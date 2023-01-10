Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
911 caller finds dead shooting victim ‘face down’ with ‘bullet injury in the back’
DAYTON — 911 calls described how an Uber/Lyft driver discovered a dead body on West Third Street Saturday morning. News Center 7 previously covered the possible homicide as it was breaking. Dayton Police were called to the 3500 block of West Third Street at around 9:10 a.m. after receiving...
linknky.com
One person wounded in Covington shooting
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday night in Covington. Covington’s Lt. Justin Bradbury said the person was shot around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near the 600 block of Main Street — their injuries, Bradbury said, were non-life threatening. Police said the victim was transported...
WLWT 5
Report of Shots fired in the 2900 block of Madison Avenue in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Police are responding to a report of multiple shots fired in the 2900 block of Madison Avenue in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
1 injured in early morning shooting in Covington's Mainstrasse
Police said one man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Covington early Saturday morning.
k105.com
Suspect shot after leading troopers on 3-county chase, shooting at police
Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that followed a multi-county pursuit where the suspect fired at police. State police said that on Thursday, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on westbound I-64 in Woodford County. The vehicle, though, fled the trooper on I-64 into Franklin County and then Shelby County “and back through Franklin County before (the chase) ended near the I-64 Graefenburg exit, about eight miles west of Frankfort.
‘He was throwing up all his blood,’ 911 caller says in panic just before man died in Dayton shooting
DAYTON — Recently obtained 911 calls illustrated the panic among bystanders as they watched and attempted to help a man who was shot outside of a Dayton apartment complex on Danner Avenue early Saturday morning. The man would eventually be declared dead at the scene. News Center 7 previously...
Police: Man found unresponsive in Westwood; death being investigated as homicide
The CPD Homicide Unit is investigating after police and fire responded to reports of an unresponsive person in a vehicle in Westwood Sunday morning.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Police searching for suspect in felony theft offense
The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a felony theft offense that happened in December. Police are searching for a suspect that officials say used a stolen credit card to make multiple purchases. According to police, the suspected theft took place at 4700 Paddock Road on Dec 8. Anyone with information...
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?
30-year-old Cierra Chapman lives in Dayton, Ohio with her sister. On December 27, 2022, Cierra dropped some items off to her ex-boyfriend on Autumn Woods Drive in the Trotwood area around 4:30 am. No one has seen or heard from Cierra since.
WLWT 5
Report of a vehicle fire on Vine Street at Hust Alley in OTR
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a vehicle fire on Vine Street at Hust Alley in Over-the-Rhine. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
Woman killed in Price Hill crash
Ms. Mary Hale, 64, was killed and another individual injured in automobile crash on Covedale Avenue on Friday.
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting near Dayton apartment complex
DAYTON — A person was shot near a Dayton apartment complex early Saturday morning. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the 1000 block of Danner Avenue at around 5:50 a.m. after a person was shot, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch spokesperson told News Center 7. Medics performed...
Fox 19
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Surveillance cameras caught a man stop his car in the middle of Interstate 75. Officers say they arrived shortly afterward to find him eating Taco Bell. Video shows the 53-year-old Gregory Powell bringing his car to a dead stop on the interstate and then head for the shoulder, where he stayed for nearly 15 minutes until police arrived.
focushillsboro.com
Woman From Hillsboro Receives 4.5-year Sentence In Operation Ice Breaker Case
Ice Breaker Case: A lady from Hillsboro was given a 4.5-year term for her role in the narcotics investigation known as “Operation Ice Breaker,” which was conducted by the Highland County Task Force. The grand jury in Highland County, Ohio, indicted 44-year-old Tiffany Greene on 14 counts in July 2022.
Male found dead in Dayton; Homicide detectives investigating
DAYTON — Dayton homicide detectives are investigating the death of a male found dead Saturday morning. Dayton Police responded to the 3500 block of West Third Street around 9:10 a.m. on reports of a possible deceased person, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Dayton Police Sergeant Creigee Coleman said...
WLWT 5
Robbery at gunpoint reported on Fairpark Avenue in Carthage
CINCINNATI — Robbery at gunpoint reported on Fairpark Avenue in Carthage. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a report of a vehicle fire on Alan Ct in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a vehicle fire on Alan Court in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with possible entrapment in Highland Heights
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Report of a crash with a car on its top, possible entrapment, in Highland Heights. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 found dead in car Sunday morning; death being investigated as homicide
The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a death as a homicide after one person was found dead inside their car Sunday morning. According to officials, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle in the 3200 block of Gobel Avenue. Cincinnati Fire Department personnel determined the...
WLWT 5
Body camera released of Sunday shooting outside tattoo shop in Amelia
AMELIA, Ohio — Newly released body camera video shows the tense moments after a deadly shooting outside a tattoo parlor on Sunday in Amelia. It shows police moments after the deadly encounter between the owner of Stay Gold Tattoo and the suspect. According to a 911 call, a person...
Comments / 6