbus man shot, killed in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after police said he was shot in Chillicothe. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr., 23, was found Tuesday afternoon on North Plaza Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Police said […]
WLWT 5
Dayton police searching for missing Dayton woman after car found in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Dayton Police Department is looking for a missing woman after her vehicle was found with her belongings still inside of it in Middletown. According to police, 30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, leaving the apartment of her ex-boyfriend in Trotwood, Ohio.
Sidney camper fire spreads, kills 3 pets
Crews ensured all the residents got out safely and quickly extinguished the blaze. However, the release states that two dogs and a cat did not escape the camper.
Man killed during attempted burglary ID’d
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the man killed after attempting to steal from a Harrison Township business on Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Larry Swain and a juvenile girl were breaking into the Boost Mobile at 3801 Dixie Drive. Police said a resident in an upstairs apartment confronted Swain, […]
peakofohio.com
Kenton man arrested on felony drug charge
A Kenton man was arrested on a felony drug charge Tuesday night. Bellefontaine Police were clearing a call at the Heritage Court Apartment Complex and observed a male carrying property out of the building and putting it into a gray Dodge Durango. When the male, later identified as Jason Wyomic,...
