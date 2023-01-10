ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

linknky.com

One person wounded in Covington shooting

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday night in Covington. Covington’s Lt. Justin Bradbury said the person was shot around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near the 600 block of Main Street — their injuries, Bradbury said, were non-life threatening. Police said the victim was transported...
COVINGTON, KY
k105.com

Suspect shot after leading troopers on 3-county chase, shooting at police

Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that followed a multi-county pursuit where the suspect fired at police. State police said that on Thursday, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on westbound I-64 in Woodford County. The vehicle, though, fled the trooper on I-64 into Franklin County and then Shelby County “and back through Franklin County before (the chase) ended near the I-64 Graefenburg exit, about eight miles west of Frankfort.
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Police searching for suspect in felony theft offense

The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a felony theft offense that happened in December. Police are searching for a suspect that officials say used a stolen credit card to make multiple purchases. According to police, the suspected theft took place at 4700 Paddock Road on Dec 8. Anyone with information...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a vehicle fire on Vine Street at Hust Alley in OTR

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a vehicle fire on Vine Street at Hust Alley in Over-the-Rhine. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Surveillance cameras caught a man stop his car in the middle of Interstate 75. Officers say they arrived shortly afterward to find him eating Taco Bell. Video shows the 53-year-old Gregory Powell bringing his car to a dead stop on the interstate and then head for the shoulder, where he stayed for nearly 15 minutes until police arrived.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Male found dead in Dayton; Homicide detectives investigating

DAYTON — Dayton homicide detectives are investigating the death of a male found dead Saturday morning. Dayton Police responded to the 3500 block of West Third Street around 9:10 a.m. on reports of a possible deceased person, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Dayton Police Sergeant Creigee Coleman said...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Robbery at gunpoint reported on Fairpark Avenue in Carthage

CINCINNATI — Robbery at gunpoint reported on Fairpark Avenue in Carthage. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
CINCINNATI, OH

