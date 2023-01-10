ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
47 Years Ago: ‘Wanted! The Outlaws’ Is Released

In 1976, some of Music City's most eccentric, outside-the-box artists turned the town upside down, staging a commercial revolution against the Nashville establishment that resulted in a paradigm shift in country music. Ironically, they didn't even mean to do it. Wanted! The Outlaws wasn't an album project that any of...
Inaugural Hello From the Hills Benefit Brings Songs, Stories and Surprises to Nashville’s City Winery [REVIEW + PHOTOS]

Tyler Childers and Jason Isbell were among the top singer-songwriters who took the stage for a special benefit concert at Nashville's City Winery on Saturday (Jan. 7). The inaugural Hello From the Hills fundraiser featured a roster of incredible acts, including Sierra Ferrell, Arlo McKinley and William Matheny. But the night's true stars were the four charities that benefited from the union of Childers's Hope in the Hills foundation and Hello in There, a foundation begun by John Prine and continued by the Prine family after he passed away.
Remember Lisa Marie Presley’s Grand Ole Opry Debut?

For a year, Lisa Marie Presley flirted with country music audiences. She was promoting a new album in 2012 when she attended the CMA Awards and CMT Awards, and made her Grand Ole Opry debut. It's not clear if her performance on Aug. 21, 2012 was her only Opry performance....
A Star-Studded Tribute Concert Will Celebrate the Life and Music of Leslie Jordan

An all-star roster of talent will come together to celebrate the life and music of actor, comedian and musician Leslie Jordan next month. On Feb. 18, Reportin' For Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan will be held at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House. The one-night-only event will feature songs and stories from musicians who had admired and forged personal ties with the multi-talented star. Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, Lukas Nelson, Eddie Vedder, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Fancy Hagood, Jake Wesley Rogers, Danny Myrick and Travis Howard are among the acts set to perform.
