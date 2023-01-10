Man killed, 2 teens injured in Lincoln Park shooting

SAN DIEGO — A man was killed and two teens were injured in a triple shooting Tuesday in the Lincoln Park area, the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

The shooting happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 4700 block of Nogal Avenue, an SDPD spokesperson told FOX 5.

According to police, three victims were found by officers with gunshot wounds inside the garage of a residence.

One of the victims was a 20-year-old man who was found with several gunshot wounds to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, Lt. Adam Sharki said in a news release.

The suspect also shot a 17-year-old boy in the leg and a 16-year-old girl in the arm and abdomen, SDPD said. Both teens were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The injuries to the teenagers were not considered to be life-threatening, according to police.

Detectives believe through preliminary investigation that there may have been some type of relationship between the shooter and the victims, but the exact nature of the relationship has not yet been determined, Sharki said.

Officials said a man wearing dark clothing was observed running away from the scene of the shooting and that no suspects have been detained.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are still under investigation by SDPD’s Homicide Unit.

Police have identified the man who was killed in the shooting, but his name will not be released until family notifications are made. The two injured teens will not be publicly identified since they are minors.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting was asked to contact SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.