By the slimmest of margins, Porsche Cars North America managed to set a new record for annual sales in 2022, with 70,065 cars sold in the United States. That's a mere 40 cars more than in 2021, the previous record for Porsche in this country. What makes Porsche's achievement so impressive is that it came in the face of continued industry challenges affecting supply and logistics. Overall, industry sales declined by around 8% among brands that have so far reported sales, but Porsche is once again proving to be more resilient than average.

7 HOURS AGO