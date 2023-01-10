Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Mechanic Wrecks 900 HP Toyota Supra On Test Drive
A mechanic test-driving a 1997 Toyota Supra was caught on camera as they lost control while overtaking a car before hitting a concrete barrier and eventually crashing into a train yard. The accident happened in Englewood, near Denver, Colorado, and the video shows the driver losing control under heavy acceleration....
Lexus RX Owner Uses Soup To Stop Thief Stealing Car
A New Orleans man stopped car thieves trying to steal his Lexus RX on Christmas Eve using a pot of gumbo. He did so after being hit by the car twice. The footage, via WDSU News, shows incredible footage from a security camera that starts with the Lexus owner leaving his vehicle running while he quickly dropped off gumbo as a Christmas gift.
Tesla Is Hiding Downgraded Brakes Behind Cheap Plastic
ZEVcentric, an EV motorsports company based in California, is accusing the EV giant of hiding smaller, less capable brakes behind fancy red caliper covers on the Model Y Performance. In a video posted to Twitter, aftermarket Tesla performance parts supplier ZEVcentric identified the new parts as slightly different than usual.
Alaskan Woman Told It Will Take Four Years To Replace Her Recalled Chevy Bolt Battery
In unfortunate news for one Alaskan Chevrolet Bolt EV owner, they have been informed that replacing their battery under recall will take around four years. A person wrote to InsideEVs explaining the predicament they have with their 2020 model year car residing in the remote Alaskan town of Sitka. Sitka...
2024 Nissan GT-R Revealed With New Face And Nismo Special Edition
The 2024 Nissan GT-R has been revealed, with Nissan giving yet another facelift to the super sports car that's nearly old enough to drive. At the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, where Nissan will also showcase a new special edition Nissan Z, the Japanese automaker took the wraps off the latest facelift of the R35 GT-R, with a newly designed front end inspired by the R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R and the return of the T-Spec.
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Leaks Months Before Official Unveiling
The next-generation Mercedes-AMG GT has been leaked via a post on Instagram. It's not clear what the original poster's relationship with Mercedes-Benz is, but they must have some affiliation with the brand as the photo appears to have been taken at an official presentation of sorts, explaining the poor quality of the photo.
Porsche Set Another Sales Record In America Last Year
By the slimmest of margins, Porsche Cars North America managed to set a new record for annual sales in 2022, with 70,065 cars sold in the United States. That's a mere 40 cars more than in 2021, the previous record for Porsche in this country. What makes Porsche's achievement so impressive is that it came in the face of continued industry challenges affecting supply and logistics. Overall, industry sales declined by around 8% among brands that have so far reported sales, but Porsche is once again proving to be more resilient than average.
Toyota Has New EVs Coming That May NOT Be SUVs
We've known for a while that Toyota has more electric vehicles coming, as evidenced by the Japanese automaker trademarking various names ranging from bZ1 to bZ5 and bZ1X to bZ5X. Now, the bZ Forums has caught Toyota filing for four more names: bZ1C, bZ2C, bZ3C, and bZ4C. This is the first time Toyota has added the letter C to the end of its Beyond Zero nomenclature.
Motul Built A Dakar Rally-Inspired Jeep Wagoneer
Motul is celebrating 45 years of the Dakar Rally and its fifth year as the rally's official oil partner by building a rally-inspired Jeep Wagoneer. It's an odd car to use as the basis of a rally-inspired build, though the result falls more into the overlanding category. This particular off-roader is not something you'd actually want to enter in a Rally Raid. Even bespoke cars tend to lose control during the 3,000-mile, 14-stage event. It's arguably the most intense off-road race on earth, though the King of Hammers is a decent local alternative.
Ultra-rare Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 Spec Nur Is Up For Grabs
At the time of writing, this 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R M-Spec Nur was already sitting at $450,000 on Bring a Trailer. That's already $50,000 more than a Spec Nur demanded in 2020, and it's going to be interesting to see where the final bid lands. The R34-generation Nissan Skyline GT-R...
1988 Volkswagen Caddy Will Soon Have McLaren 650S Power
Can you imagine what a first-generation 1988 Volkswagen Caddy pickup would feel like if you put the twin-turbocharged V8 from a McLaren 650S in the load bin and used it to power the rear wheels?. Well, as it turns out, we won't have to imagine much longer. Garage 68 Motorsport...
Pepsi's Tesla Semi Truck Spotted Needing A Tow
Just weeks after the first Tesla semi trucks rolled off the line and made their way to Pepsi, one has been spotted and photographed being towed. Or, if you're a Tesla apologist, it was photographed pushing a broken-down tow truck to safety. The photos popped up on Reddit and showed...
Watch An Angry Audi A5 Driver Unleash Havoc In Shanghai Hotel Lobby
A 28-year-old man left a trail of destruction behind him as he drove his Audi A5 Convertible through the lobby of a Chinese hotel. As per Channel News Asia, the man, known only as Chen, got into an argument with staff about his missing laptop, and that set off his decision to drive through the doors of the Shanghai hotel before swerving through the lobby haphazardly.
Toyota Reveals Two AE86 Concepts With Hydrogen Combustion And Electric Power
Toyota has pulled the covers off two immaculately restored AE86 Corolla coupes in Initial D dress-up at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, wielding some very big changes: one is powered by hydrogen and the other by electricity. The Japanese automaker refuses to adopt a pure-electric approach to carbon neutrality and...
Stellantis Finalizes Major EV Battery Deal With Element 25
Stellantis has announced it has finalized a five-year agreement with Australian mining company Element 25 that will secure the supply of high-purity manganese sulfate monohydrate for electric vehicle batteries. The world's third-largest automaker in terms of sales, owner of the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo brands, is now in a solid position to proceed with its EV plans just as rival automakers are preparing for major global demand for battery electrics in the coming years.
The McLaren 720S Is Dead, But A Replacement Is On The Way
Production of the McLaren 720S has officially ended as of December 2022. This happened quietly, but McLaren's president of the Americas region, Nicolas Brown, has now spoken to Automotive News about what's to come from that car's successor. "We have not spoken about this vehicle. But customers ... see that...
Five-Door Suzuki Jimny Revealed As More Practical Mini Off-Roader
At long last, Suzuki has revealed a five-door version of its much-loved Jimny off-roader, with the covers being pulled off the longer-wheelbase variant at Auto Expo 2023 in India, where the automaker also revealed its first production-bound EV yesterday. Now in its fourth generation, the Jimny is one piece of...
Watch The Tesla Model S Cause That 8-Car Thanksgiving Pileup
Following an eight-car pileup on San Fransisco's Bay Bridge on Thanksgiving, highway surveillance footage has surfaced of the Tesla moving into the outside lane and abruptly slowing to a stop, leading to the pileup that injured nine people. The driver claims that their Tesla Model S "braked unexpectedly" while Tesla's new Full Self-Driving (FSD Beta) feature was engaged. Of the nine people injured in the crash was a two-year-old child that suffered an abrasion to the back of their head.
Ferrari Customers Can Now Order A Scale Model To Perfectly Match Their Car
Customers who buy one of several new Ferrari models will now also be able to order an exquisite scale model of their car that matches its unique specification, thanks to Amalgam Collection. This renowned maker of model cars has wowed us before with replicas of classics like the Ford GT...
Cleaner EV Charging Is Here Thanks To Toyota
Toyota has announced a collaboration with nonprofit organization WattTime, which will allow owners of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles to identify the most efficient charging times while also leading to the lowest possible impact on health and the environment. WattTime was founded in 2014 and provides key data to both...
