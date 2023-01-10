New Mexico authorities look to keep man with long criminal history behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque suspect with a high profile history of crimes as a teenager is now back in trouble as an adult. 21-year-old Keisean Anderson has had run-ins with police dating back more than five years. Those include pulling a machete on an Alberton’s employee and breaking into police cars.

Anderson is no stranger to Albuquerque police. “This is another individual that doesn’t care about the public, a young man making bad choices,” Former APD spokesperson Simon Drobik said. In 2017 he was arrested for pulling out a machete inside an Albertson’s on Eubank and then punching the manager. He was just 15-years-old at the time. APD said at the time Anderson was also wanted for allegedly breaking into two APD patrol cars with a group of teens. One officer’s gun was stolen.

Just in the last four months, Anderson has been arrested for at least four felonies, including stealing a car. Last Thursday police arrested Anderson for trying to steal a set of pliers and threatening a Walmart employee with a hunting knife. This time the state is trying to make sure Anderson stays behind bars. The state filed a motion to keep him locked up until trial. The motion says his history shows he has no regard for the law or others. A statement from the District Attorney says Anderson “continued to disobey the law and engage in criminal activity.”

