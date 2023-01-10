Read full article on original website
wesb.com
Two Salamanca Residents Arrested
Two Salamanca residents were arrested Tuesday afternoon. At 3:51, Salamanca Police charged 26-year-old Deven J. Redeye with felony grand larceny and arrested 19-year-old Elsie I. Redeye on five outstanding bench warrants. Deven and Elise were held for arraignment in city court.
wesb.com
Cattaraugus Teen Charged After Domestic Incident
A young Cattaraugus teenager was arrested after a domestic incident in a Waverly Street home Saturday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office charged the 14-year-old with criminal mischief and three counts of harassment. The juvenile was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Cattaraugus County Family Court...
wesb.com
Bradford Man Arrested on Carrollton Warrant in Allegany
A Bradford man was arrested on a warrant in Allegany on Saturday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Steven C. Cabisca on a bench warrant issued out of the Town of Carrollton Court. Cabisca was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in...
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Trio Accused of Trespassing in Condemned Residence
Jamestown Police have charged three city residents who were found unlawfully inside a condemned residence on the city's south side Saturday morning. Officers responded to an undisclosed location just after 10:15 AM for a trespassing report and determined that 31-year-old Matthew Buck, 35-year-old Andrea Robbins, and 38-year-old Aaron Albaugh were inside. The three suspects allegedly did not comply with the officers' numerous commands to exit the dwelling, forcing them to gain entry and locate them. All three were taken into custody and transported to the Jamestown City Jail without further incident. Buck, Robbins and Albaugh are charged with 3rd-degree criminal trespass and 2nd-degree obstruction.
Arrest made tied to fatal Kensington Avenue shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been arrested in relation to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Jan. 5. Jerry Simpson, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault for his alleged role in the shooting following an investigation by the Buffalo Police Homicide Unit. Police […]
wesb.com
Cuba Man Charged in August Assault
A Cuba man was charged with assault with a weapon in Bolivar on Saturday. New York State Police charged 26-year-old Wade D. Wilkinson with assault with intent to cause physical injury. The charge stems from an incident reported on August 11 of last year. He was issued an appearance ticket...
Woman seriously injured in two-car accident, man faces DWI, vehicle assault charges
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Gowanda man is facing multiple charges after a two-car motor vehicle accident that left one driver injured. At approximately 12:37 p.m. Friday, police say they responded to the scene of Hazeltine Avenue and Colfax Street where, they say, a two-car motor vehicle accident was reported with injuries. Police say […]
wesb.com
Bradford Man Charged with Arson
A Bradford man is facing arson charges after allegedly starting a fire at the High Rise. According to a criminal complaint, Bradford City Police and Fire departments were dispatched to the High Rise shortly after 1 AM Thursday for a report of a resident intentionally setting fire to a broken gas line inside their apartment. The maintenance man reportedly put out the fire while officers and firemen were on their way.
erienewsnow.com
Convicted Chautauqua County Felon Accused Of Violating His Probation
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A convicted Chautauqua County felon is headed back to prison after allegedly violating his probation. On Thursday, Michael Bland was re-sentenced after he was convicted of attempted burglary in the second degree, a class D violent felony, in Erie County. Bland was sentenced...
Man arraigned on DWI, previously arraigned on murder charges
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 48-year-old Amherst man was arraigned Thursday on multiple misdemeanors. Following the arraignment, the court filed notion to hold him without bail due to a pending homicide case, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Daniel Martinez was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated and one count of […]
erienewsnow.com
Wanted PA Man Arrested In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted Pennsylvania man has been arrested following a traffic stop in the City of Jamestown. On Thursday night, officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Cristian Arroyo-Collazo in the area of North Main Street for a traffic violation. Through investigation, police...
wesb.com
Bradford Man Sentenced for Domestic Violence
A Bradford man has been sentenced for domestic violence. On Thursday, 41-year-old Armando Aponte was sentenced to 90 months to 180 months in state prison and 2 years consecutive probation as well as necessary treatment, restitution for medical expenses due to the assault, and other terms. Aponte was convicted of...
wesb.com
Olean Police Seek Help in Shooting Investigation
Olean police are looking for the public’s help investigating a shooting. Around 2:30 Friday morning Olean Police Officers responded to a call of shots being fired on the 300 Block of Irving Street after several 911 calls from nearby residents. Patrol Officers did not locate anyone in the area upon arrival at this location.
2 On Your Side
Woman has potentially life-threatening injuries after crash in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — One person is in the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a drunk driver in Jamestown. Jamestown Police said that 23-year-old Matthew Kruszka of Gowanda was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration of nearly twice the legal limit when he hit another vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Friday at Hazeltine Avenue and Colfax Street.
wnynewsnow.com
One dead, another injured after shooting on Kensington Avenue
Buffalo police say one man is dead and another is injured following a shooting incident on Kensington Avenue January 5.
Five arrested in stolen vehicle pursuit, four defendants 18 and younger
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced that five individuals were arrested early Wednesday morning after a vehicular pursuit with police.
Woman in critical condition after shots fired incident in Depew
DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Depew Police say they are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Thursday night. At 10:10 p.m., police say they responded to the scene of shots fired on Darwin Drive where, they say, they located a female victim who was struck by gunfire. The female was transported to ECMC where […]
Police Seek Information About Firing of Gunshots in Olean
OLEAN, NY — Police are seeking information about reports of gun shots that were fired Friday morning. According to an Olean Police Department Facebook post, police responded to several 911 calls about shots fired on the 300 block of Irving Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. Patrol officers did not locate anyone in the area, and no possible victims have come forward. The Olean Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating. Anyone with information should contact the unit at 7i6-376-5673. Calls can be kept confidential.
wnynewsnow.com
Falconer Man Found Passed Out In Car, Accused Of Driving High
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 62-year-old Falconer resident was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs after police said they found him slumped over the wheel. On Wednesday afternoon, officers with the Jamestown Police Department conducted a wellbeing check at the corner of Liberty and East...
