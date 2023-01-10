ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cherokeean Herald

County leaders to pursue civil suit in tax office theft case

RUSK – By unanimous vote during a Jan. 10, 2023, Cherokee County Commissioners Court meeting, local county leaders voted to enlist the services of a Tyler law firm to pursue a civil suit against a former county employee in the tax office. The vote came following an executive session...
